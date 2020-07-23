/
marion county
140 Apartments for rent in Marion County, OR📍
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Hayesville
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
750 sqft
Nola Place Apartments in Northeast Salem offers newly renovated one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes in a central location close to the best shopping and dining options Salem has to offer, as well as public transportation.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Salem
708 Norman Avenue - 3
708 Norman Avenue Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$885
850 sqft
Downstairs, 2 bedroom 1 bath corner unit. Newly installed Gas Fireplace! Enjoy the warmth, comfort, energy saving benefits and beauty of a gas fireplaces.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
South Central
1123 Cross Street Southeast
1123 Cross Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished cozy home walking distance to Bush Park and downtown Salem. This home includes all furnishings to move right in! Laundry service at the property along with TV, Wifi and TV service.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Faye Wright
158 Friendship Avenue Southeast
158 Friendship Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
575 sqft
Nell Anna is a small cozy community tucked away in South Salem! Offering single level apartment homes with onsite laundry and a friendly non-smoking community! Located just 1/2 block east of Liberty Road, and two blocks north of Sunnyslope Shopping
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Neighbors
940 17th St NE
940 17th Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1584 sqft
940 17th St NE Available 07/24/20 3Bd/1Ba Two Story House - Available Soon! - 3Bd/1Ba Two-story house, built in 1916. Approx. 1584 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 Jaysie Dr
1103 Jaysie Dr, Silverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1992 sqft
1103 Jaysie Dr Available 08/15/20 Newer single level home - Please do not disturb current tenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyslope
1824 Cedarcrest Drive S
1824 Cedarcrest Drive South, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1260 sqft
1824 Cedarcrest Drive S Available 08/15/20 GORGEOUS HOME IN SOUTHEAST AREA - • 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH • 1260 SF APPROX • 2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER!! • INSIDE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP • LARGE FENCED BACK YARD • SORRY OWNER HAS A NO PET POLICY All of our properties
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Faye Wright
5055 Lone Oak Rd SE
5055 Lone Oak Road Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
972 sqft
Private 3 bedroom in S. Salem - Nice and clean, private 3 bedroom house in S.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Neighbors
1745 State Street N.E. 17th
1745 State Street, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1925 sqft
Multi use zoned home - Property Id: 304624 Centrally located Excellent Classic home on Busy State Street Good access and parking.Residential or professional use . Lease option possible. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
870 N 2nd St
870 North 2nd Street, Silverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Silverton - Spacious living room, wood laminate flooring throughout with bedrooms carpeted, stainless steel appliances in a oak cabinet kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4402 Church Ave. NE
4402 Church Avenue, St. Paul, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms + 1 Bath in Shared House in St. Paul - 3 bedrooms + 1 bath in "East Wing" of single-level house on corner lot in St. Paul. Premises is also occupied by 4 others.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Morningside
2034 Celeen Ave SE
2034 Celeen Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2361 sqft
Brand new home in S. Salem - This new 3bdrm/2bth home in South Salem, located in a newer development, sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a large backyard, two car garage, and ample off street parking.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Four Corners
488 Larussa Ct. NE
488 Larussa Court Northeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1282 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story home built in 2002 w/ approx 1282 sq ft. This home features gas heat, AC, interior W/D hookups and double attached garage with opener. Range, fridge and dishwasher provided.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11155 James Way Dr SE
11155 James Way Drive Southeast, Marion County, OR
7 Bedrooms
$4,350
3879 sqft
Spacious Country Home, on 2.89 acres.....Horses allowed!! - This spacious 7 bedroom 3 bath home has all the room you need to live and play in comfort and luxury for years to come.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
807 Pinto St SE
807 SE Pinto St, Sublimity, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1302 sqft
807 Pinto St SE - 807 Pinto St SE Available 07/31/20 Coming Soon! - Don't miss out on renting this stunning duplex with an open floor plan. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with custom cabinets. Luxury Vinyl throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Central
2060 High St SE Apt. A
2060 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2060 High St SE Apt. A Available 08/12/20 One Bedroom Apartment- with Off Street Parking! - Available 1 Bedroom Apartment with kitchenette and spacious bedroom. Located close to shopping, parks and schools. Yard is shared with main home. No pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grant
324 Shipping St Ne
324 Shipping Street Northeast, Salem, OR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2 bedroom condo in Salem - 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. Amazing location in Salem with updated new floors! Kitchen has granite countertops and newer appliances and is light and bright with extra room for storage. Washer and dryer on site.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grant
1187 Norway Street
1187 Norway Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1504 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 townhome in Salem. - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom property in Salem. Home has all hard surface floors on main level that are almost new and in great condition. Newer paint and fully fenced backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Keizer
6852 Jerdon Ct. N
6852 Jerdon Ct N, Keizer, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
6852 Jerdon Ct. N Available 08/10/20 2Bd/1.5Ba Two Story Townhouse - Available Soon! - 2Bd/1.5Ba Two story townhouse built in 1993 with approx 1200 sq ft. This home is located in a cul-de-sac, features a balcony off master bedroom & cadet heaters.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Morningside
1590 Corina St. SE
1590 Corina Drive Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1392 sqft
1590 Corina St. SE Available 08/05/20 3Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available soon! - 3Bd/1Ba single story house built in 1955 with approx 1392 sq ft. This home sits above street level and has a view of the surrounding area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Four Corners
3832 Auburn Rd NE
3832 Auburn Road Northeast, Four Corners, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1128 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Gated Community with Pool - Large two bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit in a gated community at the Lancaster Square Condos. Unit features vaulted ceiling, loft, and access to seasonal pool (subject to covid19 restrictions).
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Central
2325 High St. SE
2325 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2249 sqft
2325 High St.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Four Corners
4546 Blue Sky Court SE
4546 Blue Sky Court Southeast, Four Corners, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1470 sqft
4546 Blue Sky Court SE Available 09/01/20 QUIET SE SALEM 3 BEDROOM - • 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH • 2 LIVING/FAMILY ROOMS • ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES • WOOD STOVE • FULLY FENCED YARD • 1470 SF APPROXIMATELY • 2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER • YARD CARE INCLUDED • SORRY,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland
2090 Warner St NE
2090 Warner Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1120 sqft
3Bd/1Ba Single Story Home - Available Soon! - 3Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1950 with approx 1,120 sq ft.
Some of the colleges located in the Marion County area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Oregon State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
