Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 AM
126 Apartments for rent in Munster, IN📍
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8750 Harrison Avenue
8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Munster
Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
1556 178th Place
1556 178th Place, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
1556 178th Place is a beautiful single-family home located in Hammond, IN. The 2 bedrooms and living room are complete with central air and wood vinyl flooring. The 1 bathroom is newly remolded and has a shower surround.
Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1008 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17236 Walter Street
17236 Walter Street, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17236 Walter Street in Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Munster
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
$
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
1 Unit Available
274 Yates Ave.
274 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
2119 221st
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Black Oak
1 Unit Available
2867 Colfax Street
2867 Colfax Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Includes stove fridge and washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance is included at the present time. Call Curt at 219 798 2913. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
7203 Carolina Avenue
7203 Carolina Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
935 sqft
7203 Carolina St is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and central air through out. This is a perfect single family with a fenced-in yard! Apply today at www.rentcaps.
Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
7204 Ohio Avenue
7204 Ohio Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
7204 Ohio Ave is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage of this home is 1015 and this home was built in 1960. This home has a beautiful large fenced-in yard.
Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Pulaski Park
1 Unit Available
4248 South Grover Avenue
4248 Grover Ave, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
704 sqft
4248 South Grover Avenue is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home has complete central air through out and has a fenced in backyard. This is the perfect single family home for you! Apply today at www.rentcaps.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Hirsch Ave.
609 Hirsch Avenue, Calumet City, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOMS -Calumet City, House - Come and see this beautiful, cozy and updated home for you and your family. This home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (the half bathroom has a shower). Driveway to park your car.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Munster rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
Some of the colleges located in the Munster area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Munster from include Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Joliet, and Bolingbrook.
