4 Apartments for rent in La Grande, OR📍
1527 Madison Avenue
1527 Madison Avenue, La Grande, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
926 sqft
1527 Madison Avenue, La Grande, Oregon 97850 - Close to downtown, this 2b/1b house includes washer/dryer hookups and large back yard. NO SMOKING/NO PETS. Available 06/08/20. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5742001)
2908 Spruce Street
2908 North Spruce Street, La Grande, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2908 Spruce Street Available 06/15/20 **PENDING** Two Bedroom One Bathroom - **PENDING** Up to date two bedroom one bathroom house. Large up to date kitchen. Water/sewer and garbage are included in the rent. Century 21 is only screening renters.
210 Aries
210 Aries Lane, La Grande, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1307 sqft
210 Aries Available 05/01/20 **PENDING** Three bedroom two bathroom house - **PENDING** Three bedroom two bathroom house with fenced backyard. All new flooring in rental. Rents for $1,350 a month with security deposit of $1,650. No Pets. No Smoking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for La Grande rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,240.
Some of the colleges located in the La Grande area include Whitman College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Grande from include Walla Walla, College Place, and Pendleton.