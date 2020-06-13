10 Apartments for rent in Columbus, IN📍
While the official median rent for a Columbus apartment is $844, you’ll find the range is typically between $650 and $825. If you prefer to rent a townhouse, you’ll pay close to $900, or more. Most Columbus houses and apartments were built in the 1960s.
If luxury living is your thing, try to hang on until the mixed-use Cole Apartments complex, in downtown Columbus, is complete. When it’s finished it will have shops and eateries on the ground floor and lots of luxurious apartments above.
Bargain hunters aren’t left out when it comes to inexpensive Columbus apartments. While studio apartments aren’t abundant, there are some very inexpensive ones in town. Try the Willowood Apartments on Cardinal Court. They’re offering a studio for an amazing $449 and that includes water and sewer. Cute little buggers, they have Murphy beds – the ones that pull down from the wall – so you won’t even have to buy much furniture.
Although four-bedroom apartments are almost unheard of in most cities this size, you’ll find them in Columbus. Check out Arbors at Water’s Edge over on W. Columbus for 4-bedroom apartments that rent for $799 to $870.
No discussion of apartment hunting anywhere in this great country of ours is complete without mentioning pet-friendly apartments. The entire town of Columbus is pretty dog friendly and even a lot of the hotels allow dogs. If you work up a thirst when you’re out walking the pooch, hit the Tropical Smoothie Café, where canines are always welcome. Columbus landlords, overall, seem to love kitties and pups as well. Snag a two-bedroom town home with a fireplace and tennis courts on-site at Briarwood Apartments on Thornybrook. They actually advertise their love of pets, so be sure to check them out.
Although Columbus isn’t a large city, it’s the winner of numerous awards and usually lands near the top of America’s Safest City lists. It’s most well known for its very cool collection of modern architecture, but there’s more to the city than eye-catching sculptures. If you like hiking and biking you’ll enjoy the city’s 20 miles of trails and 700 acres of parks. Other city amenities include the Donner Aquatic Center, Hamilton Center Ice Arena. In the summertime, the living is easy in Columbus and lots of folks take to the Driftwood River in kayaks, canoes and rafts.
Somebody seems to have taken the steel wool to Columbus, scrubbing the rust out of this rust belt city. Because of that, we think you’ll enjoy living in Columbus and we want to be the first to welcome you home.
June 2020 Columbus Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Columbus rents increased over the past month
Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $799 for a one-bedroom apartment and $963 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Indiana
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
- South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Columbus rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $963 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Columbus.
- While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.