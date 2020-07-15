/
/
north bend
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
5 Apartments for rent in North Bend, OR📍
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1947 Channel Street
1947 Channel Street, North Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in prestigious neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings with an interesting artistic pitch. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Dishwasher, Range and disposal provided.
1 of 14
Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1340 Bayview
1340 Bayview, North Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
1340 Bayview Available 11/21/19 Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath! - Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath, floor coverings are wood and carpet. Attached garage. Kitchen has a range, refrigerator (not to be maintained), and vinyl counter-top. Heat is electric. Fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of North Bend
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
290 N. 3rd Court #3
290 North 3rd Court, Coos Bay, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
290 N. 3rd Court #3 Available 08/26/20 Beautiful condo with the best view in town! - *55 years of age and older complex!* Beautiful Condo with the best view in town. 960 square feet. Quiet Complex. Patio overlooking Coos Bay. Large dining room.
Results within 5 miles of North Bend
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
62429 Olive Barber Road
62429 Olive Barber Rd, Coos County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
4 Bedrooms
Ask
62429 Olive Barber Road Available 07/21/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on Olive Barber - Quiet, country living at it's finest! This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for the right person! Situated on Olive Barber Road, close to town yet still with
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
661 S. Marple
661 South Marple Street, Coos Bay, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2614 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 2 bath home near Ocean Beaches - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath house with unique architectural features and partial bay view. 2614 square feet overall, very spacious.