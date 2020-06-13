/
forest grove
29 Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR
$
Clark District
1 Unit Available
Parkview Grove Apartments
1655 Douglas Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
1655 Douglas St Available 07/18/20 Parkview Grove *Fully Remodeled* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available soon.
1 Unit Available
Garden Court Plaza Apartments
2747 20th Place, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2747 20th Place Available 07/01/20 Garden Court Plaza Apts - Single Level Apartment Home in Historic Forest Grove - Beautifully maintained 32-unit apartment home community in historic Forest Grove, Oregon.
1 Unit Available
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,080
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.
1 Unit Available
2110 Charlie Court
2110 Charlie Court, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1792 sqft
2110 Charlie Court Available 06/26/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Forest Grove. Light and bright 3 level home boasts laminate flooring in the living area and carpeted bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1155 Nichols Lane
1155 Nichols Lane, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Well Maintained Townhouse - Come home to this beautifully maintained townhouse. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with single car garage. Kitchen with all appliances. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Grove
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
778 NW Lincoln St
778 Northwest Lincoln Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Fantastic Completely Remodeled Hillsboro Duplex! *Move-in Ready* - Unique and updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-story, 1,700 sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Grove
Northwest Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.
$
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Washington Street Station
449 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The first of its kind in Downtown Hillsboro, Washington Street Station will be your place to Live, Work and Ride. Luxury 2 bedroom residential condos. One bedroom apartments available now.
Central Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
746 SE High Street
746 Southeast High Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
746 SE High Street Available 07/01/20 Quaint Ranch Home in Hillsboro with Fenced Yard, Deck, and Garage! - This two bedroom, one bath 2 bed home is 950 square feet with an additional attached garage.
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
3986 SE Lone Oak St.
3986 Southeast Lone Oak Street, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3986 SE Lone Oak St. Available 06/23/20 3986 SE Lone Oak Street ~ Off River Rd & Witchhazel - Great 2-story home in Parkside Estates! 1600 sq. ft. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood entry and kitchen.
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4463 SE Sycamore St
4463 Southeast Sycamore Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1994 sqft
Newer Home for Lease - Open and Bright Home Short drive to Intel, Nike, and Shopping!!! **Corner Unit **1 bedroom or office on the main floor.
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - 2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft.
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
2390 NE 14th Way
2390 Northeast 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765 BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office BATHROOMS: 2.
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1747 NE Carole Ct
1747 Northeast Carole Court, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2242 sqft
NE Carole Ct - Hillsboro 4 bedroom on cul-de-sac - Thank you for your interest in renting from Gordon Properties, Inc. This property is located outside Portland city limits. Please apply online at www.gordon-properties.com/vacancies.
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
331 NW Bailey St downstairs
331 NW Bailey Ave, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
852 sqft
1st floor unit of Hillsboro Duplex - Property Id: 224608 Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring + new paint throughout! * [The pictures associated with this ad have not been updated to show the new flooring and paint jobs.
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
204 NW Warren St
204 Northwest Warren Street, Hillsboro, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Rent to Own this home with open floor plan with high ceilings. A huge island in the kitchen for entertaining. Gorgeous details throughout! Large master suite with walk-in closet. Utility room and loft area upstairs. Tons of storage.
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 SE 53rd Avenue
1593 Southeast 53rd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
1593 SE 53rd Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home, Central Air, Prime Location Close To Nike and Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
4507 SE Libby Ct
4507 Southeast Libby Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1566 sqft
Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq Ft: 1566 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.
1 Unit Available
10598 NW 320th Ave
10598 Northwest 320th Avenue, North Plains, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1503 sqft
10598 NW 320th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial.
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
194 NE Archer Ct
194 Northeast Archer Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1358 sqft
194 NE Archer Ct Available 06/26/20 Wonderful Hillsboro Single-Family Home! - Located on a private drive, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 South East 53rd Avenue
1593 SE 53rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Forest Grove, the median rent is $1,106 for a studio, $1,230 for a 1-bedroom, $1,452 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,113 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Forest Grove, check out our monthly Forest Grove Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Forest Grove area include Pacific University, Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, and Oregon Health & Science University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
