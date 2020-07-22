/
/
linn county
Last updated July 22 2020
163 Apartments for rent in Linn County, OR📍
1 Unit Available
735 Ralston Dr
735 Ralston Drive, Lebanon, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2210 sqft
735 Ralston Dr Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom 3 bath home w/ double car garage - This spacious, single-level 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house features a traditional floor plan with a private-entry fourth bedroom with ensuite bathroom.
1 Unit Available
308 SW 22nd Ave
308 22nd Ave SW, Albany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
308 SW 22nd Ave Available 08/24/20 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1 bath townhouse on quiet culdesac, fenced backyard with storage shed More pictures to come Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.
1 Unit Available
1153 6th AVE SE
1153 6th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom studio apartment - 1 bedroom studio with kitchenette, all utilities paid Additional pictures coming soon If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993.
1 Unit Available
3904 Bentley Dr NE
3904 Bentley Drive Northeast, Albany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2323 sqft
Nice NE Albany home with dual master suites - This newer home features two master suites - one upstairs, and one downstairs - and is located close to schools, Linn County Fairgrounds, shopping, and easy access to I-5.
1 Unit Available
343 Kirk Ave.
343 Kirk Avenue, Brownsville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1831 sqft
343 Kirk Ave. Available 07/31/20 Lots of space in this remodeled historical home. - Gorgeous historical home located in charming Brownsville. 3 bed, 1 bathroom. Lots of parking.
1 Unit Available
3132 S. Shore Dr SE
3132 South Shore Drive Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1600 sqft
3132 S. Shore Dr SE Available 08/07/20 Nice Home with Large Yard - Nice ranch home on 1/4+ acre lot. Good size formal living room with fireplace and separate family room with slider to the outdoors.
1 Unit Available
542 Derby St. SE
542 Derby St SE, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
542 Derby St. SE Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Brandis Meadows - The 1500 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home.
1 Unit Available
407 NE Clover Ridge Rd
407 Clover Ridge Rd NE, Albany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
407 NE Clover Ridge Rd Available 08/10/20 Gorgeous 5 bd, 2.5 bath home - Are you looking for a high end immaculate custom quality two story home located in a nice NE Albany subdivision? This spacious air conditioned 2200 sq ft, 5 bedroom, 2.
14 Units Available
150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast
150 Timber Ridge St NE, Linn County, OR
Studio
$1,065
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast in Linn County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5000 Caribou Court Southwest
5000 Caribou Southwest Drive, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1718 sqft
Luxury Rental ready for move in now! Located on the edge of the subdivision and on a cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
41784 Cut-Off Drive
41784 Cut-Off Drive, Lacomb, OR
1 Bedroom
$550
200 sqft
Cute little home for one...on a horse farm. Rent includes all utilities (up to $80. for power) Fully furnished including washer/dryer. Security Deposit $550. Application Fee $25.
1 Unit Available
542 38th Ave
542 38th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
893 Wassom C
893 Wassom Street, Lebanon, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
Tucked away duplex home. - Quiet location. 3 bedroom home with ADA accessible entry and shower. 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Stainless steel appliances. Air conditioner. Gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3217 Gwen Pl
3217 Gwen Place Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1417 sqft
3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20 Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads.
1 Unit Available
3037 Railroad St.
3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.
Verified
7 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2270 Southeast Ryan Street
2270 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Corvallis. Nice size lot and yard area. One car garage. Nice main suite with lots of closet space. Close to Hwy 99W. No pets and no smoking.
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1824 sqft
806 SW Western Blvd.
1 Unit Available
130 NW 12th St.
130 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3700 sqft
Gorgeous Campus Home, 5 Large Sized Bedrooms - Gorgeous campus home 5 large sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, big back yard, finished basement with washer and dryer This home is truly one of a kind Updated home with keeping the charm and charter of
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.
1 Unit Available
339 NW 8th St
339 NW 8th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$750
775 sqft
Nice Upstairs Unit A Few Blocks From Campus. in Corvallis - This is a clean 1 bedroom upstairs unit of a 4 plex. It has off-street parking and water and sewer service is provided. The rooms are all good sized. There is a small laundry room on site.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Corvallis
720 SW 3rd Street
720 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Dog Friendly Spacious Home In Downtown Corvallis - Conveniently located in downtown Corvallis. Just a few blocks from the main restaurant/shopping area and across the street from the dog park.
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
887 SE Bayshore Cir
887 Southeast Bayshore Circle, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2029 sqft
887 SE Bayshore Cir Available 08/01/20 Willamette Landing Home available early August! - 3 Bedroom ~ 2.5 Bath 2 story home plus Bonus room for $2,395.00 ~ Gorgeous home in a great location with newer paint and newer carpet.
1 Unit Available
428 NW 9th
428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from NOW – 6/15/21 Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU campus, Fred Meyer and Monroe.
