madison county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:24 AM
83 Apartments for rent in Madison County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$633
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10886 Wymm Lane
10886 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1266 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10751 Wymm Lane
10751 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Central Avenue
309 Central Ave, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
776 sqft
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 776 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, central
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Central Avenue
307 Central Avenue, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
776 sqft
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 776 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup, central
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
7723 Mansfield Way
7723 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2628 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. THIS HOUSE IS SUPER SPACIOUS WITH MANY UPGRADES!!!! It is a 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1129
1129 Columbus Avenue, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
1129 Pearl Street - Property Id: 314950 Three bedroom townhome close to Donner Park and Centrally located in historical district of Columbus Indiana.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4801 E County Rd 67 248
4801 E County Road 67, Chesterfield, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$699
Beautiful home in a great community! - Property Id: 312065 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3259 E 400 N
3259 E 400 N, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
3000 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet, Secluded Home, PRIVATE DRIVE - 3 Bedroom 2 BA 2 1/2 Car garage Remodeled kitchen/dining room, dishwasher, range, microwave Upper bath walk-in jacuzzi tub Lower bath walk in shower Beautiful wood floors Bonus room and recreation
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Elma Street
15 South Elma Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
Newly Rehabbed Ranch in Anderson - Newly Rehabbed ranch home e features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a kitchen/dining combo as well as a spacious living room with fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
134 Mullberry Road
134 Mulberry Drive, Chesterfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1718 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Mullberry Road in Chesterfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 E 8th St
1204 E 8th St, Anderson, IN
Studio
$700
1000 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
***More pictures and video coming soon*** Welcome home! This upstairs unit features 2 bedrooms, one bath and a kitchen, two living areas, and central air. Located pretty much on the Anderson University campus. Rent is $700, security deposit $700.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1809 Meridian Street - 3
1809 Meridian Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Check out this 1 bedroom 1 bath efficiency available at this lovely Four-plex located near downtown Anderson. This unit was updated with new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Very spacious unit. Comes complete with stove and refrigerator.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
604 Hendricks St
604 Hendricks Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
700 sqft
***Check out the video tour on YouTube by searching by the property address***Updated and beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in a triplex building. This is the front unit. Fresh paint, new gas stove. Tenant responsible for electricity and gas.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
130 W 9th St
130 West 9th Street, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit close to downtown. This 2 bedroom one bath features a large balcony to entertain or relax outside. Beautiful wood finishes throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1604 West 15th Street
1604 West 15th Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$375
400 sqft
This super clean 1 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. You will find this home to be alot larger than you think. Here there is New paint, deep cleaned carpets that are like new, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1416 South Lincoln Street
1416 Lincoln St, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2332 sqft
2nd floor offices converted to apartment. all utilities included.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1208 North PARK Avenue
1208 N Park Ave, Alexandria, IN
Studio
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1208 North PARK Avenue in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3319 Redwood Rd
3319 Redwood Road, Edgewood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5744368)
1 of 9
Last updated April 17 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4603 East 200 South
4603 East 200 S, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1734 sqft
Coming soon!! Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath family home in the quiet city of Anderson. New vinyl flooring and fresh paint with brand new stainless steel appliances to fit all your family needs. Large back yard, great space for family gatherings.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonecrest
601 Madison St, Fortville, IN
1 Bedroom
$593
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy small town living with big city convenience. Residents are our #1 priority, offering them friendly, courteous service from both our leasing and maintenance staff.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11973 Stanley Terrace
11973 Stanley Terrace, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Thorpe Creek
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd.
12310 Poplar Bend Boulevard, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4792 sqft
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Fishers - Come check out this beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 1/2 Bath home in Woods at Thorpe Creek in Fishers.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
Towns at Avalon North
13556 Dewpoint Ln, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1858 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Constructed Home. Master Bedroom + 2 Bedrooms Spacious Open Concept.
Some of the colleges located in the Madison County area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, University of Indianapolis, Indiana Institute of Technology, and Indiana University-Kokomo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers have apartments for rent.
