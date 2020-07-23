Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Josephine County, OR

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
912 NE 12th St.
912 Northeast 12th Street, Grants Pass, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1378 sqft
Grants Pass Home with Bonus Den and Large Backyard - This home is located in a quiet Grants Pass neighborhood on a large lot. Wood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace and large open kitchen.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
325 SW Burgess St
325 Southwest Burgess Street, Grants Pass, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1454 sqft
Truly unique three bedroom, two bath home with tons of extras! Laundry area, den, huge master with attached bath, living room with fireplace and picture windows.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1331 NW Hawthorne Ave
1331 Northwest Hawthorne Avenue, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1067 sqft
This 2 bed 1 bath home features a large fenced yard area in back. Home has a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. This house also features a detached garage for storage as well. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2147 Fahey Way
2147 Fahey Way, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1082 sqft
Evergreen Villas - NEW CONSTRUCTION Brand new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with garage & yard. - NEW Construction - never been lived in. - Do not miss out on this beautiful apartment home. - The unit features a spacious floor plan and open concept.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1814 NE Fairview Avenue - D
1814 Northeast Fairview Avenue, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1814 NE Fairview Avenue - D in Grants Pass. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Short Street - 1
402 Short St, Grants Pass, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1164 sqft
Spacious newly remodeled three bedroom two bath home located on a beautiful tree lined cul-de-sac near the river (no river access).

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1810 NE Fairview Avenue - C
1810 Northeast Fairview Avenue, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1040 sqft
Spacious two story townhome located in quiet HOA Community. Close to freeway and shopping. Covered parking (no guest parking on site) No pets or smoking.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1423 Southeast M Street
1423 Southeast M Street, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Beautiful well maintained town home end unit with large fenced in back yard. Home features two spacious bedrooms, a master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet. Lots of extra storage space upstairs.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 Southeast N Street
1002 Southeast N Street, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
929 sqft
973 Formosa Gardens leasing Now! 973 Formosa Gardens is a single family home located in the brand new, beautiful Formosa Gardens subdivision, which is located at 1002 SE N Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
6160 Monument Drive - 6.5
6160 Monument Drive, Josephine County, OR
Studio
$395
30 sqft
This is a trailer space in a 55+ park in Merlin, Oregon. Water and sewer are included. Power gets billed out last week of the month. This is not a studio.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
141 NW C Street - D
141 Northwest C Street, Grants Pass, OR
Studio
$1,200
1300 sqft
This is a commercial unit.
Last updated July 7 at 07:33 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Sienna Way
111 Sienna Way, Rogue River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house in gorgeous community with manicured common areas and playground! Master bedroom en suite and large walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with breakfast bar.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Josephine County?
Apartment Rentals in Josephine County start at $350/month.
What cities in or around Josephine County have apartments for rent?
Medford, Sutherlin, Ashland, Roseburg, and Grants Pass have apartments for rent.

