10 Apartments for rent in Dallas, OR📍
460 BRENTWOOD ST
460 Northwest Brentwood Avenue, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
460 BRENTWOOD ST Available 06/22/20 3 bedroom single story house - 460 Brentwood Drive. 3 bedroom, 1 bath 1092 square feet. Single car garage, single story. Large fenced backyard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.
1066 SW Aspen Ln.
1066 Southwest Aspen Lane, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1252 sqft
1066 SW Aspen Ln. Available 07/08/20 Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house! MOVE IN READY! - Desirable neighborhood of Dallas! Single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath house-1252 square feet. Large fenced back yard with RV parking.
516 SE Jefferson St
516 Southeast Jefferson Street, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1813 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Two Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Two story home built in 1946 with approx 1813 sq ft. This home features F/A electric heat, and a wood burning fire place. Refinished hard wood floors. Range and dishwasher provided NO FRIDGE.
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
1800 Perrydale Road
1800 Perrydale Road, Polk County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1715 sqft
1800 Perrydale Road Available 07/15/20 COUNTRY LIVING IN DALLAS! - 2 PLUS BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS CARPORT LAUNDRY ROOM AREA APPROX 1715 SF TONS OF ROOM LARGE LIVING ROOM AREA WELL/SEPTIC SYSTEM SMALL PET NEGO W/ADDL DEPOSIT & REFERENCES All of our
Results within 10 miles of Dallas
304 Winegar Ave. E
304 Winegar Avenue East, Monmouth, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedroom house! Available soon! - 304 Winegar Ave.- Hardwood floors, fenced back yard. 3 bedroom, 1 bath with spacious bedrooms. 1008 square feet, double car garage, wood burning fireplace, & heat pump with A/C.
318 Ecols St. S
318 Ecols St S, Monmouth, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1450 sqft
Located in Monmouth - Western Oregon University - Call for details 503-779-1595. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852032)
7340 Smith Rd.
7340 Smith Road, Polk County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Home in the Country! - 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, farm house built in 1940. Pellet stove, electric heaters in bedrooms, tenant is responsible for all utilities (water is $60) and lawn care. No smoking, no pets. (RLNE5845424)
390 Montgomery St.
390 Montgomery Street, Falls City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom single level home! - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms manufactured home with a single car garage. Fresh new paint and flooring! Tenant is responsible for electric, water, garbage and yard maintenance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dallas, the median rent is $390 for a studio, $438 for a 1-bedroom, $582 for a 2-bedroom, and $847 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dallas, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dallas area include Lewis & Clark College, Oregon Health & Science University, Oregon State University, Pacific University, and Portland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dallas from include Portland, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Salem, and Lake Oswego.