Apartment List
/
OR
/
beaverton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

130 Apartments for rent in Beaverton, OR

📍
Central Beaverton
Murray Hill
Triple Creek
Vose
Five Oaks
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Murray Hill
9 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Central Beaverton
14 Units Available
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
Sexton Mountain
3 Units Available
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
896 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with pantries, private balconies, bonus storage, and oversized closets. Close to Ellington Airport, Shell Oil Company, San Jacinto College, and the University of Texas. Two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Murray Hill
26 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Five Oaks
12 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Jasper Place
18300 NW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,982
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek homes with in-unit laundry and a private balcony/patio. Online rental payment for resident convenience. Enjoy the swimming pool on hot days. Head to Tanasbourne Town Center to shop and dine. Near US 26.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Raleigh Hills
12 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,204
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Beaverton
10 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Central Beaverton
12 Units Available
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,528
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Triple Creek
7 Units Available
Lineage at Willow Creek
18380 NW Heritage Pkwy, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
998 sqft
Located in a wooded setting near public transportation, shopping, parks, and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, W/D hook-ups, and walk-in closets. Pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Beaverton
30 Units Available
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,665
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1127 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Five Oaks
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
3 Units Available
Hanover
3210 SW 185th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood are offered in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Building features include pool, hot tub, gym and carport. Residences come with in-unit laundry, dishwasher and garbage disposal service.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
2 Units Available
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,090
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Murray Hill
4 Units Available
Trillium Woods
15480 Southwest Bunting Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your New Home Awaits. Brand new and beautiful are the words to describe Trillium Woods, Beaverton's newest apartment community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes that feature state of the art finishes.

Median Rent in Beaverton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Beaverton is $1,553, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,832.
Studio
$1,395
1 Bed
$1,553
2 Beds
$1,832
3+ Beds
$2,667
City GuideBeaverton
Lace up those sneakers--not only is Beaverton, OR a sporty outdoor enthusiast's haven, it's also home to the Nike headquarters!

Beaverton got its name from the large number of beaver dams in the bodies of water near the settlement. It's these waters, along with the rolling hills and lush forests found within and just outside of Beaverton, that still attract newcomers yearning for the outdoors. Situated between the metropolis of Portland and the Oregon coast, Beaverton offers residents a full nightlife as well as plenty of lazy days by the sea. Within the city, more than 100 parks and green spaces, miles and miles of hiking trails, and bike paths galore have made an active lifestyle the hallmark of a Beaverton resident. Beaverton is just seven miles west of Portland, in the heart of the Tualatin River Valley, and is home to about 90,000 residents. It's the state's sixth largest city and is known as a family-friendly city for its many parks and well-planned neighborhoods. Plenty of Portlandites make the trek west, though, thanks to Beaverton's shopping district, which is the largest in west metropolitan Portland.

Having trouble with Craigslist Beaverton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Beaverton

Beaverton was recently named by _Money _ magazine as one of the 100 "best places to live" among smaller U.S. cities. It has a higher cost of living than the average U.S. city, but is notably lower than San Francisco, New York, or Los Angeles; it's on par with cities like Denver and Seattle.

Most people who move here for work are employed in tech and bio science industries. This makes since, because Beaverton is in the heart of what's known as Oregon’s “Silicon Forest.” Major companies like Nike, IBM, Welch Allyn, and Tektronix have made their home here, so don't be surprised if you see even more smart phones and tablets around the coffee shop than you're used to. This also accounts for the fact that one-fifth of residents are foreign-born--if you hope to expose yourself and your kids to a diverse -- and well-educated -- population, Beaverton is an ideal spot to put down roots.

Beaverton has almost 100 miles of bike lanes for getting around town, and the MAX light rail makes commuting to Portland a breeze. While most residents own and use their cars often, if you're trying to cut down on your carbon footprint, you could conceivably get by without a car.

You shouldn't have much trouble finding a permanent spot to call your own as long as you give yourself about a week or two to look. Make sure you take along with you proof of income -- either pay stubs or a letter of employment -- that equals about two times the rent. A credit check is also likely, so make sure there are no obvious dings in your financial past.

Neighborhoods in Beaverton

Beaverton is divided up into 11 distinct Neighborhood Association Committees (NACs), each with its own culture and character. For those who rent, apartment complexes exist in every part of the city, although the neighborhoods listed below are the most popular for renters. The dollar ratings denote the relative cost of rent compared with other Beaverton neighborhoods.

