540 Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Basketball, A Grand Canal, 50,000 students, that little race, and was basketball mentioned yet?

Like every major city, there is shopping, art, colleges, parks, culture, sport, and pockets of divine dining. Indianapolis is marginally more compact in these regards, but no different. Well, no different except for the high school hoops fanaticism and the refurbished remnant of a failed waterways experiment - the Grand Canal - complete with gondolas. Let us explore the apartment scene of the Venice of the Midwest.

Downtown: Home to most of Indy's popular attractions (Colts, Pacers, Symphony, the historically significant Hilbert Circle Theater, Circle Centre Shopping), burgeoning restaurant scene, and IUPUI, the downtown area/canal/wholesale district is the most "now" section of Indianapolis. It used to be the most "then." Not that long ago, much of downtown Indy was on the "strictly functional" side of architecture and vibe. As Indianapolis was the site of the world's first union train station, it was largely dominated by its sprawling network of railroad operations - sort of a proletarian and thuggish aura. Since 1995, nearly $700 million has been invested in chic buildings including some destination hotels. Many of the apartment complexes included recently renovated pool and gym areas, greatly increasing the livability of the area. Now the whole place vibes less Orwell's 1984 and more Prince's 1999. $1,300 for top-of-the line 1BR apartment with washer and dryer included. Plenty of high end 2BR apartments available for that price. $800 for a decent 1BR.

Broad Ripple: Youthful, fun, full of nightlife, proximity to the most tenacious NCAA team ever, the Butler Bulldogs, as well as David Letterman and Kurt Vonnegut, Broad Ripple is clever and relevant. Broad Ripple is about 6 miles north of downtown and its "we're open if you are" motto sums up a lot about the bohemian nature of the village. There're 50 restaurants, some of them family style places, within a 1/3 mile radius. It's clean with lots going on. Around $725 for a 1BR, $875 for a 2 BR.

Fountain Square: Just a couple miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis, Fountain Square is one of Indianapolis' six designated cultural districts. Fountain Square is the primary neighborhood for Indy's artists and galleries and is anchored by the (bubbling with Americana) diner/duckpin bowling alley. Around $500 for a 1BR - bungalows and lofts here too.

White River Area: A couple miles west of downtown you'll find White River State Park - America's only urban cultural park. Located in the same vicinity is the Indianapolis Zoo - the only such institution accredited as a zoo, aquarium, and botanical garden. More sedate and outdoorsy than most other Indianapolis neighborhoods, the White River area boasts lots of golf courses and easy access to the 65 and 465 if you're driving somewhere, and the racetrack for if you're driving somewhere really FAST. This is a great part of the city for pet friendly apartments, many of which include great access to dog parks.

East: Go East-Northeast from downtown Indianapolis for 10 miles or so, in the direction I-69 and/or I-465 and you'll find many cookie-cutter complexes. Respectable, with landscaped grounds, amenities, water features, and social events, these offer the least in terms of vibrancy, but the most in terms of commuting and a lot-for-a-little. Decent 1 BR apartments under $500, 2 BR under $700.