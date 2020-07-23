/
/
yamhill county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:41 AM
135 Apartments for rent in Yamhill County, OR📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbus Village
1794 SW Fellows St, McMinnville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
848 sqft
A quiet place to kick back and relax after your hard day is done, this complex offers a variety of floorplans and convenient amenities, like carpeted floors, cable-ready units, and European kitchens.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1765 Southwest Tamarack Street
1765 Southwest Tamarack Street, McMinnville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
800 sqft
We are now offering a two bedroom one bathroom apartment at our Westview Apartments in Beautiful McMinnville. This apartment is located close to all shopping and schools. This complex is tucked in a residential neighborhood and easy access to the 99.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
672 NW FENTON ST
672 NW Fenton St, McMinnville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
McMinnville Home. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Fully fenced yard - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with attached garage. Large open floor plan. Large backyard, perfect for summer BBQ. Attached garage with extra room for storage. 3 large bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1005 SE Willow Street
1005 Southeast Willow Street, McMinnville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1392 sqft
Well Maintained 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home in SE McMinnville - This ranch style 3 bed, 1 bath home sits on a large lot in SE McMinnville, close to Linfield University. Features include a large bonus room, 2 car garage, and large, fenced backyard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
315 W Lindgren Dr
315 West Lindgren Drive, Newberg, OR
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
2720 sqft
Available 09/10/20 Spacious Newberg Home - Property Id: 324246 Large home in close-in Newberg. Nice hardwood floors and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. 2 12x12 bedrooms downstairs and upstairs had 4 large bedrooms all with walk in closets.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2275 Sam Parrett Dr.
2275 Sam Parrett Drive, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1424 sqft
Well Maintained Newberg Home - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is move in ready and features brand new paint throughout and freshly cleaned carpet!! Large living room that overlooks the dining nook and kitchen. Knotty alder kitchen cabinets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2344 E. 3rd St.
2344 East 3rd Street, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1386 sqft
2344 E. 3rd St. Available 08/21/20 Adorable Home! - You will love the open concept of this home. This home features a large living area, with open kitchen, lots of windows and half bath on main living area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
494 SW Mt Rainier Street
494 SW Mt Rainier St, McMinnville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1954 sqft
Four Bedroom Beauty in McMinnville On A Large Lot! - Come home to this 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath located in a great neighborhood with nice views. Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Main St.
303 Main Street, Dayton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
978 sqft
2-Bedroom Apt in Downtown Dayton (Built in 2015) - Two-bedroom upstairs apartment with many upgraded features, located in downtown across from Courthouse Square Park.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
313 N Blaine St
313 N Blaine St, Newberg, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Newberg - MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has wonderful charm, live in the heart of the Willamette wineries. The home is clean bright and very comfortable. Open layout is perfect for easy living.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1135 NE Baker St.
1135 NE Baker St, McMinnville, OR
1 Bedroom
$795
530 sqft
1-Bedroom House in McMinnville near Downtown - Charming 1 bedroom cottage in McMinnville. Full kitchen with oven range and refrigerator, small deck in the front and a locking storage area off to the side. W/S/G included in rent.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1330 Creekside Ln.
1330 Creekside Lane, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1130 sqft
1330 Creekside Ln. Available 04/17/20 3-Bedroom House in North Newberg - Three-bedroom house in North Newberg located blocks from Jaquith Park, a mile from downtown, and 1.3 miles to Crater Elementary and Chehalem Valley Middle Schools.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
316 NW Willamina Dr
316 Northwest Willamina Drive, Willamina, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home on Large Lot (Willamina) - 4 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms on a large lot. Living room, family room, deck, garden area. New paint and flooring throughout. No smoking. Garage has been converted to living space.
Results within 1 mile of Yamhill County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1533 SW Pioneer Dr.
1533 Pioneer Drive Southwest, Willamina, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1073 sqft
1533 SW Pioneer Dr. Available 08/10/20 Wired for fiber network - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Master has large walk in shower Inside laundry closet Large double garage Appliances: refrigerator, DW, disposal, MW Large back yard (not fenced).
Results within 5 miles of Yamhill County
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
2 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
$1,125
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
11566 SW Toulouse St
11566 Southwest Toulouse Street, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
544 sqft
This is the one! Located in the Villebois neighborhood of Wilsonville which has several parks, paths, a market, coffee cart and is close to the 250 acre Graham Oaks Nature Park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive
16718 SW Gleneagle Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
970 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4402 Church Ave. NE
4402 Church Avenue, St. Paul, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms + 1 Bath in Shared House in St. Paul - 3 bedrooms + 1 bath in "East Wing" of single-level house on corner lot in St. Paul. Premises is also occupied by 4 others.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302
20510 Southwest Roy Rogers Road, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1167 sqft
Hunters Ridge-Spacious Sherwood Condo! Gourmet Kitchen-High Ceilings-Gas Fireplace-Secured Building - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: Pet’s Possible with Owner Approval & Increased Deposit Approximate Sq.
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Far West
28329 SW Belfast Lane
28329 Southwest Belfast Lane, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3800 sqft
28329 SW Belfast Lane Available 09/02/20 Idyllic Home in the Coveted Villebois Community - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
22860 SW Forest Creek Dr. Unit 202
22860 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
22860 SW Forest Creek Dr. Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo. Free water, sewer and garbage! - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sherwood for rent. Come take a tour of this beautiful property with amazing hardwood floors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Keizer
6852 Jerdon Ct. N
6852 Jerdon Ct N, Keizer, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
6852 Jerdon Ct. N Available 08/10/20 2Bd/1.5Ba Two Story Townhouse - Available Soon! - 2Bd/1.5Ba Two story townhouse built in 1993 with approx 1200 sq ft. This home is located in a cul-de-sac, features a balcony off master bedroom & cadet heaters.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Yamhill County area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Oregon State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, ORCorvallis, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORSherwood, ORNewberg, ORKing City, ORSilverton, ORWest Slope, OR