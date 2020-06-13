145 Apartments for rent in Tigard, OR

Apartment List
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
18 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
7 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
71 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
9 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
14 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,092
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
10 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.

Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
1 Unit Available
10450 SW McDonald St.
10450 Southwest Mcdonald Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Brighton Hill Apartments - Property Id: 155455 Welcome Home to Brighton Hill Apartments. We are located in Tigard, a suburb west of Portland, Oregon. The Tri-Met bus system is only two blocks away.

1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1998 sqft
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.

Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
1 Unit Available
8922 SW Greensward Lane
8922 Southwest Greensward Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2261 sqft
8922 SW Greensward Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with Office in Bonita Neighborhood of Tigard - A rare beauty! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a wonderful office/den or library in Tigard close to shopping, parks and entertainment.

Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
1 Unit Available
9850 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 46
9850 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options.

Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 304
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
850 sqft
Wonderful light and bright, top floor with vaulted ceilings and in unit full size washer and dryer. Large closets, tons of storage. A small, friendly community...

Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
7721 SW Bonita Rd - 111
7721 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
This fabulous ground level apartment home backs up to Fanno Creek...complete with new carpet, updated cabinetry and flooring, and a carport included. A small, friendly community...

Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
1 Unit Available
11555 SW 88th Ave 4-38
11555 Southwest 88th Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our convenient Tigard location shares access to Tigard Plaza, so no need to drive to find what you might need as it is just out your door.

Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
1 Unit Available
11624 SW Lomita Ave C-01
11624 Southwest Lomita Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home. Our convenient Tigard location shares access to Tigard Plaza, so no need to drive to find what you might need as it is just out your door.

Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
1 Unit Available
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard. Within walking distant is Tigard's downtown Main Street filled with quaint, local shops and delicious dinning options.

Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.

Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
1 Unit Available
11760 SW Koski Dr
11760 Southwest Koski Drive, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
This is the one - month to month lease available! Large 1800 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great close in Tigard location near Hwy 217. Big master bedroom with attached bath that has a soaking tub, walk in closet and separate shower.
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Sherwood - Tualatin South
22 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Sherwood - Tualatin South
14 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,162
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
906 sqft
City GuideTigard
They city of Tigardpronounced ty-gerdwas originally named after Wilson M. Tigard who was an early settler in the era. Tigard, like many other settlers at the time, didn't have enough money to pay for a 320-acre plot of land, so instead of money, he paid with two Spanish cows. We don't know how much the land was supposed to cost, but getting all those acres for two cows seems like a good deal to us.

Tigard happens to be where 49,011 individuals have decided to inhabit. Although, they didn't get to trade cows for theprivilegeof living here. The 11.81 square miles that is Tigard is divided into an odd 13 digits. Those 13 digits combined make the city the 12th largest in Oregon. Too much math yet? However, the vast surroundings, fantastic institution system, and budget-friendly housing rates are threatening to change all that, meaning this city is on a growth spurt.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tigard? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in "This City"

If you are looking for places to rent in Tigard, consider this to be you lucky day as this area is growing as fast as Jacks Beanstalk. However, expect to settle for older, but well cared for, neighborhoods. What you sacrifice in style, you get in surprisingly solid homes. If you really can't tolerate older style homes, even if they are built like the Incredible Hulk, then head over to the newer building developments in Tigard. You can actually get into a brand spanking new home if you really want.

How much will it cost?

Tigard housing is not the cheapest in Oregon. The combination of two set upsvillage and city centerdoes not come cheap. You are, after all, going to enjoy two worlds! Rent amounts depend on the place and the amenities provided. The housing choices here are pretty varied and cater to many different family sizes and budgets. You can get an apartment or house for a little more than the state average, or if you want a really ritzy place and don't mind smacking the dough down for it, expect to pay a little over twice what the average person pays in Oregon.

