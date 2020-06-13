/
/
danville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
45 Apartments for rent in Danville, IN📍
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1294 sqft
White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage.
1 Unit Available
47 West Marion Street
47 West Marion Street, Danville, IN
Studio
$400
1 individual 14x14 office available for rent just South of the Courthouse in Danville. Common areas include, waiting room, bathroom, and conference room. Tenant is responsible for 20% of electric, gas, water, cleaning, and snow removal.
Results within 1 mile of Danville
1 Unit Available
4150 Galena Drive
4150 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1650 sqft
Hendricks County Condo with Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Danville
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
13 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.
1 Unit Available
4549 Connaught East Drive
4549 Connaught East Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1549 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
6863 Merritt Ridge Way
6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2226 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
1 Unit Available
1023 Richfield Lane
1023 Richfield Lane, Hendricks County, IN
Studio
$950
A wonderful property to call home! Spacious room sizes-2 Bedrooms (each 15x10) .
1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
1 Unit Available
656 South Alpha Avenue
656 South Alpha Avenue, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Lovely 3 bedroom in Brownsburg! This home is off Green Street and CR500 minutes to Watermill Splash Pad, Williams Park and Downtown Brownsburg.
1 Unit Available
6947 Wilmot Lane
6947 Wilmot Lane, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3669 sqft
Immaculate home featuring over 3500 sq ft of space at GREAT Location on a corner lot available for RENT starting June 1st 2020!!. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large loft with 2 car garage .
Results within 10 miles of Danville
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
13 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
18 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
$
28 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1426 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
$
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
4 Units Available
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Danville, the median rent is $636 for a studio, $738 for a 1-bedroom, $914 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,226 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Danville, check out our monthly Danville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Danville area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Danville from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.
