/
/
madras
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Madras, OR📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
232 NE 7th St.
232 Northeast 7th Street, Madras, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
920 sqft
Single Family Home **Small dog considered - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Near Hometown Drugs Fenced Backyard Storage Unit & Carport Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom Master Bedroom French Doors to Exterior Backyard - Pets considered (Pet rent per pet:
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 NE B St
860 NE B St, Madras, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Executive/Vacation Rental Suite - This lovely vacation rental is perfect if you have just newly relocated to Madras, are away on business, or looking for a vacation rental with a homey feeling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
338 SE Leisek Way
338 Leisek Way, Madras, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1756 sqft
Large Strawberry Heights Duplex for Rent - Large 2 story duplex in Madras with fenced yard. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Washer and dryer hook ups. Owner pays sewer charges. Tenant to pay water, gas, electricity and garbage. 1 year lease. No pets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
928 SE Kierra Place
928 Southeast Kierra Place, Madras, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Cute Madras Duplex! 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex in Madras, Oregon's Strawberry Heights Neighborhood. Washer and dryer hook ups. Fully fenced backyard. Owner pays sewer charges.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
623 SW 2nd Street
623 Southwest 2nd Street, Madras, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home- Small pet considered (under 20lbs) - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Washer/Dryer Hook-ups Storage in backyard - Small Pet (under 20lbs) considered (Pet rent per pet: $25-$50 per month; $200-$300 Pet security deposit, depending on size and
Results within 5 miles of Madras
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
474 4th Street
474 4th Street, Metolius, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath home in Metolius, Oregon available July 1st! Storage shed in back. *Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Madras
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 4th Avenue Space 5
309 4th Ave, Culver, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
309 4th Avenue Space 5 - This well-kept, two-bedroom, one-bath home offers 800 sf of comfortable living space. The kitchen is light and bright with a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Madras rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Madras area include Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Madras from include Bend, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters.