Apartment List
/
IN
/
terre haute
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Terre Haute, IN

📍
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1648 sqft
Located close to I-70 and the Terre Haute International Airport. Residents live in units with fireplace, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes pool, media room and parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1231 sqft
At the Heritage Trail Apartments, Terre Haute, IN residents are enjoy their own private entrance and air conditioned living space. Not far from the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
2226 1st Avenue
2226 1st Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
926 sqft
2226 1st Avenue Available 07/06/20 Three Bedroom Home with Garage North - Three bedroom home north with a garage. This home has fresh paint thru out. New vinyl in the kitchen. (RLNE5095960)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Collett Park
1 Unit Available
1836 N 9th
1836 North 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1535 sqft
1836 N 9th Available 06/16/20 Large 3 bedroom close to campus - Recently remodeled three bedroom apt. Apartment has new flooring, fresh paint, new furnace and central air. New kitchen cabinets and appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
1939 N 29th St
1939 North 29th Street, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
774 sqft
Adorable 1 Bedroom Cottage - 1 Bedroom Cottage Central Air Washer/Dryer Hookup Stove, Refrigerator Tenant pays electric, water, sewer & trash removal No Smoking No Pets Come to the office at 601 Ohio to pick up a key to view this property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South 13th Street
1 Unit Available
1631 S 9th St
1631 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
2168 sqft
1631 S 9th St Available 08/20/20 Three or Four Bedroom Home available in August close to Campus ! - Three or four bedroom, two bath and close to campus. Beautiful hardwood floors thru out.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deming
1 Unit Available
332 S 19th St
332 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1102 sqft
332 S 19th St Available 08/20/20 Three Bedroom One bath - Great location across from Davis Park School at 19th & Walnut. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1 car detached garage with off street parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South 13th Street
1 Unit Available
1629 S 9th
1629 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
4 Bedrooms
$900
2324 sqft
1629 S 9th Available 08/17/20 Large Four bedroom house close to campus - Very large Four Bedroom home close to campus and shopping. This home has a large living room, dining room and kitchen. Lots of rooms and bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Soutland - Sarah Scott
1 Unit Available
2125 1/2 S 6th St
2125 1/2 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
624 sqft
2125 1/2 S 6th St Available 06/15/20 Two bedroom apartment with two car garage - Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment. This unit has a two car garage below. It has fresh paint and new flooring in the kitchen. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3722279)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
2429 2nd Ave
2429 2nd Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
1395 sqft
2429 2nd Ave Available 08/21/20 Large newly renovated three bedroom - This three bedroom home has been recently updated. This home has fresh paint thru out. New carpet thru out. The kitchen cabinets and counter tops are new.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1527 5th Ave
1527 5th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1159 sqft
1527 5th Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom Home - Large living room (New Carpet will be installed) Dining Room or Office (New Carpet will be installed) Eat-in-Kitchen (New vinyl flooring will be installed) Stove Refrigerator Washer & Dryer

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Soutland - Sarah Scott
1 Unit Available
2125 S 6th St
2125 South 6th Street, Terre Haute, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2722 sqft
2125 S 6th St Available 07/17/20 Newly renovated 5 bedroom Home - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home. This home has fresh paint. New flooring in the living room and kitchen. New counter tops with ceramic back splash.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Collett Park
1 Unit Available
1838 N 9th
1838 North 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1535 sqft
1838 N 9th - 1838 N 9th Available 08/17/20 Large 3 bedroom close to campus available in August - Recently remodeled three bedroom apt. Apartment has new flooring, fresh paint, new furnace and central air. New kitchen cabinets and appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1649 5th Ave A
1649 5th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$409
$409 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 286228 1649 5th Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47807 3 beds 1 bath 1,339 sq ft Lot size 4,791 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
1626 6th Avenue
1626 6th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$715
1753 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Fenced Back Yard Central A/C Front Porch Back Deck Gas Heat Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, Water, and Sewer If you are ready to take a look at this property, you can register to tour the property yourself at any time by clicking the

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Sugar Grove - Indian Acres
1 Unit Available
2704 Sidenbender Rd
2704 Sidenbender Road, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment Located in a Pet-Friendly Community Handicapped accessible available Wood Floors Stove, refrigerator, disposal, washer/dryer hookups Total Electric Central Air Dog walking Path Tenant pays electric, water and sewer No

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Devaney
1 Unit Available
410 South 29th Street
410 South 29th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
972 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome 1 1/2 Baths Dining Area Central Air Private Patio Onsite laundry Water & Sewer Included Tenant pays Electric No Pets & No Smoking 3 Ways to View This Property 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South 13th Street
1 Unit Available
1433 South 9th Street
1433 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
2888 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house!! Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large second-floor storage area, basement, and 2 car detached garage. Rent 825.00 Deposit 825.00 Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage. Application fee $25.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Ohio Street - Davis Park
1 Unit Available
1423/1425 Ohio - 1423
1423 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1280 sqft
Comfortable, roomy duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Recent improvements include newly painted throughout, newer appliances, light fixtures. Nicely carpeted stairway and upstairs bedrooms. Rent: $700.00 Deposit: $700.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Farrington's Grove
1 Unit Available
624 S Center
624 South Center Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$625
1379 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in a duplex. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and more! Large living area with 1/2 bath on main level and full bathroom upstairs. Rent: $625.00 Deposit: $625.00 Application fee $35.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Devaney
1 Unit Available
1308 S 19th
1308 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
690 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! This home feature lots of kitchen cabinets, dining room with nice built-ins, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. $35 application fee. Credit and criminal background check is required.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
870 North 8th Street
870 North 8th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Amazing student housing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Terre Haute. Only 2 blocks away from Indiana State University Campus. Amenities included: outdoor porch, central air/heat, dishwasher, storage, washer and dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Deming School
1 Unit Available
1720 N 24th St
1720 North 24th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1598 sqft
Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Devaney
1 Unit Available
2542 Dean Ave
2542 Dean Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
616 sqft
2542 Dean Ave Available 04/10/20 Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled - Two Bedroom home east completely remodeled. This house has new a new roof, new windows.

