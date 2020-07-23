/
tippecanoe county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
75 Apartments for rent in Tippecanoe County, IN📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
24 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
70 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$995
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
3 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 6
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
209 North Street - 6
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$900
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
912 Princess Drive
912 Princess Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Great home located in West Lafayette school district offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home offers so much living space with separate living and family room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
603 Vineyards Court
603 Vineyards Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
603 Vineyards Court Available 09/15/20 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom - Located on the east side of Lafayette, this two bedroom duplex is close to all major shopping centers and bus routes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12 W 500 N
12 West 500 North, Tippecanoe County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful and private but right in town - Property Id: 324281 Welcome to a slice of heaven. Chances like this don't come up often. This home sits on an acre with enormous trees and evergreens.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2916 Bowfield
2916 Bowfield Way, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3+2 home near Purdue - Property Id: 99199 This is a beautifully updated, immaculately-kept three bedroom, two bathroom home with nicer appliances and a large fenced yard that is a short drive to Purdue and close to great shopping .
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3121 Bluster Ct
3121 Bluster Dr, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1430 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home close to Purdue - Property Id: 155303 Gorgeous three bedroom home with open, bright living space and newly renovated floors throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
434 N Grant Street #3
434 North Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit #3 Available 08/07/20 Great 2 bed 2 bath minutes to Purdue - Property Id: 291968 Self-contained free standing unit in a great campus location. Newer flooring, kitchen cabinets and countertops. Nice unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
176 Littleton St
176 Littleton Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
469 sqft
Available 07/25/20 1 bed 1 bath ~~ Littleton House Apartments - Property Id: 323710 Small building 5 minutes to student union and Panda Express. Great location. Onsite laundry and parking lot. Balcony and select units have skylights.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2208 Carlisle Rd
2208 Carlisle Road, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
2208 Carlisle Rd Available 08/08/20 4 bed 2 bath - Located in the West Lafayette school district this house is an absolute must see! Spacious, hardwood floors, Family room, living room, fenced in back yard, HUGE master suite and so much
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1511 W 350 N
1511 Kalberer Road, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
SPACIOUS 4 Bed 2 Bath Apartment with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - This is a spacious 4 bed 2 bath apartment is located in West Lafayette. This property has all utilities included. (RLNE5965167)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1936 Halyard
1936 Halyard Street, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bed 2 bath - This great house is filled with space, comfort and the overall feeling of home. Newly built, in a great school district and only minutes away from campus! How would you not want to at least check it out! (RLNE5964851)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
New Chauncey
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3540-1 Bethel Dr
3540 Bethel Dr, Tippecanoe County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 224368 Nice 2 bedroom apartment with 900 sq ft. Large living room with 1 bath near shopping. Recently remodeled with new windows and appliances including W/D.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
328 Leatherwood Way
328 Leatherwood Way, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1556 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Immaculate newer home / Purdue proximate - Property Id: 318687 This newer, immaculate three bedroom, two bath West Lafayette home is bright, beautiful and features vaulted ceilings, split floor-plan, and chef's kitchen that
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2402 Edison
2402 Edison Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1178 sqft
2402 Edison Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with 2 car garage - Wake up to a beautiful pond view in this 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in Lindberg Village.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1407 Potomac
1407 Potomac Avenue, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Super Cute 3 Bedroom House with Large Fenced-in Yard! - This home is absolutely adorable! This is perfect for a small family with children and a dog as it features 3 bedrooms and a large fenced-in yard! It is centrally located in Lafayette in a
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2061 Klondike Rd
2061 Klondike Rd, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
2061 Klondike Rd Available 09/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bathroom - Located near Lindberg Village, this three bedroom sits back from the road on an acre of land.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3172 Jasmine Ct
3172 Jasmine Court, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3172 Jasmine Ct Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 2 bath! Must See! - New construction 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Blackthorn subdivision. Minutes to Purdue University.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2388 Fleming Drive
2388 Fleming Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2388 Fleming Drive Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Lindberg Village - This home is a must see. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a 2 car attached garage, new appliances, walk in closets, and so much more.
