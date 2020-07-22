Apartment List
wasco county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Wasco County, OR

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2008 W 9th St.
2008 West 9th Street, The Dalles, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
768 sqft
Cute & Convenient One Level Home - Convenient one level home with all new wood floors and interior paint. Located just blocks from shopping and restaurants.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1508 Mt Hood St
1508 Mount Hood Street, The Dalles, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
835 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Single-Family Home - Appliances furnished: Range, Refrigerator, Air Conditioner Owner-paid utilities: Garbage Tenant-paid utilities: Water/Sewer, Electricity Landscape Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility Move-in Costs: First

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2911 Old Dufur Hwy.
2911 Old Dufur Road, The Dalles, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Amazing River Views - This 1800 sq.ft., 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home sits above the Columbia River with expansive views of both the river and The Dalles dam.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Mosier Creek Pl
29 Mosier Creek Place, Mosier, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1544 sqft
Furnished, 2BR Mosier Creek Condo - Internet & Cable Included! - This furnished, 2 level, 2 bedroom/2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2439 Old Dufur Hwy
2439 Old Dufur Rd, The Dalles, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Cute cabin with a view, patio and fenced yard. - Cute and quaint cabin located in The Dalles with a river view! This home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and remodeled within the last year. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1431 E. 12th Street
1431 East 12th Street, The Dalles, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1215 sqft
1431 E. 12th Street Available 08/10/20 3BR Home for Rent in The Dalles - 3BR/2BA, single story home for rent in The Dalles. Fenced yard, detached one car garage, sprinkler system, air conditioning and located in a great neighborhood! No smoking.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
918 E 7th Street
918 East 7th Street, The Dalles, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2188 sqft
918 E 7th Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In The Dalles - Look no further, this home is perfect! This 3 bedroom and 2 bath house has a fully remodeled interior and is located on a quiet street with a private backyard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 4th Street
1006 4th Avenue, Mosier, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
1006 4th Street Available 08/01/20 Apartment for Rent in Mosier - Utilities Included - Renovated, 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Mosier (Lower unit).

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 W 16th St
321 West 16th Street, The Dalles, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Single-Family Home For Rent In The Dalles, OR - Cute home in a great location! Home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and plenty of space for parking. Living space is about 550 square feet. Brand new interior paint and carpet/trim.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 I Street
1705 I Street, The Dalles, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
2 bedroom / 1 Bath Single-Family Home - Appliances furnished: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Air Conditioner Owner-paid utilities: None Tenant-paid utilities: Water/Sewer, Garbage, Electricity Landscape Maintenance: Tenant

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1622 East 9th St #3
1622 East 9th Street, The Dalles, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Riverview Terrace Condominiums - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Upper Level Unit - Appliances furnished: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, 3x Air Conditioner Owner-paid utilities: Water/Sewer, Garbage, HOA Dues, Landscape

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1106 Emerson St - 14
1106 Emerson Street West, The Dalles, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Cute cottage duplex available for rent. Freshly painted, new carpets in living room, open concept, granite counters, private unfenced yard with mini split for AC and heat. W/S/G included. Tenant responsible for electric.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2524 Wright Street
2524 Wright Street, The Dalles, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING One-Level House for Rent in The Dalles - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in The Dalles is very clean and comfortable! In 2018, new flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops and paint throughout the house was put in.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
500 W 17th St
500 West 17th Street, The Dalles, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Home for Rent in The Dalles, OR - Upper-level duplex available for rent in The Dalles, OR. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and about 1,100 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Wasco County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Jefferson St
315 W Jefferson St, Bingen, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Cute and Convenient! - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bingen, WA. Home has been completely renovated.
Results within 10 miles of Wasco County

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3101 A Sherman
3101 Sherman Ave, Hood River, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
3101 A Sherman Available 08/07/20 One Bedroom Apartment- Hood River - Great location. One bedroom apartment above garage. Private entrance and laundry. No smoking. Strict no pets. Lease Term: 1 Year Security Deposit: $1,800.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2850 Montello Court
2850 Montello Court, Hood River, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Home for Rent - Property Id: 320414 On a cul-de-sac. Fenced yard. Park across the street, 2 car garage, 2 beautifully remodeled bathrooms. Great neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1207 Cascade Ave
1207 Cascade Avenue, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
990 sqft
Charming and conveniently located 2 bedroom home - Charming, cute and conveniently located home near downtown Hood River.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Country Club Road #1
105 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
105 Country Club Road #1 Available 08/05/20 APPLICATION PENDING Condo for Rent - Hood River - One bedroom, two bath condo for rent at the Timber Crest Condominiums in Hood River. One story unit, located on the lower level of the building.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
918 Union Street
918 Union Street, Hood River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
918 Union Street Available 08/10/20 APPLICATION PENDING 3BR Home for Rent - HR Heights - Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent on the heights in Hood River.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
917 Pacific Ave # 11
917 Pacific Avenue, Hood River, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom | 1 Bath Condo in Hood River - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located on the heights in Hood River, close to shopping and recreation opportunities. It is a comfortable, low maintenance home ready for you to move in.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2927 Talon Ave
2927 Talon Ave, Hood River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Brand New 3 Bedroom - New 2020 townhome available on Talon Ave. in desirable Hood River neighborhood. Two story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry room and an attached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wasco County?
Apartment Rentals in Wasco County start at $950/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wasco County?
Some of the colleges located in the Wasco County area include Lewis & Clark College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland Community College, and University of Western States. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Wasco County have apartments for rent?
Portland, Vancouver, Gresham, Bend, and Happy Valley have apartments for rent.

