247 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN

Neighborhoods

With the exception of Indianapolis, you will not find neighborhood designations in Indiana that mean anything more than a designation of where you go to vote or what school you attend. Carving towns and cities up like a Thanksgiving turkey seems to run contrary to the Hoosier spirit. Still, people of like minds do tend to live close to each other for various reasons, and as such, some neighborhoods feel different from others.

Waterloo:This is a prime location with lots of doctors, lawyers, and retirees. It also, thanks to the average rents, has almost no vacancies. That's a bummer because the average commute time here is roughly about 30 minutes. $$$$$

Frances: This is an affluent area that is absolutely stuffed with government workers, most at the city level. Those who don't work for the government are primarily mid- to upper-level executives and other professionals. There are few vacancies here, so you can't negotiate rates. The apartment homes are very nice, mostly 2 to 3 bedrooms apartments that are moderately sized. Just be ready to rent one as soon as it becomes available. $$$$

Smith Valley: This area is the home of the executive set! This is where you will find the upper-level managers, the CEOs and the local wheelers and dealers. There's an average number of vacancies here but not so many that you have negotiating power. The schools are good, the people are friendly and this is a nice place to settle. The area also boasts great commute times, which average around 20 minutes or so. $$$$

McCarty: This area is a bit longer on the commute time, but it's not horrible at around 30 minutes one way. Expect to find middle managers, teachers and some IT professionals inhabiting this area. It's quiet here, and the schools are good, so people put up with the commute. $$$

Critchfield:This neighborhood is pretty much middle everything, except commute times. It's full of middle-level managers, middle-aged people and middle-range rents for apartment rentals that are about middle range on size. The commutes, however, are beyond outstanding; the average person has only a 15-minute or less commute to work. If you are living in one of the larger urban areas, you are swooning right now. Admit it! $$$

Spring Hill: This is a great place to start off your new life in Greenwood. Most people here have a fairly short commute at around 20 minutes one way. There are also a lot of vacancies here, so you can negotiate a better rate. Roughly a 5th of the places are empty, so you have a big bargaining chip. The neighbors are great here as well. This is a prime location for college graduates to live in while they work their way up the corporate ladder, start a family and pay off their student loans. $$

Imperial Hills and Rocklane: This is a strange little part of the community. You have a lot of teachers, cops and work-from-home IT people. It's a rather strange mix, but the cops keep the place safe, the teachers educate the kids and the IT guys keep everyone connected! It's about average on vacancies, so no negotiating here. The rents are reasonable though, so it shouldn't be a problem. $$

Sheek:This is where you go to find young families just starting out and retirees who are waiting for the grandchildren to come visit. There aren't many rental vacancies here, but the few that exist are nicely done and reasonably priced. $$

City Center:This is the historic part of town. It's been well maintained and there's a fair number of vacancies. These are primarily older homes and mansions that were converted into apartment rentals. They are generally spacious, remodeled within the past few years and fairly inexpensive, even by Greenwood standards. The best part is that the average commute time is under 15 minutes. Sweet! $