When to rent

Winter is definitely not the ideal time to move in Tigard. You dont want frozen couches and rock hard mattresses for beds, do you? Move when you are ready or when you really have to move, but try to do so in summer, spring, or fall. If you really need to move in the winter, consider hiring professional movers to do the work for you. Let them freeze their butts off, while you stay nice and toasty warm inside. That is what you are paying them for, isn't it?

Moving to Tigard

The most crucial thing for any rental property seeker is to consider the location. Location, location, and location are the three most important factors; any real estate developer will tell you. So depending on your needs, choose areas that make life easier for you.Yes, places near beaches, golf courses, and amusement parks are sure to prove the most popular, but that popularity is directly related to your pocket. And herein lies the other factor: cost. Consider your budget no matter how smitten you are by certain neighborhoods. These are the main things to check. Then there are pet policies and your ability to convince landlords, but those come later. When that time to act comes, be prepared to unleash your credit report, employers note, and current landlords referral letter.

Tigard Neighborhoods

The majority of neighborhoods in Tigard are filled with single family homes. We're talking about three quarters of homes in this city are single family homes. So, if this is the type of property you want, you are in luck. If you want an apartment or town home, you will have to do a little more searching. Below is a short description of the different places to live in Tigard.

SW Beef Bend Rd/SW Roy Rogers Rd:Landlords here, owning mostly large family houses and apartments, are trying to get a pretty penny for their properties. These landlords may be greedy, but people are still renting, so there is only a 3.8 percent vacancy rate. If you aren't a bargain shopper and don't mind paying to put your landlord's kid through college, look for a place here. Gee, you are generous! For your good deed, expect to get a 30 minute commute to work.$$$

SW Bull Mountain Rd/SW 132nd Ave:This quaint and friendly neighborhood has spectacular views of the Willamette Valley and the Cascade Range. Expect to lease a large family house, as these make up most of the rental properties here. These homes may be big, but the rents aren't. This is the area to get a lot of square footage for very little money. Now that's a deal! You can use all the money you save living here on gas for your 30 minute commute to work.$

SW Gaarde St/SW Pacific Hwy:The average rental rate for a single family home here is pretty darn high, so consider this neighborhood only if it really fits your needs. But, don't fall too in love with it, because the 0.8 percent vacancy rate makes finding a place difficult, if not impossible. This locale is loved by college students due to safety and its proximity to college campuses. $$$$

SW Bull Mountain Rd/SW Roshak Rd: Like the other neighborhoods mentioned, this is a family house and town home zone. This area has great schools, an ultra low crime rate, long commute times and landlords who like to like to empty their tenants' wallets.$$$$$

Town hall:The rental prices aren't cheap, but they aren't shockingly high either. There are plenty of medium-sized homes and apartments in this area; however, the 2.5 percent vacancy rate means you need goodwill hunting to find a place. Commute times are about 30 minutes here. Are you noticing a trend yet? Yes, pretty much anywhere you live here means half hour commute times.$$$

Metzger:This area has average-sized rental homes and apartments, average rental prices, and a decent vacancy rate at 7.7 percent finding a place in this area shouldn't be too hard. And yes, the commute time here is about 30 minutes. $$$

Life In Tigard

The community of Tigard is tight-knit and friendly. It has an efficient local government, good schools, and businesses that are supportive of each other.The city as a whole promotes neighborhood involvement using its Neighborhood Networks program, which incorporates all of Tigards 13 geographical locations in all decision-making processes.

Tigard is family-oriented, reflected in the sizes of houses to the amenities provided. But, you will also find smaller places for singles as well. The size of everyone's homes may be different, but there is one thing that is the same for every resident of Tigard, and that is a hassle-free life with many amenities. OK, this isn't guaranteed, but it is probable. Good enough for us!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tigard?
The average rent price for Tigard rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tigard?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tigard include Tigard Neighborhood Area 4, and Tigard Neighborhood Area 6.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tigard?
Some of the colleges located in the Tigard area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tigard?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tigard from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

