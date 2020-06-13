33 Apartments for rent in Terre Haute, IN

What’s that smell?

Oh, it’s just the scent of Terre Haute, welcoming you to your new home. Once a center of industry and hot bed of union organizing, Terre Haute’s slow decline has little left of its glory days other than that lingering smell of manufacturing. Terre Haute is actually proclaimed Pittsburgh of the West. Odd. Don’t worry, by the time we finish with your apartment hunt you’ll have forgotten all about it.

Seriously Though, What Exactly is That Smell?

Terre Haute’s large paper mill, long attributed as the source of that particular malodor, has packed up and left, like many of the industries that made the city a thriving, working class community. Clabber Girl still manufacturers its baking powder there (who needs smelly paper when you have Snickerdoodle cookies anyhow?), and the river is said to maintain some of the pleasant pollution of early industry. The source of the odor, however, remains unattributed. But who doesn’t like a good mystery, right? It could be Mick Mars of Motley Crue.

Despite the fact that the city is home to a number of universities, nightlife remains scarce, things close early, and entertainment options tend to be centered around chain stores and malls in the farther reaches of town. Solving a few mysteries will definitely keep you entertained for at least a couple of months.

Are you busy raising a family? That’s great news! Terre Haute is a very family-friendly city with plenty in the way of community and kid-centric events and activities. Parks, zoos, and the library—you name it and you’ll be able to keep your kids entertained, even if you are not.

Terre Haute also has a fairly low cost of living for a city with such a low per capita crime rate. Take that French Lick.