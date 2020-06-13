/
oregon city
155 Apartments for rent in Oregon City, OR📍
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Rivercrest
1 Unit Available
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
810 sqft
1208 Linn Avenue #M40 Available 07/15/20 Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Welcome to Mt.
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Square
788 Pleasant Avenue, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
- Welcome to Pleasant Square! Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with private, enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim. Take advantage of the walking trails that weave through the beautifully manicured courtyard.
Hillendale
2 Units Available
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Berryhill Park Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Gaffney Lane
3 Units Available
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
Hilltop Court
158 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hilltop Court Apartments 158 Warner-Milne Road #2020 Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bed 1 Bath Upper Level Apartment To Call Home - Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available Wouldnt it be nice to live one block away from a year-round farmers
South End
1 Unit Available
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
1207 Division St.
1207 Division Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Tower Vista
1 Unit Available
12670 Joseph Way
12670 Joseph Way, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2035 sqft
12670 Joseph Way Available 07/12/20 Newer home with HUGE bedrooms in a fantastic neighborhood! - Perfect newer three bedroom home with huge bedrooms. This home features a large living room with windows open to the back yard.
South End
1 Unit Available
1021 Hazelwood Drive
1021 Hazelwood Drive, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
824 sqft
1021 Hazelwood Drive Available 07/15/20 Private Townhome Duplex near Neighborhood Park - $1400 - This well-maintained two-story duplex, ~824 Square Feet, with an over-sized one car garage provides a full kitchen and full-sized washer/dryer in unit.
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Harris Lane
441 Harris Lane, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
441 Harris Lane Available 06/19/20 Delightful 3BD* 2.
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
509 Washington Street
509 Washington Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the historic district of Oregon City.
Caufield
1 Unit Available
14230 Brittany Ter
14230 Brittany Terrace, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1662 sqft
Oregon City Townhouse - Property Id: 204800 Immediately available. No Pets. I am the house owner. We just move out. Desirable school district. Open floor plan, wood floor, cooking island/ eating bar.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon City
Gladstone
21 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
555 E Arlington Street
555 East Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
945 sqft
Conveniently located and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath duplex - $1,450 Conveniently located duplex with 945 square feet has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage and natural light. New vinyl windows and blinds throughout.
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
370 E Gloucester St.
370 East Gloucester Street, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light.
Gaffney Lane
1 Unit Available
20247 S Hwy 213
20247 Highway 213, Clackamas County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1860 sqft
20247 S Hwy 213 Available 06/19/20 Large Lot Home Just Off Highway 213 - $2,150 - This four bedroom, two bath manufactured home, ~1,890 square feet, has been freshly painted inside and out and has new flooring throughout. New vinyl windows.
Sunset
1 Unit Available
2747 Lancaster Street
2747 Lancaster Street, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
740 sqft
Outstanding West Linn area mid-century apartment in peaceful building. Featuring a beautiful kitchen with windows that get great light, nice patio in a private back yard, dining area, attractive living room, and off street parking.
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
410 West Arlington Street
410 West Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Cozy one bedroom and one bathroom with a lot of room. All new updates. Ideally for office space and live in. It is zoned commercial. Beautiful upstairs new carpet and with a deck. Must see to know. Good deal.
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
1160 Clayton Way
1160 Clayton Way, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2245 sqft
1160 Clayton Way Available 04/27/20 Spacious 3 Bed 3 Bath split-level home w/easy access to I-205 - Fully-fenced, split-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace, livingroom and family room, large storage room, indoor laundry and a
Results within 5 miles of Oregon City
Parker Crest
24 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Southgate
21 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
In Oregon City, the median rent is $1,096 for a studio, $1,219 for a 1-bedroom, $1,438 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,094 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oregon City, check out our monthly Oregon City Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oregon City include Barclay Hills.
Some of the colleges located in the Oregon City area include Clackamas Community College, Lewis & Clark College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
