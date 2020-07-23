/
josephine county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Josephine County, OR📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
912 NE 12th St.
912 Northeast 12th Street, Grants Pass, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1378 sqft
Grants Pass Home with Bonus Den and Large Backyard - This home is located in a quiet Grants Pass neighborhood on a large lot. Wood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace and large open kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
325 SW Burgess St
325 Southwest Burgess Street, Grants Pass, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1454 sqft
Truly unique three bedroom, two bath home with tons of extras! Laundry area, den, huge master with attached bath, living room with fireplace and picture windows.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1331 NW Hawthorne Ave
1331 Northwest Hawthorne Avenue, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1067 sqft
This 2 bed 1 bath home features a large fenced yard area in back. Home has a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. This house also features a detached garage for storage as well. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2147 Fahey Way
2147 Fahey Way, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1082 sqft
Evergreen Villas - NEW CONSTRUCTION Brand new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with garage & yard. - NEW Construction - never been lived in. - Do not miss out on this beautiful apartment home. - The unit features a spacious floor plan and open concept.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1814 NE Fairview Avenue - D
1814 Northeast Fairview Avenue, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1814 NE Fairview Avenue - D in Grants Pass. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Short Street - 1
402 Short St, Grants Pass, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1164 sqft
Spacious newly remodeled three bedroom two bath home located on a beautiful tree lined cul-de-sac near the river (no river access).
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1810 NE Fairview Avenue - C
1810 Northeast Fairview Avenue, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1040 sqft
Spacious two story townhome located in quiet HOA Community. Close to freeway and shopping. Covered parking (no guest parking on site) No pets or smoking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1423 Southeast M Street
1423 Southeast M Street, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Beautiful well maintained town home end unit with large fenced in back yard. Home features two spacious bedrooms, a master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet. Lots of extra storage space upstairs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 Southeast N Street
1002 Southeast N Street, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
929 sqft
973 Formosa Gardens leasing Now! 973 Formosa Gardens is a single family home located in the brand new, beautiful Formosa Gardens subdivision, which is located at 1002 SE N Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
6160 Monument Drive - 6.5
6160 Monument Drive, Josephine County, OR
Studio
$395
30 sqft
This is a trailer space in a 55+ park in Merlin, Oregon. Water and sewer are included. Power gets billed out last week of the month. This is not a studio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
141 NW C Street - D
141 Northwest C Street, Grants Pass, OR
Studio
$1,200
1300 sqft
This is a commercial unit.
Results within 5 miles of Josephine County
1 of 9
Last updated July 7 at 07:33 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Sienna Way
111 Sienna Way, Rogue River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house in gorgeous community with manicured common areas and playground! Master bedroom en suite and large walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with breakfast bar.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Medford, Sutherlin, Ashland, Roseburg, and Grants Pass have apartments for rent.