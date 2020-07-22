/
jackson county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
47 Apartments for rent in Jackson County, OR📍
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Cottage District
268 West Hersey Street
268 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
788 sqft
Great two bedroom Ashland home that is within walking distance to downtown Ashland restaurants, stores, etc. Very clean and well kept property that is waiting for you to come home to it today. Quiet neighborhood and great neighbors. Private backyard.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
University District
1320 Madrone Street
1320 Madrone Street, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1410 sqft
This private corner lot is sure to please as the work is finished up to make it lovely.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
900 Timberlake Drive
900 Timberlake Drive, Jackson County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive off of Timberlake Road will escort you up to your own forest getaway on 20 acres of secluded beautiful views. As you approach the home you will be greeted by the abundance of natural beauty that surrounds this manufactured home.
Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
140 South 4th Street
140 South 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
918 sqft
This lovely cottage will not last long at this price.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Oregon Terrace
122 Oregon Terrace, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
122 Oregon Terrace Available 08/07/20 Absolutely Amazing Updated Historical Home in Desirable Location Available - This 1909 built Classic Tudor home is registered with the Historical Society and it truly shows why.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Ashland
51 N Mountain Ave
51 North Mountain Avenue, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1265 sqft
51 N Mountain Ave Available 08/15/20 Stunning town home in the Ridgeview Place Townhome Community... Close to town! - This exquisite, end unit condo is practically brand new, featuring a stunning, private landscaped patio garden.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville
108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lithia Park
137 N Main St
137 North Main Street, Ashland, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Live in one of Ashland's premier Bed and Breakfasts! | Available June - February - Take advantage of this rare opportunity to work or play from this fully furnished Bed and Breakfast.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
White City
7740 29th St.
7740 29th Street, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1172 sqft
7740 29th St. Available 09/05/20 Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in White City!! - GET IT BEFORE IT"S GONE....This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 1,100 Sq. Ft of living space and has been well maintained. Fresh paint & carpet throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottage District
332 Glenn St
332 Glenn Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath townhouse in great Ashland Location! Available June - Like new two bedroom, two bath town-home in beautiful Ashland community. Enjoy walking the grounds to take in the landscaping and pond.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
307 N Ivy Unit 4
307 N Ivy St, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
$725
412 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom / 1 bath upstairs apartment, good location to downtown - --- VISIT NORTHWOODSPM.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
285 N 4th St
285 North 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,150
410 sqft
Furnished Studio Apt in Historic Jacksonville, Blocks to Britt! - Charming downtown Jacksonville studio apt, all utilities included. Kitchenette includes functioning baker's rack, toaster oven, microwave, coffee maker, and hot plate.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
109 McCully
109 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1384 sqft
109 McCully Available 08/28/20 Two Master Suite's in a Beautiful Jacksonville Townhome - Live it up in Jacksonville's McCully Lane community! Enjoy access to several walking trails, streams, coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, concerts, and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Main
271 Cherry Bark Ln
271 Cherry Bark Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1696 sqft
Modern and Spacious Town Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only! Central Heating/Air Tenants must have renters insurance No Smoking No Pets (RLNE2896071)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3167 Forest Hills Dr Unit A
3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1827 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom luxurious townhouse ready for you to call home! - As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington
1732 Stewart Ave
1732 Stewart Avenue, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
986 sqft
1732 Stewart Ave Available 08/24/20 Great Price and Great Location! - This cute cottage in South West Medford has two bedrooms and one bath an large living room and a laundry room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
675 South Oregon Street
675 South Oregon Street, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1270 sqft
Private Farm Style Carriage House!: Fully Furnished - Private farm style Carriage House just half a mile to downtown Jacksonville! Comfortably furnished, 1270 sq ft, 2bd/1ba home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
175 East E Street
175 East East Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
384 sqft
175 East E Street Available 08/16/20 Parkside Studio: Modern Studio Apartment in Jacksonville - Parkside Studio: Classic old western facade on the outside, completely modernized on the inside, this one bedroom studio is located in historic downtown
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Medford, Sutherlin, Ashland, Roseburg, and Klamath Falls have apartments for rent.