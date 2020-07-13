All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Oak Crossing

10501 Day Lily Dr · (260) 624-4507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-1033 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,047

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 12-1233 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 02-233 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,092

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-436 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 11-1134 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 06-624 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04-422 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome to Oak Crossing Apartments in Fort Wayne, IN where we understand what it means to live the life you want in the city you love.

Your pet-friendly apartment home features a well-equipped fitness center and a rejuvenating pool. Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom home, you will enjoy a full-size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and an attached garage to suit your lifestyle.

Our Fort Wayne apartments are conveniently located within minutes to freeways and some of the best shopping and fine dining downtown Fort Wayne has to offer. You can immerse yourself in a collection of all the latest upscale shopping and for the culinary curious, enjoy gourmet dining. From your new apartment in Fort Wayne, you can also delve into an exciting array of arts and entertainment options located nearby. Call or visit today to discover how you can call Oak Crossing home.
Welcome Home – Th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No pet weight limit but breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Crossing have any available units?
Oak Crossing has 12 units available starting at $1,047 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Crossing have?
Some of Oak Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Oak Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Oak Crossing offers parking.
Does Oak Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Oak Crossing has a pool.
Does Oak Crossing have accessible units?
No, Oak Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Crossing has units with dishwashers.
