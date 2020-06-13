/
/
ellettsville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM
156 Apartments for rent in Ellettsville, IN📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5982 North Ajuga Court
5982 North Ajuga Court, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1407 sqft
5982 North Ajuga Court Available 06/15/20 10/15/19 - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level home is located in Ellettsville. Home features all appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
221 W Oak St
221 West Oak Street, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1352 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Oak Street - Property Id: 288715 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288715 Property Id 288715 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813569)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5722 W Vinca Ln
5722 West Vinca Lane, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
This hard to find, spacious townhome is highlighted by it's open floor plan. Serene setting is far enough from town without the inconvenience. New flooring currently being installed. Pets are negotiable.
1 of 5
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4768 North Briar Gate Drive
4768 North Briar Gate Drive, Ellettsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1736 sqft
4768 North Briar Gate Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 bed 3 bath condo available July 15th!! - This spacious condo includes 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Ellettsville
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4400 W. Lost Mans Lane
4400 West Lost Mans Lane, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse - 3 Bed, 3 Bath ***Available NOW* - This modern farmhouse has been recently renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4314 N Cypress Lane
4314 N Cypress Ln, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1647 sqft
Easy living for active lifestyle. Newly constructed Townhomes located to close to grocery, shopping, and restaurants. Approximately 8 minutes to IU Memorial Stadium.
Results within 5 miles of Ellettsville
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$760
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Heights
1 Unit Available
1222 N Maple
1222 North Maple Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
Convenient, Cozy, and Private 2bed/1bath in Btown - This two bedroom, one bath home is located just minutes from Memorial Stadium and the IU Bloomington campus.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 1/2 West 6th Street
1306 1/2 W 6th St, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
1306 1/2 West 6th Street Available 08/15/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
426 E. 10th
426 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2790 sqft
426 E.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Hill
1 Unit Available
115 E 16th
115 East 16th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
115 E 16th Available 08/12/20 115 East 16th Street - This 3 bedroom unit is close to campus, close to downtown and close to the stadium! It has a front porch that is great for BBQ's and a large unfinished basement for storage! Have more than 3
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 West 6th Street
1306 West 6th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
525 sqft
1306 West 6th Street Available 08/17/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
525 E Smith Avenue
525 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
525 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
304 West Kirkwood #308
304 West Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
304 West Kirkwood #308 Available 06/19/20 Two-bedroom Apartment Located at The Foundry! - The Foundry is located downtown on Kirkwood Avenue. This two-bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
408 E. Cottage Grove Ave
408 East Cottage Grove Avenue, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
1723 sqft
408 E. Cottage Grove Ave Available 08/14/20 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020*** Newly remodeled 5 bed home - 5 beds, 2 baths. Wine bar in living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1316 North Lincoln Street
1316 North Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
1540 sqft
1316 North Lincoln Street Available 08/13/20 - (RLNE4404503)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
348 S. Washington St
348 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
2031 sqft
348 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020*** - 4 Bedroom-4.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1395 North Lincoln Street
1395 N Lincoln St, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1565 sqft
- (RLNE3639286)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
342 S. Washington St
342 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
2031 sqft
342 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
609 N. Dunn St
609 North Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1916 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5671 West Gunnar Court
5671 West Gunnar Court, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1992 sqft
5671 West Gunnar Court Available 08/24/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home - This two-story home has a spacious layout with an eat-in kitchen (with all appliances) that is open to the family room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ellettsville, the median rent is $655 for a studio, $695 for a 1-bedroom, $890 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,189 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ellettsville, check out our monthly Ellettsville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ellettsville area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ellettsville from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Greenwood, Columbus, and Plainfield.