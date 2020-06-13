/
/
pendleton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM
38 Apartments for rent in Pendleton, IN📍
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
8 Units Available
Pendleton Place III
103 Shamrock Circle, Pendleton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
From our newly remodeled clubhouse and sparkling pool to our spacious floor plans, weve chosen finishes and features that are sure to make you feel right at home. Stop in today and see all that Pendleton Place has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Pendleton
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$633
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4204 Fernway Dr
4204 Fernway Drive, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$696
1328 sqft
3 bedroom house with a detached garage - CONTRACT SALE!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that includes a stove and a refrigerator and also has sliding glass patio doors
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2622 W 18th St
2622 West 18th Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Garage, Laundry room (RLNE5853686)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5213 Columbus Avenue
5213 Columbus Avenue, Anderson, IN
Studio
$895
1024 SF office space for lease just north of the corner of 53rd and Columbus Ave. Gross lease of $895/month ($10.49/SF per year). Tenant provides cleaning, internet and phone service. Landlord pays taxes, exterior upkeep and utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3319 Redwood Rd
3319 Redwood Road, Edgewood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5744368)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8348 South SWIMMING HOLE Lane
8348 South Swimming Hole Lane, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1238 sqft
Beautiful Open Floorplan 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch with Vaulted & raised 9 ft. ceilings. Enter the House from the Spacious Foyer, you will see the Eat in Kitchen, with a Pass Thru to the Great Room.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3633 Nichol Avenue
3633 Nichol Avenue, Edgewood, IN
Studio
$525
Stand Alone Block building with a drive-in door behind The Edge Shopping Center. This building has a rest room and furnace. The rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal, lawncare. Good location for a contractor.
1 of 12
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Raible Ave
1620 Raible Ave, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Newly renovated conveniently located for commuters - Property Id: 81100 Newly renovated property with original hardwood floors and brand new appliances. This home has a full unfinished basement with laundry hookup, great for storage.
Results within 10 miles of Pendleton
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1911 Charles St.
1911 Charles Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
Brick 3 Bedroom Ranch in Anderson,IN - All brick 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in desirable Clearview neighborhood. This home sits on a nice lot with a large storage barn.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Elma Street
15 South Elma Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
Newly Rehabbed Ranch in Anderson - Newly Rehabbed ranch home e features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a kitchen/dining combo as well as a spacious living room with fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
633 Indiana Ave
633 Indiana Avenue, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853567)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2211 E. 9th St.
2211 East 9th Street, Anderson, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
2211 E. 9th St. Available 06/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom in Anderson, IN - Spacious 4 bedroom with fresh new paint and gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring. 1.5 baths that have been rehabbed. Completely updated kitchen with new appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11936 Locus Lane
11936 Locus Lane, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 1/2 E 38th St
2008 1/2 E 38th St, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
- (RLNE5799049)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
11813 Traymoore Drive
11813 Traymoore Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2178 sqft
3BDRM, 2.5Ba with Loft. Ryland home has many upgrades. Open floorplan with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Center Island and SS Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout! Irrigation System and Professional Landscaping.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1604 West 15th Street
1604 West 15th Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$375
400 sqft
This super clean 1 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. You will find this home to be alot larger than you think. Here there is New paint, deep cleaned carpets that are like new, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
231 E. 13th Street, Unit 1
231 E 13th St, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment, Located close to downtown Anderson All Utilities included in rent Appliances included: Stove and Fridge Cute Kitchen Pantry Washer Drier on second floor right outside of unit Within walking distance of Bus Station, library, and
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path
1 Unit Available
14917 Dry Creek Rd.
14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
2125 sqft
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
15495 Martha Street
15495 Martha Street, Hamilton County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
OPEN TO SEE: JUNE 12 THIS FRIDAY FROM 3:30-4:30PM! Bungalow in the Woods. Geist Community Park has Water Access for small crafts. Hamilton Southeastern 4 Star Schools. 2 BR home w/ easy-care ceramic flooring.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
14169 CLAPBOARD Drive
14169 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1940 sqft
Well maintained, updated home! Professional landscaping! Open floor plan. Ceiling fans in each room, upgraded kitchen and dining room lights, garage is fully insulated and dry walled. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. No Washer & Dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12145 BUBBLING BROOK Drive
12145 Bubbling Brook Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1393 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Townhome overlooking the pond, next door to the pool and fitness center.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pendleton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Pendleton area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Ball State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pendleton from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.