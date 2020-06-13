130 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

Neighborhoods in Beaverton

Beaverton is divided up into 11 distinct Neighborhood Association Committees (NACs), each with its own culture and character. For those who rent, apartment complexes exist in every part of the city, although the neighborhoods listed below are the most popular for renters. The dollar ratings denote the relative cost of rent compared with other Beaverton neighborhoods.

Central Beaverton: The historic heart of the city, Central Beaverton is ideal if you plan on commuting to Portland for work, since this is where the light rails are. Lots of historic sites are spread throughout this area, but the Beaverton City Mall is what brings most of the town's residents here on a regular basis. Most of the residents are renters; while studios and 1 bedroom apartments dominate, a few larger units can be found. $$$

Denney Whitford/Raleigh West: Don't let the name fool you, this neighborhood is actually on the eastern border of Beaverton, but west of Portland (those urban folk are so city-centric!). Lots of open spaces and parks make it a popular spot for families with young children. Outdoorsy singles might also enjoy it here, though it is pretty quiet. If you do chose this neighborhood, be prepared to search long and hard for a vacant apartment -- renters don't give up their spot easily here! $$$$

Five Oaks Triple Creek: Just west of Central Beaverton in the northwest corner of town, the makeup of this neighborhood is similar to that of Denney Whitford, but on overdrive. Think snazzier parks, upscale walking trails and the like. Apartments run a little smaller here, which explains the slightly more modest price than in the Denney Whitford 'hood. $$$

Greenway: Located on the southern side of town, this area is popular with athletic people -- both single and with small families -- due to the 15-mile Fanno Creek Greenway Trail that snakes through the middle of the neighborhood. The multi-use paved trail is popular with walkers, runners, and bicyclists. $$

Vose: Straddling a major highway, Vose is best for people who plan on commuting. Bicyclists will find many kindred spirits here, since the northern part of the Fanno Creek Greenway Trail is in this area. $$