Median Rent in Terre Haute

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Terre Haute is $591, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $752.
Studio
$477
1 Bed
$591
2 Beds
$752
City GuideTerre Haute
What’s that smell?

Oh, it’s just the scent of Terre Haute, welcoming you to your new home. Once a center of industry and hot bed of union organizing, Terre Haute’s slow decline has little left of its glory days other than that lingering smell of manufacturing. Terre Haute is actually proclaimed Pittsburgh of the West. Odd. Don’t worry, by the time we finish with your apartment hunt you’ll have forgotten all about it.

Seriously Though, What Exactly is That Smell?

Terre Haute’s large paper mill, long attributed as the source of that particular malodor, has packed up and left, like many of the industries that made the city a thriving, working class community. Clabber Girl still manufacturers its baking powder there (who needs smelly paper when you have Snickerdoodle cookies anyhow?), and the river is said to maintain some of the pleasant pollution of early industry. The source of the odor, however, remains unattributed. But who doesn’t like a good mystery, right? It could be Mick Mars of Motley Crue.

Despite the fact that the city is home to a number of universities, nightlife remains scarce, things close early, and entertainment options tend to be centered around chain stores and malls in the farther reaches of town. Solving a few mysteries will definitely keep you entertained for at least a couple of months.

Are you busy raising a family? That’s great news! Terre Haute is a very family-friendly city with plenty in the way of community and kid-centric events and activities. Parks, zoos, and the library—you name it and you’ll be able to keep your kids entertained, even if you are not.

Terre Haute also has a fairly low cost of living for a city with such a low per capita crime rate. Take that French Lick.

Neighborhoods

City Center

Like many blighted post-industrial cities, Terre Haute’s downtown has been drained of its once historic department stores and restaurants, as malls and larger shopping centers developed in the suburbs. While there are many community groups dedicated to revitalizing the downtown, the area remains rather empty and downtrodden, with higher instances of crime in the surrounding areas.

East and West

As Terre Haute is hemmed in by the Wabash River to the west and farmland to the east, the city hasn’t grown much in these two directions. The western portion of town has a 70s urban feel that makes it slightly run down. If you’re looking to live close to the center, stay on the west side of town. While homes here are older than in more suburban parts of the city, they tend to be better maintained and located in safer neighborhoods than on the east side. Two bedrooms in these areas generally go for $550-700.

North and South

North and south Terre Haute is where much of the city’s suburban sprawl is located. North Terre Haute is home to the Twelve Points and Plaza North malls, so a lot of new rentals have sprung up in this desirable area. The north side, however, is also the home of Indiana State University and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. ISU’s campus is relatively safe and quiet, particularly when compared to larger college campuses.

The south side has experienced a similar trajectory of development, with growth centered on the construction of malls and shopping centers. A large number of safe, new townhomes and apartment complexes are located in this region of town. Two bedrooms here and on the north side generally range from $600-700.

Rental Tips

Overall, locating a decent apartment or town house in Terre Haute should be easy as a pie (With Clabber Girl baking powder, of course). You can find great places via online apartment hunting searches (like this one!), or in the classifieds section of the local newspaper. Many rentals, particularly those around ISU, have flexible lease options and move-in bonuses. Credit checks and application fees vary from $20-30, and deposits generally cost one month of rent.

However, if you’re having trouble, the quickest and easiest way to secure a room in Terre Haute is to land yourself in the Federal Correctional Complex on the southwest side of town. Three square meals a day, tight security, and an occasional view of the Wabash River! Timothy McVeigh gave it two thumbs up!

Getting Around

As a mid-sized city, Terre Haute isn’t too bad around morning and evening rush hour. Interstate 70 runs through the southern portion of the city and brings in out-of-town commuters. Though traffic may be slower during these times, it’s definitely nothing to be too concerned about. Third Street and Hulman are the other two large roads through town and are subject to mild congestion during rush hour.

The city operates several fixed route buses throughout town, including routes to the city’s major shopping centers, as well as the town’s colleges and universities.

So, welcome to Terre Haute, where a low cost of living and a family-friendly vibe prevail. And if you find out where that stench is coming from, please let me know!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Terre Haute?
In Terre Haute, the median rent is $477 for a studio, $591 for a 1-bedroom, $752 for a 2-bedroom, and $970 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Terre Haute, check out our monthly Terre Haute Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Terre Haute?
Some of the colleges located in the Terre Haute area include Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and Indiana University-Bloomington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Terre Haute?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Terre Haute from include Bloomington, Charleston, and Ellettsville.

Similar Pages

Terre Haute 2 BedroomsTerre Haute 3 Bedrooms
Terre Haute Apartments with ParkingTerre Haute Dog Friendly Apartments
Terre Haute Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCharleston, IL
Ellettsville, IN