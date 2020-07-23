/
69 Apartments for rent in Fortville, IN📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonecrest
601 Madison St, Fortville, IN
1 Bedroom
$593
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy small town living with big city convenience. Residents are our #1 priority, offering them friendly, courteous service from both our leasing and maintenance staff.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
10886 Wymm Lane
10886 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1266 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
10751 Wymm Lane
10751 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
7723 Mansfield Way
7723 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2628 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. THIS HOUSE IS SUPER SPACIOUS WITH MANY UPGRADES!!!! It is a 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
11973 Stanley Terrace
11973 Stanley Terrace, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Thorpe Creek
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd.
12310 Poplar Bend Boulevard, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4792 sqft
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Fishers - Come check out this beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 1/2 Bath home in Woods at Thorpe Creek in Fishers.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
Towns at Avalon North
13556 Dewpoint Ln, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1858 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Constructed Home. Master Bedroom + 2 Bedrooms Spacious Open Concept.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12641 Bourden Lane
12641 Bourden Lane, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1770 sqft
Immaculate open concept Townhome in convenient Fishers location. End unit w/ample windows floods home with natural sunlight. Enjoy outdoor living on your choice of Porch or Covered Deck off Kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12717 Tamworth Drive
12717 Tamworth Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Immaculate corner unit available for rent September 1st 2020. Home features 3 bedrooms with 21/2 baths with 2 car attached garage open foyer with iron spindles. .
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
13957 Wimbleton Way
13957 Wimbleton Way, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
Available for RENT August 1st 2020 !! Immaculate townhouse 3 Bedroom 21/2 Baths. 2 story foyer with iron railings.Spacious family room and eat in updated kitchen & breakfast bar.
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14533 Hinton Drive
14533 Hinton Drive, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5226 sqft
Immaculate fully upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home available July 13th 2020 in Avalon Of Fishers.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12687 White Chapel Circle
12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
$
18 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$662
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$682
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$826
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$959
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
16 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1374 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
2 Units Available
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
888 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-70 and Highway 9, along with several parks and prime shopping and dining spots. Property includes clubhouse, pond, pool and gym. One- and two-bedroom units are available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$992
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
10 Units Available
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1189 sqft
Modern apartment homes with a fireplace, private patio/balcony, and extra storage. Community amenities include a game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Just a stone's throw from Hamilton Town Center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Fortville, the median rent is $589 for a studio, $683 for a 1-bedroom, $846 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,134 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fortville, check out our monthly Fortville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Fortville area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fortville from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.
