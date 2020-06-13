540 Apartments for rent in Indianapolis, IN

Apartment List
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
57 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$854
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Keystone at The Crossing
24 Units Available
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
Luxury apartments that are spacious and airy with nine-foot ceilings and vast windows. Located right next to The Fashion Mall at Keystone for shopping and dining. Complimentary bike rentals and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Nora - Far Northside
11 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Fountain Square
32 Units Available
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
50 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,096
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
149 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
I65-South Emerson
2 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
Meridian Kessler
27 Units Available
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,375
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Downtown Indianapolis
28 Units Available
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,025
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Downtown Indianapolis
35 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
44 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$734
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from Downtown Indy, I-465 and I-65. This community offers larger apartments with new oak cabinetry, built-in appliances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site pool with a sundeck provided.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
78 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
21 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
27 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1500 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
5 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$579
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Crooked Creek
22 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Key Meadows
19 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eagledale
9 Units Available
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.

Median Rent in Indianapolis

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Indianapolis is $709, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $878.
Studio
$611
1 Bed
$709
2 Beds
$878
3+ Beds
$1,177
City GuideIndianapolis
Having trouble with Craigslist Indianapolis? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help!

Traffic at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis

Racecar at Indy 500 series with US navy member

Pair of Sichuan Takin fight at Indianapolis Zoo

We're Not Formulaic, We're Indy

Indianapolis is an enigma. Naptown, Indianoplace, and references by Baltimorians too unsavory for this site are all used as paramount putdowns about a city thought to be blander and more uninspired than powdered water. But Indianapolis is the capital city to movies set in the Hoosier State such as Hoosiers, Breaking Away, and Rudy (if ever you've wanted to see a grown man quiver and cry with joy rent these, you'll see). Plus, at certain times of the year, Indy becomes as frenetic as any city on earth; like its New Years, Mardi Gras, Fourth of July, and Robert Isray Appreciation Day all rolled into one.

Indianapolis is a city most largely defined by its sports and the banter and camaraderie that always accompany such a potent cultural bond. Beyond this though, ten Fortune 1000 companies within the city limits mean that the Indianapolis employment picture is decent (sorry, the Colts aren't hiring quarterbacks).

We may not have the Statue of Liberty, but we have a racetrack and we're affordable

Indianapolis is in the shallow end of the pool of monthly rent and it's easy to wade in and out. The most expensive 1 BR apartment in Indianapolis welcomes you at under $1,300 per month. The other Indianapolis neighborhoods, all within easy reach of one another, average around $700 for a one bedroom, $850 for a two bedroom, and $1,000 for a three bedroom. If you've ever lived in NYC, LA, SFO, or any other city recognizable solely from its initials, you're going to have a lot of extra funds each month for all the tenderloin sandwiches and Sun Kings.

Basketball, A Grand Canal, 50,000 students, that little race, and was basketball mentioned yet?

Like every major city, there is shopping, art, colleges, parks, culture, sport, and pockets of divine dining. Indianapolis is marginally more compact in these regards, but no different. Well, no different except for the high school hoops fanaticism and the refurbished remnant of a failed waterways experiment - the Grand Canal - complete with gondolas. Let us explore the apartment scene of the Venice of the Midwest.

Downtown: Home to most of Indy's popular attractions (Colts, Pacers, Symphony, the historically significant Hilbert Circle Theater, Circle Centre Shopping), burgeoning restaurant scene, and IUPUI, the downtown area/canal/wholesale district is the most "now" section of Indianapolis. It used to be the most "then." Not that long ago, much of downtown Indy was on the "strictly functional" side of architecture and vibe. As Indianapolis was the site of the world's first union train station, it was largely dominated by its sprawling network of railroad operations - sort of a proletarian and thuggish aura. Since 1995, nearly $700 million has been invested in chic buildings including some destination hotels. Many of the apartment complexes included recently renovated pool and gym areas, greatly increasing the livability of the area. Now the whole place vibes less Orwell's 1984 and more Prince's 1999. $1,300 for top-of-the line 1BR apartment with washer and dryer included. Plenty of high end 2BR apartments available for that price. $800 for a decent 1BR.

Broad Ripple: Youthful, fun, full of nightlife, proximity to the most tenacious NCAA team ever, the Butler Bulldogs, as well as David Letterman and Kurt Vonnegut, Broad Ripple is clever and relevant. Broad Ripple is about 6 miles north of downtown and its "we're open if you are" motto sums up a lot about the bohemian nature of the village. There're 50 restaurants, some of them family style places, within a 1/3 mile radius. It's clean with lots going on. Around $725 for a 1BR, $875 for a 2 BR.

