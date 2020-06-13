130 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR📍
Beaverton got its name from the large number of beaver dams in the bodies of water near the settlement. It's these waters, along with the rolling hills and lush forests found within and just outside of Beaverton, that still attract newcomers yearning for the outdoors. Situated between the metropolis of Portland and the Oregon coast, Beaverton offers residents a full nightlife as well as plenty of lazy days by the sea. Within the city, more than 100 parks and green spaces, miles and miles of hiking trails, and bike paths galore have made an active lifestyle the hallmark of a Beaverton resident. Beaverton is just seven miles west of Portland, in the heart of the Tualatin River Valley, and is home to about 90,000 residents. It's the state's sixth largest city and is known as a family-friendly city for its many parks and well-planned neighborhoods. Plenty of Portlandites make the trek west, though, thanks to Beaverton's shopping district, which is the largest in west metropolitan Portland.
Having trouble with Craigslist Beaverton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Beaverton was recently named by _Money _ magazine as one of the 100 "best places to live" among smaller U.S. cities. It has a higher cost of living than the average U.S. city, but is notably lower than San Francisco, New York, or Los Angeles; it's on par with cities like Denver and Seattle.
Most people who move here for work are employed in tech and bio science industries. This makes since, because Beaverton is in the heart of what's known as Oregon’s “Silicon Forest.” Major companies like Nike, IBM, Welch Allyn, and Tektronix have made their home here, so don't be surprised if you see even more smart phones and tablets around the coffee shop than you're used to. This also accounts for the fact that one-fifth of residents are foreign-born--if you hope to expose yourself and your kids to a diverse -- and well-educated -- population, Beaverton is an ideal spot to put down roots.
Beaverton has almost 100 miles of bike lanes for getting around town, and the MAX light rail makes commuting to Portland a breeze. While most residents own and use their cars often, if you're trying to cut down on your carbon footprint, you could conceivably get by without a car.
You shouldn't have much trouble finding a permanent spot to call your own as long as you give yourself about a week or two to look. Make sure you take along with you proof of income -- either pay stubs or a letter of employment -- that equals about two times the rent. A credit check is also likely, so make sure there are no obvious dings in your financial past.
Beaverton is divided up into 11 distinct Neighborhood Association Committees (NACs), each with its own culture and character. For those who rent, apartment complexes exist in every part of the city, although the neighborhoods listed below are the most popular for renters. The dollar ratings denote the relative cost of rent compared with other Beaverton neighborhoods.
Central Beaverton: The historic heart of the city, Central Beaverton is ideal if you plan on commuting to Portland for work, since this is where the light rails are. Lots of historic sites are spread throughout this area, but the Beaverton City Mall is what brings most of the town's residents here on a regular basis. Most of the residents are renters; while studios and 1 bedroom apartments dominate, a few larger units can be found. $$$
Denney Whitford/Raleigh West: Don't let the name fool you, this neighborhood is actually on the eastern border of Beaverton, but west of Portland (those urban folk are so city-centric!). Lots of open spaces and parks make it a popular spot for families with young children. Outdoorsy singles might also enjoy it here, though it is pretty quiet. If you do chose this neighborhood, be prepared to search long and hard for a vacant apartment -- renters don't give up their spot easily here! $$$$
Five Oaks Triple Creek: Just west of Central Beaverton in the northwest corner of town, the makeup of this neighborhood is similar to that of Denney Whitford, but on overdrive. Think snazzier parks, upscale walking trails and the like. Apartments run a little smaller here, which explains the slightly more modest price than in the Denney Whitford 'hood. $$$
Greenway: Located on the southern side of town, this area is popular with athletic people -- both single and with small families -- due to the 15-mile Fanno Creek Greenway Trail that snakes through the middle of the neighborhood. The multi-use paved trail is popular with walkers, runners, and bicyclists. $$
Vose: Straddling a major highway, Vose is best for people who plan on commuting. Bicyclists will find many kindred spirits here, since the northern part of the Fanno Creek Greenway Trail is in this area. $$
Plan on meeting friends for a jog instead of a drink, or a hike instead of a fierce round of bad karaoke. The city itself is mainly flat, although there are plenty of rolling hills found all around, and Mt. Hood is a quick drive away. Regardless of where you choose to put down roots, you won't have to travel even a mile to find a park.
Forget everything you've heard about the dreaded Pacific Northwest rainy weather--we mean it when we say it's really not so bad. Beaverton's average of only 36 inches of rain per year is less than the average of both Miami and Baltimore. Average summer temps are usually in the 80s. Because of how far north Beaverton is, the summer sun can peek out as early as 5 a.m. and stay out until 9 p.m.-- you crazy kids can bike for 16 straight hours without putting on reflectors! Major snowfalls in the winter are rare, but occasional light snow isn't.
Getting out and about once you move to Beaverton isn't just a good idea -- it's essential to meeting new people. Head down to Beaverton's Farmers Market during warmer months, or visit the many recreational options the city offers. Whether you enjoy tennis, golf, softball, biking, or jogging and hiking, you're sure to find not only the perfect spot to indulge your sport, but a resident ready to play right beside you.
June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Beaverton rents declined significantly over the past month
Beaverton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,553 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,832 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro
While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
- Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
- Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
- Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton
As rents have increased slightly in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.
- While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
- Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,832 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Beaverton.
- While Beaverton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Beaverton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Beaverton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...
Here’s how Beaverton ranks on:
Apartment List has released Beaverton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Beaverton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Beaverton, some aspects can be better."
Key Findings in Beaverton include the following:
- Beaverton renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Beaverton were jobs and career opportunities (A+), safety and low crime rate (A), commute time (A), public transit (A) and quality of local schools (A).
- The areas of concern to Beaverton renters are affordability and social life, which received F and C scores, respectively.
- Beaverton did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Portland (B) and Philadelphia (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.