Apartments for rent in Oregon

Life in Oregon

Oregon didn't always have such a friendly reputation. Once best known for its seedy port town, Oregon and its infamous capital city, Portland, have recently (and rightfully so) become better known for craft breweries, the indie music scene and "a mile of bike path for every mile of road." Staunch conservatives, hipsters and bike connoisseurs all call Oregon home. They are united by the Oregonian rule: Find what you love and do it your own way.

Renting in Oregon

Depending on where you want to live, Oregon offers a variety of rental options. Larger cities such as Portland and Eugene boast furnished apartments and apartment complexes with amenities such as year-round spas and state of the art fitness centers. Of course, if you prefer a more "Portlandia" inspired approach, you can seek out renovated apartments in historical buildings and refurbished rental homes.

In smaller cities or towns, one-bedroom apartments may not be as common as homes to rent. Interesting deals, such as a horse corral and stall included with a one-bedroom apartment aren't uncommon. But you'll have to provide your own horse.

You can find a variety of rental listings online as well as contact information for landlords, apartment complexes and potential roommates.

Popular Cities and Regions

It can be hard to decide where to live in a great state like Oregon. Take a look at a few of the more popular areas below before you sign any dotted lines.

Portland: Portland lives up to its eco-city fame with an extensive mass transit system and bike paths galore. Hiking is another popular mode of transportation. Should you move to Portland, you may be grateful for all this activity. It boasts the greatest number of breweries of any city, artisanal coffee, organic baked goods and, in nearby Beaverton, the Cooper Mountain Vineyards.

Central Oregon: Unlike the rest of Oregon, the central region sees 300 days of sun a year. Central Oregonians often take their homes on the road via tent or trailer during the summer months to make the most of the mountain climbing, caving, horseback riding and fly fishing available in this rustic region.

Eastern Oregon: Arguably the most rural part of the state, Eastern Oregonians pride themselves on the often pristine landscape you'll find here where time seems to move slower. If you're looking for a respite from city life, look no further than the Eastern Oregon cities such as Elgin, La Grande or Baker City.

Oregon Coast: Both the sand board and dune buggy are popular activities on the coast. All 363 miles are free; no park passes required. Residents take full advantage of the coastline where whales are spotted regularly and people still enjoy hunting for their own crabs.

Southern Oregon: Home to Crater Lake, Southern Oregon offers a variety of visual wonders. The chocolatiers and cheese makers are famous in this part of the state. Each year, the city of Ashland boasts the Shakespeare Festival, attracting both tourists and locals.

The Willamette Valley: 70 percent of Oregon's population lives in the Willamette Valley, perhaps due in part to the region's exceptionally mild winters. The 200 vineyards that produce renowned Pinot Gris, Riesling and Pinot Noir wines probably doesn't hurt either. Home to the second largest city in Oregon, Eugene is a bustling town ideal for renters.

Living in Oregon

This isn't Ore-gone

Residents have a fierce pride in their state. And while they welcome transplants, you better be ready to accept certain axioms. First up, it's pronounced "Ore-gen." The easiest way to catch an Oregonian's ire is to pronounce their state name with a mouthful of Yankee slang.

They Kill SUV's Don't They?

Well, not exactly. If you're driving a hybrid car (or better yet electric), expect to fit right in. Mass transit is a great option with cities like Portland offering tram, train and trolley options! But Oregon is a biker's paradise. Most residents have at least two -- a mountain bike and a road bike. Canoeing, kayaking and cross-country skiing are all hugely popular sports. And residents like it when their sports double as transportation.

Prepare for Real Weather

Unless you're moving to central Oregon, be prepared to hang out during rain (or snow, in winter). We recommend double-wall cardboard boxes and waterproof plastic storage boxes for your most fragile items.