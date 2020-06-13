/
oak grove
284 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, OR📍
Milwaukie Heights
3 Units Available
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
1630 SE Oak Grove Blvd
1630 Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Newly remodeled single level home. Take a virtual tour! - Newly remodeled home. Wood burning fireplace in living room.Dining area located off kitchen. New appliances in kitchen, laundry room with new washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities.
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
$
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Milwaukie Heights
6 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,099
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Island Station
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,001
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
$
60 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Cedar Linn
3595 Cedaroak Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
815 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Linn, The Place to Live in West Linn. We are conveniently located just off HWY 43, close to shopping, trimet, Marylhurst College, I-205 and downtown Lake Oswego.
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
$
First Addition
8 Units Available
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
First Addition
1 Unit Available
The Villager Apartments
586 2nd Street, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villager Apartments in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
2654 Maria Ave.
2654 Maria Ct, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Private/Quiet 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 127503 Current tenant will be out June 11th, apartment could be shown on the 12th and will be available to rent July 11th.
First Addition
1 Unit Available
301 C Avenue
301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1506 sqft
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16200 Pacific Hwy #9
16200 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1190 sqft
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6 Months SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult Separate check is required for screening charges DESCRIPTION: Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river.
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44
16250 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1305 sqft
Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
50 Northshore # 11
50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting.
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1017 HEMLOCK ST
1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser. https://showmojo.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
$
Parker Crest
24 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Lewelling
3 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Gladstone
21 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oak Grove rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,530.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oak Grove include Milwaukie Heights.
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Grove area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