Central Beaverton: The historic heart of the city, Central Beaverton is ideal if you plan on commuting to Portland for work, since this is where the light rails are. Lots of historic sites are spread throughout this area, but the Beaverton City Mall is what brings most of the town's residents here on a regular basis. Most of the residents are renters; while studios and 1 bedroom apartments dominate, a few larger units can be found. $$$

Denney Whitford/Raleigh West: Don't let the name fool you, this neighborhood is actually on the eastern border of Beaverton, but west of Portland (those urban folk are so city-centric!). Lots of open spaces and parks make it a popular spot for families with young children. Outdoorsy singles might also enjoy it here, though it is pretty quiet. If you do chose this neighborhood, be prepared to search long and hard for a vacant apartment -- renters don't give up their spot easily here! $$$$

Five Oaks Triple Creek: Just west of Central Beaverton in the northwest corner of town, the makeup of this neighborhood is similar to that of Denney Whitford, but on overdrive. Think snazzier parks, upscale walking trails and the like. Apartments run a little smaller here, which explains the slightly more modest price than in the Denney Whitford 'hood. $$$

Greenway: Located on the southern side of town, this area is popular with athletic people -- both single and with small families -- due to the 15-mile Fanno Creek Greenway Trail that snakes through the middle of the neighborhood. The multi-use paved trail is popular with walkers, runners, and bicyclists. $$

Vose: Straddling a major highway, Vose is best for people who plan on commuting. Bicyclists will find many kindred spirits here, since the northern part of the Fanno Creek Greenway Trail is in this area. $$

Living in Portland

Plan on meeting friends for a jog instead of a drink, or a hike instead of a fierce round of bad karaoke. The city itself is mainly flat, although there are plenty of rolling hills found all around, and Mt. Hood is a quick drive away. Regardless of where you choose to put down roots, you won't have to travel even a mile to find a park.

Forget everything you've heard about the dreaded Pacific Northwest rainy weather--we mean it when we say it's really not so bad. Beaverton's average of only 36 inches of rain per year is less than the average of both Miami and Baltimore. Average summer temps are usually in the 80s. Because of how far north Beaverton is, the summer sun can peek out as early as 5 a.m. and stay out until 9 p.m.-- you crazy kids can bike for 16 straight hours without putting on reflectors! Major snowfalls in the winter are rare, but occasional light snow isn't.

Getting out and about once you move to Beaverton isn't just a good idea -- it's essential to meeting new people. Head down to Beaverton's Farmers Market during warmer months, or visit the many recreational options the city offers. Whether you enjoy tennis, golf, softball, biking, or jogging and hiking, you're sure to find not only the perfect spot to indulge your sport, but a resident ready to play right beside you.

June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Beaverton Rent Report. Beaverton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Beaverton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Beaverton rents declined significantly over the past month

Beaverton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Beaverton stand at $1,553 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,832 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Beaverton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Beaverton over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Beaverton

    As rents have increased slightly in Beaverton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Beaverton is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Beaverton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,832 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Beaverton.
    • While Beaverton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Beaverton than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Beaverton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Beaverton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Beaverton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Beaverton Renter Survey

    Here’s how Beaverton ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    A
    Quality of schools
    C
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    A
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Beaverton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Beaverton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Beaverton, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Beaverton include the following:

    • Beaverton renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Beaverton were jobs and career opportunities (A+), safety and low crime rate (A), commute time (A), public transit (A) and quality of local schools (A).
    • The areas of concern to Beaverton renters are affordability and social life, which received F and C scores, respectively.
    • Beaverton did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Portland (B) and Philadelphia (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Beaverton?
    In Beaverton, the median rent is $1,395 for a studio, $1,553 for a 1-bedroom, $1,832 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,667 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beaverton, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Beaverton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Beaverton include Central Beaverton, Murray Hill, Triple Creek, Vose, and Five Oaks.
    How pet-friendly is Beaverton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Beaverton received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Beaverton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Beaverton received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Beaverton?
    Beaverton renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Beaverton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Beaverton?
    Beaverton renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Beaverton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Beaverton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Beaverton area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Beaverton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beaverton from include Portland, Vancouver, Gresham, Hillsboro, and Salem.

    Similar Pages

    Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
    Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
    Beaverton Studio Apartments