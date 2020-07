Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court courtyard dog grooming area fire pit package receiving

Imagine living in your own private sanctuary nestled alongside the bank of the Willamette River in the heart of John's Landing. A place where a relaxing evening on the rooftop terrace with sweeping city views acts as a reminder that you are only minutes away from Downtown Portland’s finest shops, restaurants and dining. Relax, reconnect and rejuvenate year round at your beautiful waterfront home. Enjoy all the modern comforts you need, with natural beauty only a few steps away. Watch the sunrise on your morning jog along the Willamette Greenway Trail, or adventure down to one of the many neighborhood cafés for your morning pick-me-up. To whatever moves you, Sanctuary Apartments offers the balance you are looking for.