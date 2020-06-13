10 Apartments for rent in Columbus, IN

Life in Columbus

While the official median rent for a Columbus apartment is $844, you’ll find the range is typically between $650 and $825. If you prefer to rent a townhouse, you’ll pay close to $900, or more. Most Columbus houses and apartments were built in the 1960s.

If luxury living is your thing, try to hang on until the mixed-use Cole Apartments complex, in downtown Columbus, is complete. When it’s finished it will have shops and eateries on the ground floor and lots of luxurious apartments above.

Bargain hunters aren’t left out when it comes to inexpensive Columbus apartments. While studio apartments aren’t abundant, there are some very inexpensive ones in town. Try the Willowood Apartments on Cardinal Court. They’re offering a studio for an amazing $449 and that includes water and sewer. Cute little buggers, they have Murphy beds – the ones that pull down from the wall – so you won’t even have to buy much furniture.

Although four-bedroom apartments are almost unheard of in most cities this size, you’ll find them in Columbus. Check out Arbors at Water’s Edge over on W. Columbus for 4-bedroom apartments that rent for $799 to $870.

No discussion of apartment hunting anywhere in this great country of ours is complete without mentioning pet-friendly apartments. The entire town of Columbus is pretty dog friendly and even a lot of the hotels allow dogs. If you work up a thirst when you’re out walking the pooch, hit the Tropical Smoothie Café, where canines are always welcome. Columbus landlords, overall, seem to love kitties and pups as well. Snag a two-bedroom town home with a fireplace and tennis courts on-site at Briarwood Apartments on Thornybrook. They actually advertise their love of pets, so be sure to check them out.

Although Columbus isn’t a large city, it’s the winner of numerous awards and usually lands near the top of America’s Safest City lists. It’s most well known for its very cool collection of modern architecture, but there’s more to the city than eye-catching sculptures. If you like hiking and biking you’ll enjoy the city’s 20 miles of trails and 700 acres of parks. Other city amenities include the Donner Aquatic Center, Hamilton Center Ice Arena. In the summertime, the living is easy in Columbus and lots of folks take to the Driftwood River in kayaks, canoes and rafts.

Somebody seems to have taken the steel wool to Columbus, scrubbing the rust out of this rust belt city. Because of that, we think you’ll enjoy living in Columbus and we want to be the first to welcome you home.