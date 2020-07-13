Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area courtyard fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome to Oak Crossing Apartments in Fort Wayne, IN where we understand what it means to live the life you want in the city you love.



Your pet-friendly apartment home features a well-equipped fitness center and a rejuvenating pool. Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom home, you will enjoy a full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and an attached garage to suit your lifestyle.



Our Fort Wayne apartments are conveniently located within minutes to freeways and some of the best shopping and fine dining downtown Fort Wayne has to offer. You can immerse yourself in a collection of all the latest upscale shopping and for the culinary curious, enjoy gourmet dining. From your new apartment in Fort Wayne, you can also delve into an exciting array of arts and entertainment options located nearby. Call or visit today to discover how you can call Oak Crossing home.

