Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR

📍
Bethel
Northeast Eugene
River Road
Harlow
Churchill
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
River Road
8 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Eugene
76 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Jefferson Westside
28 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Bethel
12 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1232 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Northeast Eugene
46 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Bethel
14 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,160
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
Bethel
2 Units Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,060
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Trainsong
7 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
Far West
3 Units Available
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
River Road
6 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
$
University
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
Cal Young
2 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Churchill
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Bethel
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
802 sqft
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$919
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Friendly
3 Units Available
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South University
1 Unit Available
734 East 19th Ave
734 East 19th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
734 East 19th Ave Available 08/25/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Basement Unit! - Newer 2 bedroom basement unit below large house - Completely remodeled! Spacious living room, kitchen and bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2743 Friendly Alley
2743 Friendly Aly, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1491 sqft
2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
202 La Casa
202 La Casa Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1392 sqft
202 La Casa Available 07/10/20 Nearly new home in Bethel Area - This nearly new home has an open floorplan with carpet and vinyl plank. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths the master has a double vanity. The master suite has 2 walk in closets.

Median Rent in Eugene

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Eugene is $822, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,094.
Studio
$694
1 Bed
$822
2 Beds
$1,094
3+ Beds
$1,586
City GuideEugene
What Do I need To Know About Eugene?

Eugene, Oregon is a city that prides itself on its interaction with the natural environment that surrounds it. Rather than forcing itself on the environment, Eugene has gained a reputation for working with the natural environment, hence the nickname of the “Emerald City”.

Outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking and running actually dictate a substantial part of the social scene and have defined Eugene’s population for years. We've got apartments in Eugene, and that's what we're both here for. So let's get started.

Neighborhoods

For a city with a total population just over 156,000 that’s been described as a city that “gets rural pretty fast”, it’s only natural that the city is divided into several different areas. Thanks (Or not, depending on your outlook) to its smaller size, it can be difficult to tell when leaving one neighborhood and arriving in another. In total, Eugene is a city broken down and comprised of 21 different neighborhoods.

Take a deep breath and get ready, here’s the list: Amazon, Bethel, Cal Young, Churchill, Crest Drive, Downtown, Fairmont, Far West, Friendly, Harlow, Industrial Corridor, Jefferson Westside, Laurel Hill Valley, River Road, Santa Clara, Southeast, Trainsong, West Eugene, West University and (Deep breath) Whiteaker. We won’t be covering every place in detail here, just a few to whet that appetite of yours.

What Are You Willing To Spend?

Even though there are so many different defined “neighborhoods”, it can be hard to physically tell the difference between leaving one and arriving in another. You’ll notice the changes mostly by the way apartments are priced in different parts of the city.

At the downtown area of Eugene, a one bedroom apartment in downtown will run you $735.00 a month on the low end to $825.00 a month on the high end.

In the Cal Young neighborhood, an area directly north of downtown, a one bedroom apartment starts at $735.00 per month and tops out at around $760.00.

Crest Drive is located in the southwestern part of the city and is one of the areas we recommend looking into. It’s cheaper than other neighborhoods, with a one bedroom apartment leasing at anywhere from $590.00 to $650.00 per month.

The West University Neighborhood, an average price for a one bedroom apartment being in the $528.00 to $600.00 price range for rent.

Bethel, Eugene’s largest neighborhood, is located on the far west side of the city. Because it’s larger, there’s also a larger variety of one bedroom apartment pricing, ranging from $650.00 to $760.00.

How Do I Get Around?

Residents of Eugene have one of the shortest commutes in the country, spending just over 16 minutes. The Lane Transit District (LTD) handles public transportation in Eugene, which is primarily by bus, and even has its own bus lanes to avoid slowdowns during peak hours, something most cities can’t brag about. Since it’s a community that takes pride in “green” living and generally appreciates the natural environment that surrounds the city, it’s no surprise that bike culture is also very popular. Last year, Bicycling magazine named Eugene the fifth most bicycle friendly city in the US. The League of American Bicyclists named Eugene as one of the top 10 bicycling cities in America in 2009. Really, we weren’t joking about that. So grease your bike chain and check your air pressure, just not simultaneously! Again, we’re not joking about that, doing such a thing is very impractical.

Eugene, Oregon is an interesting city considering all it has to offer. The big city aspects we’ve come to expect are all accounted for, but coupled with that small town vibe. It means your apartment search won’t come with a list of cookie-cutter styles; whatever you’re looking for in style, price, and neighborhood, you can find it in Eugene. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Eugene rent trends were flat over the past month

Eugene rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Eugene stand at $823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,095 for a two-bedroom. Eugene's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Eugene over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Eugene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Eugene, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Eugene is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Eugene's median two-bedroom rent of $1,095 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Eugene.
    • While rents in Eugene fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Eugene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Eugene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Eugene?
    In Eugene, the median rent is $694 for a studio, $822 for a 1-bedroom, $1,094 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,586 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Eugene, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Eugene?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Eugene include Bethel, Northeast Eugene, River Road, Harlow, and Churchill.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Eugene?
    Some of the colleges located in the Eugene area include University of Oregon, and Oregon State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Eugene?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eugene from include Springfield, Salem, Corvallis, Junction City, and Sutherlin.

