5 Apartments for rent in Hermiston, OR📍
Tower Apartments
1150 S Highway 395, Hermiston, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
898 sqft
Tower Apartments homes for rent in Hermiston, Oregon, combines convenience with an open country atmosphere. You will experience "home style" living in one of our spacious one- or two-bedroom apartment homes.
305 E Cherry Ave B
305 E Cherry Ave, Hermiston, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3Bed/2Bath Duplex - Property Id: 296400 Property Details Rental Amount: $1,300.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the rental amount. Type: 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath Duplex w/ 2 Car Garage Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.
969 E Gladys Ave
969 E Gladys Ave, Hermiston, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House - Property Id: 281173 **PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE BEFORE APPLYING 541-567-3981** Rental Amount: $1,295.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the rental amount.
150 SE 10th St A
150 SE 10th St, Hermiston, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse - Property Id: 276960 **PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE BEFORE APPLYING 541-567-3981** Rental Amount: $1,195.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the rental amount. Type: 3 bedroom 2.
245 NW 13th St 9
245 NW 13th St, Hermiston, OR
2 Bedrooms
$725
2Bed/1Bath Apartment - Property Id: 253227 Property Details Rental Amount: $725.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the monthly rental amount Type: 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.
465 W Hartley Ave A
465 W Hartley Ave, Hermiston, OR
2 Bedrooms
$775
2Bed/1Bath Duplex - Property Id: 253224 Property Details Rental Amount: $775.00 Security Deposit: Starts at 1.5 times the monthly rent. Type: 2 bedroom 1 bath - Duplex Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.0 Additional Info: Sorry no pets allowed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hermiston rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,060.
Some of the colleges located in the Hermiston area include Columbia Basin College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hermiston from include Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, West Richland, and Pendleton.