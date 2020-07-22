Apartment List
/
OR
/
crook county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Crook County, OR

📍

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1070 NE Allen Ave
1070 Northeast Allen Avenue, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1550 sqft
1070 NE Allen Ave Available 08/21/20 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath in Heights Subdivision in Prineville - Available Soon! - ¦ *Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS* ¦ More pictures of unit to come ¦ 3 bdrm / 1 bath ¦ 1550 sq ft ¦ Located

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2046 NE Timberwolf Loop
2046 Northeast Timberwolf Court, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1336 sqft
2046 NE Timberwolf Loop Available 08/21/20 3/2 with RV Parking in Prineville! - Single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Prineville. Double car garage with side RV parking. Fully landscaped with large fenced back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2223 NE Wolverine Loop
2223 Northeast Wolverine Loop, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1008 sqft
2223 NE Wolverine Loop Available 08/17/20 2223 NE Wolverine Loop - This charming, three-bedroom, two-bath home, with 1,008 sq. ft. of living area is located in NE Prineville.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
200 NE 7th Street
200 Northeast 7th Street, Prineville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Cute duplex close to downtown - Property Id: 80397 $1,100 a month for single family.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
604 NE Lookout Ave
604 Northeast Lookout Avenue, Prineville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1256 sqft
Ochoco Heights Home - Available Late April - Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS 3 bdrm / 1 bath 1256 sq ft Detached Single Car Garage with opener, power and heat.
Results within 5 miles of Crook County

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
572 NE Redwood Avenue
572 Northeast Redwood Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
572 NE Redwood Avenue Available 08/20/20 Northeast Redmond Home - Close to Hospital & Shopping - Northeast Redmond Home - Close to Hospital & Shopping * 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom * Gas Range / Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave * Gas Heat *

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
423 NW 6th Street - 29
423 Northwest 6th Street, Redmond, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
450 sqft
One bedroom apartment at the 11 Elms for rent downtown Redmond available soon! Stainless steel appliances and modern finishes! W/S/G Included On Site Coin Operated Laundry Facility $975 First Months Rent $975 Last Months Rent $950 Security

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
730 NE Negus Pl
730 Northeast Negus Place, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now! Pet considered. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home will not disappoint! All new flooring and Paint. Double car garage, fireplace, large bedrooms, and closets. Fully fenced yard. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1540 NE 8th Street
1540 Northeast 8th Street, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1280 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit in duplex. Has central neat and air conditioning. Fenced yard. Single car garage. Laundry hook ups in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Crook County

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2531 SW 43rd Pl
2531 SW 43rd Pl, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom Home in Emerald Estates in SW Redmond - * 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths * Convection Gas Range / Convection Microwave / Dishwasher / Refrigerator * Granite Counter tops * Washer / Dryer Hookups * Air Conditioning * Office Space *

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1320 SW Obsidian Ave
1320 Southwest Obsidian Avenue, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath SW Redmond - this 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits across the street from Obsidian Middle School. Nice open floor plan with dedicated parking spot. Additional storage space. All utilities paid by tenant. Call Brain for showings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3135 SW Pumice Place
3135 Southwest Pumice Place, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
3135 SW Pumice Place Available 08/01/20 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath Home in Redmond - ¦ *Unit is currently occupied - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS* ¦ 3 bdrm / 2 bath ¦ 1008 sq ft ¦ Single car garage with work bench ¦ Electric heat ¦ Kitchen includes: ¦

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1784 Central Street
1784 Central Avenue, Terrebonne, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
1784 Central Street Available 07/30/20 Home in Terrebonne - 2 Bedrooms 2 Bath Wood Stove Sit in Bathtub On Septic System **NO PETS ***NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY - Availability date is approximate - 1-Year lease required - Security Deposits start at

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
438 NW 19th St Unit 59
438 Northwest 19th Street, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1478 sqft
2 Story home in Boulder Brook. Close to shopping, parks, schools, downtown, airport. Spacious Floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Town home, large balcony, access from living room, and also a backside deck. Double size garage, all new roof.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2502 NW Glen Oak Ave
2502 NW Glen Oak Ave, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1574 sqft
The 1574 square foot home is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage and a breakfast bar.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13
2250 Southwest 21st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1335 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Tentatively Available 7/15/2020 . 1 small pet considered. This charming 2-story townhome is an end unit it has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 sq ft, with attached garage. 1 bedroom on the main level.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1929 NW Larch Spur Ct
1929 Northwest Larch Spur Court, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Tentatively available 08/14. No pets. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home located in NW Redmond. Laundry room with washer and dryer, laundry chute and a single car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. No pets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2941 SW 31st St
2941 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now! 1 small dog considered with approval, $35 pet rent, and additional deposit. 3bed/2bath duplex with a single car garage and fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
4332 Southwest Canal Blvd
4332 Southwest Canal Boulevard, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1790 sqft
Tentatively available 08/07. One small pet considered. NEWER HOME IN TRIPLE RIDGE - Stay warm and cozy this winter with a gas fireplace in the living room! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2902 NW Spruce Ave
2902 Northwest Spruce Avenue, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2892 sqft
Log Home on Acreage 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in NW Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - Log Home on 1+ Acres * 3 Bedrooms / 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2814 SW Indian Circle
2814 Southwest Indian Circle, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1484 sqft
Well Maintained Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW! - Adorable townhome on the south west side of Redmond in Juniper Glen North. 3 bedrooms are privately located upstairs including an oversized master bedroom complete with a double vanity ensuite.

1 of 21

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Pumice Ave
3612 Southwest Pumice Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1743 sqft
$500 credit on the 1st month rent! Beautiful brand new house with open floor plan. - This Middleton combines style and space in a two-story home plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Crook County?
Apartment Rentals in Crook County start at $850/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Crook County?
Some of the colleges located in the Crook County area include Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Crook County have apartments for rent?
Bend, Prineville, and Redmond have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORPrineville, OR
Redmond, OR