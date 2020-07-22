/
/
crook county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Crook County, OR📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1070 NE Allen Ave
1070 Northeast Allen Avenue, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1550 sqft
1070 NE Allen Ave Available 08/21/20 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath in Heights Subdivision in Prineville - Available Soon! - ¦ *Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS* ¦ More pictures of unit to come ¦ 3 bdrm / 1 bath ¦ 1550 sq ft ¦ Located
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2046 NE Timberwolf Loop
2046 Northeast Timberwolf Court, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1336 sqft
2046 NE Timberwolf Loop Available 08/21/20 3/2 with RV Parking in Prineville! - Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Prineville. Double car garage with side RV parking. Fully landscaped with large fenced back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2223 NE Wolverine Loop
2223 Northeast Wolverine Loop, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1008 sqft
2223 NE Wolverine Loop Available 08/17/20 2223 NE Wolverine Loop - This charming, three-bedroom, two-bath home, with 1,008 sq. ft. of living area is located in NE Prineville.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
200 NE 7th Street
200 Northeast 7th Street, Prineville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Cute duplex close to downtown - Property Id: 80397 $1,100 a month for single family.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
604 NE Lookout Ave
604 Northeast Lookout Avenue, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
Ochoco Heights Home - Available Late April - Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS 3 bdrm / 1 bath 1256 sq ft Detached Single Car Garage with opener, power and heat.
Results within 5 miles of Crook County
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
572 NE Redwood Avenue
572 Northeast Redwood Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
572 NE Redwood Avenue Available 08/20/20 Northeast Redmond Home - Close to Hospital & Shopping - Northeast Redmond Home - Close to Hospital & Shopping * 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom * Gas Range / Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave * Gas Heat *
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
423 NW 6th Street - 29
423 Northwest 6th Street, Redmond, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
450 sqft
One bedroom apartment at the 11 Elms for rent downtown Redmond available soon! Stainless steel appliances and modern finishes! W/S/G Included On Site Coin Operated Laundry Facility $975 First Months Rent $975 Last Months Rent $950 Security
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
730 NE Negus Pl
730 Northeast Negus Place, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now! Pet considered. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home will not disappoint! All new flooring and Paint. Double car garage, fireplace, large bedrooms, and closets. Fully fenced yard. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1540 NE 8th Street
1540 Northeast 8th Street, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1280 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit in duplex. Has central neat and air conditioning. Fenced yard. Single car garage. Laundry hook ups in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Crook County
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2531 SW 43rd Pl
2531 SW 43rd Pl, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom Home in Emerald Estates in SW Redmond - * 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths * Convection Gas Range / Convection Microwave / Dishwasher / Refrigerator * Granite Counter tops * Washer / Dryer Hookups * Air Conditioning * Office Space *
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1320 SW Obsidian Ave
1320 Southwest Obsidian Avenue, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath SW Redmond - this 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits across the street from Obsidian Middle School. Nice open floor plan with dedicated parking spot. Additional storage space. All utilities paid by tenant. Call Brain for showings.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3135 SW Pumice Place
3135 Southwest Pumice Place, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
3135 SW Pumice Place Available 08/01/20 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath Home in Redmond - ¦ *Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS* ¦ 3 bdrm / 2 bath ¦ 1008 sq ft ¦ Single car garage with work bench ¦ Electric heat ¦ Kitchen includes: ¦
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1784 Central Street
1784 Central Avenue, Terrebonne, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
1784 Central Street Available 07/30/20 Home in Terrebonne - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bath Wood Stove Sit in Bathtub On Septic System **NO PETS ***NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY - Availability date is approximate - 1-Year lease required - Security Deposits start at
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
438 NW 19th St Unit 59
438 Northwest 19th Street, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1478 sqft
2 Story home in Boulder Brook. Close to shopping, parks, schools, downtown, airport. Spacious Floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Town home, large balcony, access from living room, and also a backside deck. Double size garage, all new roof.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2502 NW Glen Oak Ave
2502 NW Glen Oak Ave, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1574 sqft
The 1574 square foot home is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage and a breakfast bar.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13
2250 Southwest 21st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1335 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Tentatively Available 7/15/2020 . 1 small pet considered. This charming 2-story townhome is an end unit it has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 sq ft, with attached garage. 1 bedroom on the main level.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1929 NW Larch Spur Ct
1929 Northwest Larch Spur Court, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Tentatively available 08/14. No pets. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home located in NW Redmond. Laundry room with washer and dryer, laundry chute and a single car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. No pets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2941 SW 31st St
2941 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now! 1 small dog considered with approval, $35 pet rent, and additional deposit. 3bed/2bath duplex with a single car garage and fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
4332 Southwest Canal Blvd
4332 Southwest Canal Boulevard, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1790 sqft
Tentatively available 08/07. One small pet considered. NEWER HOME IN TRIPLE RIDGE - Stay warm and cozy this winter with a gas fireplace in the living room! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2902 NW Spruce Ave
2902 Northwest Spruce Avenue, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2892 sqft
Log Home on Acreage 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in NW Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - Log Home on 1+ Acres * 3 Bedrooms / 2.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2814 SW Indian Circle
2814 Southwest Indian Circle, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1484 sqft
Well Maintained Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW! - Adorable townhome on the south west side of Redmond in Juniper Glen North. 3 bedrooms are privately located upstairs including an oversized master bedroom complete with a double vanity ensuite.
1 of 21
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Pumice Ave
3612 Southwest Pumice Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1743 sqft
$500 credit on the 1st month rent! Beautiful brand new house with open floor plan. - This Middleton combines style and space in a two-story home plan.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Crook County area include Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Bend, Prineville, and Redmond have apartments for rent.