110 Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR

What Are You Willing To Spend?

Even though there are so many different defined “neighborhoods”, it can be hard to physically tell the difference between leaving one and arriving in another. You’ll notice the changes mostly by the way apartments are priced in different parts of the city.

At the downtown area of Eugene, a one bedroom apartment in downtown will run you $735.00 a month on the low end to $825.00 a month on the high end.

In the Cal Young neighborhood, an area directly north of downtown, a one bedroom apartment starts at $735.00 per month and tops out at around $760.00.

Crest Drive is located in the southwestern part of the city and is one of the areas we recommend looking into. It’s cheaper than other neighborhoods, with a one bedroom apartment leasing at anywhere from $590.00 to $650.00 per month.

The West University Neighborhood, an average price for a one bedroom apartment being in the $528.00 to $600.00 price range for rent.

Bethel, Eugene’s largest neighborhood, is located on the far west side of the city. Because it’s larger, there’s also a larger variety of one bedroom apartment pricing, ranging from $650.00 to $760.00.