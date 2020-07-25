/
boone county
251 Apartments for rent in Boone County, IN📍
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
30 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$869
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
152 Units Available
Ravinia
Aria Zionsville
11005 Octave Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1370 sqft
If you want your next home to be at a luxury apartment community with pet-friendly apartment rentals, come to Aria Apartments. Our newly built luxury apartments with pool access will make anyone excited to come home.
2 Units Available
Slate Run Apartments
2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
3 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
19 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
1 Unit Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.
1 Unit Available
Hunter Glen
11705 Chant Lane
11705 Chant Lane, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent July15th 2020 at great location in Hunter Glen! Home features 2 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large flex space great for entertaining/office.
1 Unit Available
210 West Sycamore Street
210 West Sycamore Street, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3888 sqft
Affordable rental in fantastic location- walk to brick Main St. dining and shopping, and parks and trails and 4 star Zionsville schools.
1 Unit Available
6751 Dorchester Drive
6751 Dorchester Drive, Zionsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1707 sqft
Wonderful Zionsville family home in popular Royal Run. A rare opportunity to get an affordable, move-in ready home in this award-winning school district! 4 bedrooms (master on main), 2.5 baths and many recent updates.
1 Unit Available
106 1/2 North Lebanon Street
106 1/2 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
In the heart of downtown Lebanon - you can walk to everything! 3 bedroom loft apartment overlooking the County Building. Completely updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Extra bonus area and open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
262 South Ford Road
262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$2,925
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.
1 Unit Available
Cross
110 South 4th Street
110 South 4th Street, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$4,524
Lower level space with high ceilings. Former town hall, insurance company occupies main level. Off street parking lot accommodates 30+ cars. Park at your door convenience with less than 5 minute walk to downtown Zionsville Village.
1 Unit Available
424 West Main Street
424 West Main Street, Lebanon, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
425 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom upper unit located within walking distance to the square. This unit has been recently renovated. Refrigerator and gas range are included. Laundry facility onsite.
1 Unit Available
3685 Perry Worth Road
3685 Perry Worth Road, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
825 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom 1 bath totally remodeled home. Hardwood & tile flooring, updated cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are included too! Easy access to I-65, immediate occupancy, don't miss out!
1 Unit Available
831 West Pearl Street
831 W Pearl St, Lebanon, IN
Studio
$475
Great office building…includes 1 good sized office, reception area, restroom, and storage area. It's move in ready. Large asphalt parking lot. Perfect space for a small business.
1 Unit Available
502 East Main Street
502 East Main Street, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Nice & very spacious apartment, part of a 3 unit apartment bldg.
1 Unit Available
224 1/2 East Pearl Street
224 1/2 E Pearl St, Lebanon, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
You'll love the charm in this 1900's home with some original hardwood floors, original wide-wood trim, high ceilings, & large windows providing lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
759 West HENRY Road
759 W Henry Rd, Boone County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1954 sqft
Beautiful, well-maintained 2BR ranch home with 2 car attached garage on 1.5+ acres.
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.
1 Unit Available
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
4084 Weston Pointe Drive
4084 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1684 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Crystal Clean Townhouse FOR RENT.
1 Unit Available
The Villages at Weston Place
10737 Bunker Hill Drive
10737 Bunker Hill Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Ranch home in west Carmel min from I465, walk to shopping, restaurants & Carmel-Clay schools. Large sitting covered porch welcomes, foyer opens to soaring living rm ceiling, fireplace & screen porch extend living space.
