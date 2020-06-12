/
8 Apartments for rent in Lowell, IN📍
216 Halsted Street
216 Halstead Street, Lowell, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
Available 07/18/20 Spacious apartment near downtown Lowell - Property Id: 289883 The inviting front porch leads into the large four room apartment recently remodeled and flooded with light.
797 West Commercial Avenue - 6
797 W Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN
Studio
$1,741
1736 sqft
Unit 6 is 2321 SF $9.00 Gross, approximate 29'X 80'. Insulted & Heat, Private bathroom, 1-13' X 14' Overhead door, ceiling height 16' highest point. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Plenty of parking, zoned B2, car count IDOT 9500 daily.
957 E Commercial
957 E Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN
Studio
$3,600
2867 sqft
Former Dentist office next to renown Title Company. Great location for Realtor, Dentist, Insurance office or Commercial Business. Located in the Heart of Lowell with Great visibility from Commercial Avenue.
194 Deanna Dr. - Suite B
194 Deanna Drive, Lowell, IN
Studio
$2,200
2010 sqft
Former Orthodontic office. Great location for Realtor, Dentist, Orthodontist, Insurance office or Commercial Business. Located near the Prime shopping corridor of Lowell. 2010 sq' of Prime Space with plenty of parking! 5 Year Lease.
797 West Commercial Avenue Unit 1
797 West Commercial Avenue, Lowell, IN
Studio
$1,699
7864 sqft
Retail space will be white box available March 2020 Unit 1 is 1568 SF $13.00 Gross. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This building is totally remodeled. The front exterior will be refaced in spring along with landscaping.
7125 W. 127th Lane
7125 West 127th Place, Cedar Lake, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath homebr Newly remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows and new kitchen cabinetsbr Eat-in kitchen and living roombr Large yard with a big shedbr Quiet neighborhoodbr Close to shopping, grammar school and boys & girls
627 S. Main Street Apt. 1
627 South Main Street, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two bedroom main floor apartment - Large two bedroom one bath main floor apartment conveniently located in central Crown Point. Unit features plenty of closets/storage, kitchen with appliances, living room and office or extra living room.
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lowell, the median rent is $770 for a studio, $894 for a 1-bedroom, $1,051 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,345 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lowell, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lowell area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lowell from include Chicago, Oak Park, Joliet, Bolingbrook, and Downers Grove.