/
/
benton county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
98 Apartments for rent in Benton County, OR📍
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
13 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
7 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
$840
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
7 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
4 Units Available
Chintimini
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2270 Southeast Ryan Street
2270 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Corvallis. Nice size lot and yard area. One car garage. Nice main suite with lots of closet space. Close to Hwy 99W. No pets and no smoking.
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
624 NW 16th Street
624 Northwest 16th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2716 sqft
624 NW 16th Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and large 3 bedroom + 2 bath house right by Franklin Square Park - Great one level house close to a park and shopping.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1824 sqft
806 SW Western Blvd.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
400 N 9th St.
400 North 9th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2013 sqft
Charming Single Family Home -400 N 9th Philomath - One level living with kitchen and small dining room, large living room and huge deck.Three bedrooms and two beautiful tiled baths on main level.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2859 NW Daylily
2859 Northwest Daylily Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1822 sqft
2859 NW Daylily Available 08/10/20 Meadows Townhome - Across the street from City Park and close to Timberhill Athletic club and hiking trails. Four bedrooms, 3 baths, gas fireplace. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5917600)
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
333 NW 15th St.
333 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
333 NW 15th St. Available 08/05/20 Walk to campus - Spacious, charming older home just blocks from campus. Five bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great yard and patio. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5870107)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1046 NW 26th St.
1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
1046 NW 26th St. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2991 NW Shooting Star
2991 Northwest Shooting Star Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1822 sqft
Available Now~ 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath townhouse in Timberhill. - Available Now: 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath Townhouse for $2395 per month.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html • Brand new home within walking distance of OSU Campus just a few blocks from Fred Meyer! • Every bedroom is a master suite.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2838 San Pedro
2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2289 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ....
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
4010 SW Western Blvd.
4010 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html * 5 bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205
2550 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
2 bdrm/1 bath in Queensview - Nice 2bdrm/1bath condo in NW Corvallis near parks, schools, and shopping. Unit has brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, and private balcony. Larger bedroom has private sink area and lots of closet space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
1822 sqft
5 bed, 1.5 bath on a quiet cul de sac - One story floor plan house on a quiet street, close to shopping. Off street parking. Washer and dryer included. Pets OK. Video tour and applications on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
593 NW Oak Ave
593 Northwest Oak Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1125 sqft
Application Pending-3 Bedroom 1 bath, NW Corvallis - This single story 1,100 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to 9th street, close to free public transportation and shopping.
1 of 47
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
334 NW Kings Blvd
334 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
1173 sqft
5 bed, 2 bath steps away from the campus - SUMMER RATES: $500 OFF JULY AND AUGUST - Move in special: $500 off July and $500 off August 2020 Great house, centrally located. Fenced backyard. Apply on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5699041)
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2840 SW Morris Ave
2840 Southwest Morris Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1668 sqft
3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Reser Stadium - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from NOW – 6/30/21 You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime location within walking distance to Reser
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
6 Bedrooms
$3,195
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home *Risk Free!* - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Benton County area include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, and Linfield College-McMinnville Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Eugene, Springfield, Salem, Tigard, and Corvallis have apartments for rent.