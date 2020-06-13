/
lincoln city
8 Apartments for rent in Lincoln City, OR📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1118 SW 11th St
1118 Southwest 11th Street, Lincoln City, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
1118 SW 11th St Available 07/01/20 Spacious single level house coming soon! - This large single level home features an open kitchen and dining room with hard flooring throughout. Additional pictures coming soon! (RLNE5834912)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
4503 SW Beach Ave
4503 Southwest Beach Avenue, Lincoln City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2237 sqft
Oregon coast Property Management $2400 monthly $4800 Security Deposit This striking ocean front home appropriately named "Sea Song" for it's inviting sound of rolling waves, has a total of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms,( 2 beds & 2 baths up stairs, 1 bed
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
2166 NE Highway 101
2166 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR
Studio
$800
1 sqft
Commercial Space originally barber shop- beauty salon located in busy commercial center.Excellent Highway 101 frontage and exposure. Call for terms and additional info.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
2185 NE Reef Ave
2185 Northeast Reef Avenue, Lincoln City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1158 sqft
Oregon Coast Property Management $1701 Monthly $3400 Security Deposit This 3 Bedroom 2 bath remodeled house has beautiful wood floors, big picture windows for lots of natural light, a gas fireplace, an open updated kitchen and a low maintenance
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
5363 Northeast Voyage Avenue
5363 Northeast Voyage Avenue, Lincoln City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2016 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath homes features hardwood floors throughout the main level of the home. Formal dining room and breakfast nook. Gas fireplace in the large living room. Slab granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
2171 NW Mast Place, Apt. D
2171 NW Mast Pl, Lincoln City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
780 sqft
Large 1 bedroom Upstairs apt. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer within the unit. NO Smoking. NO Dogs. Private Deck, Lots of Closet Space. Totally renovated Bathroom. Faux wood blinds in Dining and Bed.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1941 NE 7th Dr
1941 NE 7th Dr, Lincoln City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Oregon Coast Property Management $1300 Monthly $2600 Security Deposit This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is located near Devils Lake, has high ceilings open living room to kitchen area, easy access garage to house and spacious bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln City
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
5045 N Hwy 101
5045 N Highway 101, Lincoln Beach, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
5045 N Hwy 101 Available 07/08/20 Coming Soon! - 5045 N Hwy 101, Depoe Bay, OR 97341 This beautiful cottage lies adjacent to the Bella Beach Community and all its amenities. This brand new home features all the comforts of home and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lincoln City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
Some of the colleges located in the Lincoln City area include Oregon State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.