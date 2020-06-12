/
/
grants pass
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Grants Pass, OR📍
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
907 NE Wesley
907 Northeast Wesley Lane, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs Duplex - 2 BED 1 BATH DOWNSTAIRS DUPLEX: Large living/dining room. Has a small yard, outside storage and two designated parking spots. Close to shopping for your convenience. Water, Sewer, Garbage & Electric paid. All new flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1423 Southeast M Street
1423 Southeast M Street, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
Beautiful well maintained town home end unit with large fenced in back yard. Home features two spacious bedrooms, a master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet. Lots of extra storage space upstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
218 Northeast Steiger Street
218 NE Steiger St, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
*Pictures coming soon Newer (built 2018) Beautiful single story duplex (right side) with huge backyard, spacious living areas, one car garage with automatic opener. Top of town. Drive by only DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2144 Fahey Way
2144 Fahey Way, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1082 sqft
Move-in Special - $500 Deposit + First Months Rent (on approved credit) Evergreen Villas - NEW CONSTRUCTION Brand new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with garage & yard. - NEW Construction - never been lived in.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Southeast N Street
1002 Southeast N Street, Grants Pass, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
929 sqft
976 Formosa Gardens Pre-leasing Now! 976 Formosa Gardens is a single family home located in the brand new, beautiful Formosa Gardens subdivision, which is located at 1002 SE N Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
141 NW C Street - D
141 Northwest C Street, Grants Pass, OR
Studio
$1,200
1300 sqft
This is a commercial unit.
Results within 10 miles of Grants Pass
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Sienna Way
111 Sienna Way, Rogue River, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house in gorgeous community with manicured common areas and playground! Master bedroom en suite and large walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with breakfast bar.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Grants Pass rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grants Pass from include Medford, Jacksonville, Eagle Point, Ashland, and Roseburg.