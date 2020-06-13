110 Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR📍
Eugene, Oregon is a city that prides itself on its interaction with the natural environment that surrounds it. Rather than forcing itself on the environment, Eugene has gained a reputation for working with the natural environment, hence the nickname of the “Emerald City”.
Outdoor activities like hiking, kayaking and running actually dictate a substantial part of the social scene and have defined Eugene’s population for years. We've got apartments in Eugene, and that's what we're both here for. So let's get started.
For a city with a total population just over 156,000 that’s been described as a city that “gets rural pretty fast”, it’s only natural that the city is divided into several different areas. Thanks (Or not, depending on your outlook) to its smaller size, it can be difficult to tell when leaving one neighborhood and arriving in another. In total, Eugene is a city broken down and comprised of 21 different neighborhoods.
Take a deep breath and get ready, here’s the list: Amazon, Bethel, Cal Young, Churchill, Crest Drive, Downtown, Fairmont, Far West, Friendly, Harlow, Industrial Corridor, Jefferson Westside, Laurel Hill Valley, River Road, Santa Clara, Southeast, Trainsong, West Eugene, West University and (Deep breath) Whiteaker. We won’t be covering every place in detail here, just a few to whet that appetite of yours.
Even though there are so many different defined “neighborhoods”, it can be hard to physically tell the difference between leaving one and arriving in another. You’ll notice the changes mostly by the way apartments are priced in different parts of the city.
At the downtown area of Eugene, a one bedroom apartment in downtown will run you $735.00 a month on the low end to $825.00 a month on the high end.
In the Cal Young neighborhood, an area directly north of downtown, a one bedroom apartment starts at $735.00 per month and tops out at around $760.00.
Crest Drive is located in the southwestern part of the city and is one of the areas we recommend looking into. It’s cheaper than other neighborhoods, with a one bedroom apartment leasing at anywhere from $590.00 to $650.00 per month.
The West University Neighborhood, an average price for a one bedroom apartment being in the $528.00 to $600.00 price range for rent.
Bethel, Eugene’s largest neighborhood, is located on the far west side of the city. Because it’s larger, there’s also a larger variety of one bedroom apartment pricing, ranging from $650.00 to $760.00.
Residents of Eugene have one of the shortest commutes in the country, spending just over 16 minutes. The Lane Transit District (LTD) handles public transportation in Eugene, which is primarily by bus, and even has its own bus lanes to avoid slowdowns during peak hours, something most cities can’t brag about. Since it’s a community that takes pride in “green” living and generally appreciates the natural environment that surrounds the city, it’s no surprise that bike culture is also very popular. Last year, Bicycling magazine named Eugene the fifth most bicycle friendly city in the US. The League of American Bicyclists named Eugene as one of the top 10 bicycling cities in America in 2009. Really, we weren’t joking about that. So grease your bike chain and check your air pressure, just not simultaneously! Again, we’re not joking about that, doing such a thing is very impractical.
Eugene, Oregon is an interesting city considering all it has to offer. The big city aspects we’ve come to expect are all accounted for, but coupled with that small town vibe. It means your apartment search won’t come with a list of cookie-cutter styles; whatever you’re looking for in style, price, and neighborhood, you can find it in Eugene. Happy hunting!
June 2020 Eugene Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Eugene rent trends were flat over the past month
Eugene rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Eugene stand at $823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,095 for a two-bedroom. Eugene's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents steady across cities in Oregon
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Eugene over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
- Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).
Eugene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Eugene, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Eugene is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Eugene's median two-bedroom rent of $1,095 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Eugene.
- While rents in Eugene fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Eugene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Eugene.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.