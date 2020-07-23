/
columbia county
80 Apartments for rent in Columbia County, OR📍
3 Units Available
Sawyer Pointe
52588 Northeast Sawyer Street, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sawyer Pointe in Scappoose. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.
1 Unit Available
52359 SW 1st Street
52359 SW 1st St, Scappoose, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1300 sqft
Charming newer Townhome located in Scappoose Oregon. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, large master with two separate closets, Built in work area, Washer/Dryer hookups and a single car garage. One year lease, $1,495.
1 Unit Available
34657 Snow Street
34657 Snow Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1540 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home located in St. Helens, Oregon. Fenced backyard with small patio, Washer/Dryer hookups, two car garage. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. One year lease at $1,895 per month. $2,095 security deposit.
1 Unit Available
33723 SE Myrtle Street
33723 Southeast Myrtle Street, Scappoose, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1100 sq ft house in Scappoose. Covered patio, fenced yard and garage. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,595 per month, $1,795 security deposit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Rental Insurance Required.
1 Unit Available
542 Madison Avenue
542 Madison Avenue, Vernonia, OR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Fantastic Vernonia Cottage ~ 3 bedroom, 1 bath & approx 1000 sqft. New floors and updated bathroom. Kitchen with fridge & stove. Washer & dryer hook ups. 1 year lease. Non smoking property, Small pet OK with $35 per month pet rent.
1 Unit Available
105 Coho Terrace
105 Coho Ter, Rainier, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1686 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1686 SQFT townhouse close to the Columbia River. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & slider to extra large patio & fenced yard. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
31021 Dowd Road
31021 Dowd Road, Columbia County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2488 sqft
Large 2488 sq ft 3BD/3BA Split-entry 2-level home on 1.71 acres of treed, private land, with attached 552 sq ft garage. Kitchen, dining and all three bedrooms are upstairs, spacious and ranch style layout with open living and dining area.
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,475 per month, $1,675 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
1 Unit Available
840 Jefferson Ave. # 3
840 Jefferson Ave, Vernonia, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 bedroom apartment This main level unit has many updates including stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126
33730 East Columbia Avenue, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedroom in newly completed Lufkin Apartments offer modern upscale finishes. New stainless appliances, hard surface floors, and washer/dryer combos in each unit. Located in Scappoose, just a 20 Minute drive to Portland.
1 Unit Available
52609 NE Porter Lane
52609 Northeast Porter Lane, Scappoose, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2650 sqft
Beautiful Two-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms + Den! Three Car Garage! - Brand new carpet throughout! Upgraded berber carpet on the main level.
4 Units Available
Allen Street Apartments
2404 Allen St, Kelso, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Allen Street Apartments in Kelso. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Legacy Trails
536 S Royle Rd, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with air conditioning, patios/deck, washer and dryer, and beautiful finishes. You'll love our clubhouse, fitness center, onsite management and maintenance team, and more.
1 Unit Available
59 Main Street
59 Main Street, Cathlamet, WA
1 Bedroom
$625
750 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a tri-plex in downtown Cathlamet. New carpet throughout. High ceilings, range and fridge. Water, sewer, garbage paid by owner. Off-street parking. No pets. Self viewing option available. Sqft is approx.
1 Unit Available
Hillside Acres
3431 Pacific Way
3431 Pacific Way, Longview, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1756 sqft
Tremendously beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and much more. - This tremendously beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room and family room. The dining room opens to a back deck.
1 Unit Available
223 Shirley Gordon Rd
223 Shirley Gordon Road, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1080 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Home In Kalama! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home has beautiful updates throughout. The kitchen has an open layout with newer appliances, lots of cupboard space and a breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2132 sqft
Newly remodel 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.
1 Unit Available
Felida - Starcrest
11500 NW 29th Ct.
11500 Northwest 29th Court, Felida, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2192 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Beautiful Felida family home-Skyview High School - Wonderfully cared for home. 2192 sq ft 3 bedrooms Extra large master bedroom Extra large master bathroom Large bonus room could easily be a 4th bedroom.
1 Unit Available
238 N 34th Court
238 N 34th Ct, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2167 sqft
4+ bedroom 2.5 bath - Ridgefield - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Built in 2017 this home has 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Mint Valley
3833 Mint Place - F24
3833 Mint Pl, Longview, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
984 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3833 Mint Place - F24 in Longview. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1020 N 19th Avenue - 1
1020 North 19th Avenue, Kelso, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
New Flooring Throughout. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse 4-Plex is located just north of the CWU campus. This home has a great open kitchen and living area.Two bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor with one bedroom on the main floor.
