270 Apartments for rent in West Linn, OR📍
Parker Crest
25 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,505
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Cedar Linn
3595 Cedaroak Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
815 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Linn, The Place to Live in West Linn. We are conveniently located just off HWY 43, close to shopping, trimet, Marylhurst College, I-205 and downtown Lake Oswego.
Bolton
2 Units Available
Caufield Place
6103 Caufield Street, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
839 sqft
Welcome to Caufield Place Caufield Place is a quaint community located in a lush forest setting near downtown West Linn featuring two bedroom units with washer and dryer connections.
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20334 Noble Lane
20334 Noble Lane, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2360 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.
Sunset
1 Unit Available
2747 Lancaster Street
2747 Lancaster Street, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
740 sqft
Outstanding West Linn area mid-century apartment in peaceful building. Featuring a beautiful kitchen with windows that get great light, nice patio in a private back yard, dining area, attractive living room, and off street parking.
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
2654 Maria Ave.
2654 Maria Ct, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Private/Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 127503 Current tenant will be out June 11th, apartment could be shown on the 12th and will be available to rent July 11th.
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20296 Hoodview Ave
20296 Hoodview Avenue, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1496 sqft
Great 3 bedroom Corner Townhome w/ Walk In, Fireplace, and Deck! - Thank you for your interest in our company and this property/unit! To view our website/other properties www.mcneeley.com The coordinator for this property is Sarah U.
Rosemont Summit
1 Unit Available
21460 Miles Drive
21460 Miles Drive, West Linn, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
3300 sqft
21460 Miles Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful High-End West Linn Home. Large Gourmet Kitchen. Landscaper Included! - Available: August 14, 2020 Pets: Small Dog Okay with Increased Deposit.
Willamette
1 Unit Available
1709 Blankenship Rd., Unit #:50
1709 Blankenship Road, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44
16250 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1305 sqft
Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16200 Pacific Hwy #9
16200 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1190 sqft
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6 Months SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult Separate check is required for screening charges DESCRIPTION: Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river.
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.
South End
1 Unit Available
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
410 West Arlington Street
410 West Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Cozy one bedroom and one bathroom with a lot of room. All new updates. Ideally for office space and live in. It is zoned commercial. Beautiful upstairs new carpet and with a deck. Must see to know. Good deal.
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
509 Washington Street
509 Washington Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the historic district of Oregon City.
Hillendale
2 Units Available
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Berryhill Park Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rivercrest
1 Unit Available
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
810 sqft
1208 Linn Avenue #M40 Available 07/15/20 Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Welcome to Mt.
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Square
788 Pleasant Avenue, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
- Welcome to Pleasant Square! Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with private, enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim. Take advantage of the walking trails that weave through the beautifully manicured courtyard.
Lewelling
3 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,185
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Frequently Asked Questions
In West Linn, the median rent is $1,383 for a studio, $1,539 for a 1-bedroom, $1,816 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,643 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Linn, check out our monthly West Linn Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in West Linn include Robinwood.
Some of the colleges located in the West Linn area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
