145 Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR📍
Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.
Having trouble with Craigslist Tigard? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you are looking for places to rent in Tigard, consider this to be you lucky day as this area is growing as fast as Jacks Beanstalk. However, expect to settle for older, but well cared for, neighborhoods. What you sacrifice in style, you get in surprisingly solid homes. If you really can't tolerate older style homes, even if they are built like the Incredible Hulk, then head over to the newer building developments in Tigard. You can actually get into a brand spanking new home if you really want.
How much will it cost?
Tigard housing is not the cheapest in Oregon. The combination of two set upsvillage and city centerdoes not come cheap. You are, after all, going to enjoy two worlds! Rent amounts depend on the place and the amenities provided. The housing choices here are pretty varied and cater to many different family sizes and budgets. You can get an apartment or house for a little more than the state average, or if you want a really ritzy place and don't mind smacking the dough down for it, expect to pay a little over twice what the average person pays in Oregon.
When to rent
Winter is definitely not the ideal time to move in Tigard. You dont want frozen couches and rock hard mattresses for beds, do you? Move when you are ready or when you really have to move, but try to do so in summer, spring, or fall. If you really need to move in the winter, consider hiring professional movers to do the work for you. Let them freeze their butts off, while you stay nice and toasty warm inside. That is what you are paying them for, isn't it?
Moving to Tigard
The most crucial thing for any rental property seeker is to consider the location. Location, location, and location are the three most important factors; any real estate developer will tell you. So depending on your needs, choose areas that make life easier for you.Yes, places near beaches, golf courses, and amusement parks are sure to prove the most popular, but that popularity is directly related to your pocket. And herein lies the other factor: cost. Consider your budget no matter how smitten you are by certain neighborhoods. These are the main things to check. Then there are pet policies and your ability to convince landlords, but those come later. When that time to act comes, be prepared to unleash your credit report, employers note, and current landlords referral letter.
The majority of neighborhoods in Tigard are filled with single family homes. We're talking about three quarters of homes in this city are single family homes. So, if this is the type of property you want, you are in luck. If you want an apartment or town home, you will have to do a little more searching. Below is a short description of the different places to live in Tigard.
SW Beef Bend Rd/SW Roy Rogers Rd:Landlords here, owning mostly large family houses and apartments, are trying to get a pretty penny for their properties. These landlords may be greedy, but people are still renting, so there is only a 3.8 percent vacancy rate. If you aren't a bargain shopper and don't mind paying to put your landlord's kid through college, look for a place here. Gee, you are generous! For your good deed, expect to get a 30 minute commute to work.$$$
SW Bull Mountain Rd/SW 132nd Ave:This quaint and friendly neighborhood has spectacular views of the Willamette Valley and the Cascade Range. Expect to lease a large family house, as these make up most of the rental properties here. These homes may be big, but the rents aren't. This is the area to get a lot of square footage for very little money. Now that's a deal! You can use all the money you save living here on gas for your 30 minute commute to work.$
SW Gaarde St/SW Pacific Hwy:The average rental rate for a single family home here is pretty darn high, so consider this neighborhood only if it really fits your needs. But, don't fall too in love with it, because the 0.8 percent vacancy rate makes finding a place difficult, if not impossible. This locale is loved by college students due to safety and its proximity to college campuses. $$$$
SW Bull Mountain Rd/SW Roshak Rd: Like the other neighborhoods mentioned, this is a family house and town home zone. This area has great schools, an ultra low crime rate, long commute times and landlords who like to like to empty their tenants' wallets.$$$$$
Town hall:The rental prices aren't cheap, but they aren't shockingly high either. There are plenty of medium-sized homes and apartments in this area; however, the 2.5 percent vacancy rate means you need goodwill hunting to find a place. Commute times are about 30 minutes here. Are you noticing a trend yet? Yes, pretty much anywhere you live here means half hour commute times.$$$
Metzger:This area has average-sized rental homes and apartments, average rental prices, and a decent vacancy rate at 7.7 percent finding a place in this area shouldn't be too hard. And yes, the commute time here is about 30 minutes. $$$
The community of Tigard is tight-knit and friendly. It has an efficient local government, good schools, and businesses that are supportive of each other.The city as a whole promotes neighborhood involvement using its Neighborhood Networks program, which incorporates all of Tigards 13 geographical locations in all decision-making processes.
Tigard is family-oriented, reflected in the sizes of houses to the amenities provided. But, you will also find smaller places for singles as well. The size of everyone's homes may be different, but there is one thing that is the same for every resident of Tigard, and that is a hassle-free life with many amenities. OK, this isn't guaranteed, but it is probable. Good enough for us!