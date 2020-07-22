/
8 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, OR📍
827 Old Garden Valley
827 Old Garden Valley Road, Douglas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2406 sqft
827 Old Garden Valley Available 08/13/20 Top of the World Executive Home Garden Valley - Don't miss this wonderful home on five mostly wooded acres with stunning views to be enjoyed from the large deck or the expansive windows.
210 Crestview St
210 Crestview Street, Sutherlin, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4000 sqft
Near I-5 ramp and Hwy 138 at 210 Crestview Ln in Sutherlin OR. Great 4000 SF building, large doors for large equipment. Lots of storage. Large parking area as well for parking dozens of cars and trucks outside.
1664 SE Douglas Ave.
1664 Southeast Douglas Avenue, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
2 bd Duplex on Douglas - 1978 Duplex (w/ 1666 Douglas). 1772 sq.ft. single level. Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage and electricity. No gas. No shared utilities. Carport w/1 space. Storage room in carport.
1643 SE Giles St
1643 Southeast Giles Street, Roseburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Cute Three Bedroom Roseburg Home - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
192 Umpqua View Dr
192 Umpqua View Dr, Green, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1410 sqft
192 Umpqua View Dr Available 04/10/20 ~Great Home in Green with Beautiful Views~ - This is a great three bedroom two bath home located in the Green District. The home provides a range, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal.
383 Darrell Ave.
383 Southeast Darrell Avenue, Winston, OR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 Bedroom Upstairs Apartment - 383 Darrell Ave., Winston OR 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath upstairs apartment. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry hook ups in bathroom. Bathroom has shower only (no bathtub). Electric baseboard heat. Small deck.
Results within 5 miles of Douglas County
768 S. R St
768 South R Street, Cottage Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1584 sqft
Three Bedroom Plus with Lots of Storage! - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-687-9090 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Results within 10 miles of Douglas County
1543 Chamberlain Ave
1543 East Chamberlain Avenue, Cottage Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1259 sqft
1543 Chamberlain Ave Available 08/12/20 Appealing Cottage Grove Ranch Style Home - This home offers a large lot with a charming ranch style home, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, pergo floors, wood burning fireplace and fenced yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Douglas County area include Oregon State University, University of Oregon, and Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Eugene, Springfield, Bend, Corvallis, and Medford have apartments for rent.