Fountain Square: Just a couple miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis, Fountain Square is one of Indianapolis' six designated cultural districts. Fountain Square is the primary neighborhood for Indy's artists and galleries and is anchored by the (bubbling with Americana) diner/duckpin bowling alley. Around $500 for a 1BR - bungalows and lofts here too.

White River Area: A couple miles west of downtown you'll find White River State Park - America's only urban cultural park. Located in the same vicinity is the Indianapolis Zoo - the only such institution accredited as a zoo, aquarium, and botanical garden. More sedate and outdoorsy than most other Indianapolis neighborhoods, the White River area boasts lots of golf courses and easy access to the 65 and 465 if you're driving somewhere, and the racetrack for if you're driving somewhere really FAST. This is a great part of the city for pet friendly apartments, many of which include great access to dog parks.

East: Go East-Northeast from downtown Indianapolis for 10 miles or so, in the direction I-69 and/or I-465 and you'll find many cookie-cutter complexes. Respectable, with landscaped grounds, amenities, water features, and social events, these offer the least in terms of vibrancy, but the most in terms of commuting and a lot-for-a-little. Decent 1 BR apartments under $500, 2 BR under $700.

Indianapolis is known for cars, but what about mine?

Traffic is not much of a problem, there is reasonably priced parking downtown, and the public transportation system is easy enough but limited. Keep your car, but just make sure that your apartment community offers either a parking garage or assigned parking spaces.

Just the facts Manning

Downtown Indianapolis and its cultural districts do not feature many apartment complexes or highrises. Smaller, landlord owned (but not onsite) homes in the Cape Cod or Bungalow style are somewhat common rental options. As such, the terms are rather varied, with some tenant-at-will, some 6-month lease scenarios, some 15-month arrangements in more upscale residences, and, of course, lots in between. Pets are widely accepted, even in the complexes, but pet deposits/pet rents may exist.

Plan about 5 times as well around Memorial Day (Indy 500) and end of July (Brickyard 400). Indianapolis gets insanely big and busy - not a good time to have the in-laws come in from Topeka.

Indianapolis trivia

Indianapolis, for its undeserved vanilla rep, does host the world’s most attended sporting event: the Indy 500 at which those seated, in pavilions, and tailgating can top 400,000, or 50% the size of the city itself. Say what you will about the societal contributions of racing, but that is an impressive feat considering there are just 32,000 total hotel rooms in the entire metropolitan region.

Indianapolis rent trends were flat over the past month

Indianapolis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Indianapolis stand at $709 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Indianapolis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Indianapolis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Indianapolis rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Indianapolis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Indianapolis is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Indianapolis' median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Indianapolis.
    • While Indianapolis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Indianapolis than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Indianapolis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Indianapolis’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Indianapolis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...

    View full Indianapolis Renter Survey

    Here’s how Indianapolis ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    B-
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    B+
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    B-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Indianapolis’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Indianapolis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even hough renters love Indianapolis, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Indianapolis include the following:

    • Indianapolis renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Indianapolis were affordability and commute time, which received A- and B+ grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Indianapolis renters are weather (F) and public transit (D).
    • Indianapolis millennials are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C+, while renters who are parents are less satisfied, giving it an F.
    • Indianapolis did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Columbus (C+), Baltimore (C) and Albuquerque (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "There are always things to do in Indianapolis, like events where you can get to know other people." -Annie N.
    • "It’s a good-sized city with a small-town feel." -Jennifer B.
    • "I love the way the Indianapolis area has evolved, but the increase in crime is a concern." -Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Indianapolis?
    In Indianapolis, the median rent is $611 for a studio, $709 for a 1-bedroom, $878 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,177 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Indianapolis, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Indianapolis?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Indianapolis include Downtown Indianapolis, Eastside, Chapel Hill Ben Davis, St. Vincent Greenbriar, and Snacks Guion Creek.
    How pet-friendly is Indianapolis?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Indianapolis received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Indianapolis?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Indianapolis received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Indianapolis?
    Indianapolis renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Indianapolis did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Indianapolis?
    Indianapolis renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Indianapolis did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Indianapolis?
    Some of the colleges located in the Indianapolis area include University of Indianapolis, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, Butler University, and Ivy Tech Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Indianapolis?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Indianapolis from include Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.

