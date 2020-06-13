/
18 Apartments for rent in Chesterton, IN📍
1 Unit Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.
Results within 5 miles of Chesterton
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
1 Unit Available
2591 Parkview Unit 4
2591 Parkview St, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent and security deposit due before occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Chesterton
4 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
8 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
1 Unit Available
2017 Yorktowne Drive
2017 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$845
990 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Freshly painted through out. Laminate flooring upstairs, large master has spacious walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
270 Michigan Avenue
270 Michigan Avenue, Hobart, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Pathway To Ownership! Ask About Our Rent-To-Own Program! Walk through the front door to find the unique arched doorway and beautiful stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
357 Greenwich Street
357 Greenwich Street, Valparaiso, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a look at this upper level 1 bed 1 bath unit with central air, intercom, lots of natural light and open concept layout. Main level features hardwood flooring and kitchen includes garbage disposal and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
610 Union Street
610 Union Street, Valparaiso, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Don't miss out on this fully renovated main level unit with 2 bedrooms and a bath! Walk into your private entrance to the large kitchen leading to the living room and bath, as well as access to the large private fenced in yard.
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
1 Unit Available
2117 Yorktowne Drive
2117 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso - Very nice 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso.
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Street
7 Campbell Street, Valparaiso, IN
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
5711 sqft
Huge two story rental in downtown Valparaiso within walking distance to restaurants, bars and stores. Features 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge kitchen, sun room, living room, private fenced in back yard with deck and grill.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Chesterton, the median rent is $751 for a studio, $872 for a 1-bedroom, $1,025 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,312 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chesterton, check out our monthly Chesterton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Chesterton area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chesterton from include Chicago, Evanston, South Bend, Oak Park, and Orland Park.
