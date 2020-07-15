Apartment List
/
OR
/
north bend
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5 Apartments for rent in North Bend, OR

📍

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1947 Channel Street
1947 Channel Street, North Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in prestigious neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings with an interesting artistic pitch. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Dishwasher, Range and disposal provided.

1 of 14

Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1340 Bayview
1340 Bayview, North Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
1340 Bayview Available 11/21/19 Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath! - Nice 3 bed 1 1/2 bath, floor coverings are wood and carpet. Attached garage. Kitchen has a range, refrigerator (not to be maintained), and vinyl counter-top. Heat is electric. Fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of North Bend

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
290 N. 3rd Court #3
290 North 3rd Court, Coos Bay, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
290 N. 3rd Court #3 Available 08/26/20 Beautiful condo with the best view in town! - *55 years of age and older complex!* Beautiful Condo with the best view in town. 960 square feet. Quiet Complex. Patio overlooking Coos Bay. Large dining room.
Results within 5 miles of North Bend

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
62429 Olive Barber Road
62429 Olive Barber Rd, Coos County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
4 Bedrooms
Ask
62429 Olive Barber Road Available 07/21/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on Olive Barber - Quiet, country living at it's finest! This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for the right person! Situated on Olive Barber Road, close to town yet still with

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
661 S. Marple
661 South Marple Street, Coos Bay, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2614 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 2 bath home near Ocean Beaches - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath house with unique architectural features and partial bay view. 2614 square feet overall, very spacious.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Bend?
Apartment Rentals in North Bend start at $850/month.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Bend?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Bend from include Coos Bay, and Florence.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coos Bay, OR
Florence, OR