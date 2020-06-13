/
sisters
4 Apartments for rent in Sisters, OR📍
1611 W Hill Ave
1611 West Hill Avenue, Sisters, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1374 sqft
Stunning Home in NW Sisters! - Close to downtown Sisters, this home is a must see! Enjoy the cozy gas fireplace in the living room with hardwood flooring leading into the kitchen.
801 E. Cascade unit B
801 East Cascade Avenue, Sisters, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1868 sqft
801 E. Cascade unit B Available 07/03/20 SISTERS LIVING! - This is available JULY 3RD OR SOONER! THIS UNIT IS UNFURNISHED!!! This is a reverse floor plan...all the living is upstairs The large garage on the left downstairs is not included.
1281 W Rail Way
1281 West Rail Way, Sisters, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
Sisters - 2 Bed / 1 Bath Tri-Plex Unit - Cold Springs Community Sisters - Comfortable 2 Bed / 1 Bath * 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath * Electric Range / Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave * Washer / Dryer Provided * Electric Furnace * Air Conditioning *
18255 Goldcoach Road
18255 Gold Coach Road, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1352 sqft
18255 Goldcoach Road - This is a five-acre property with a 1,352 sq. ft., 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, that is sure to please with the privacy it offers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sisters rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,710.
Some of the colleges located in the Sisters area include Oregon State University-Cascades Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sisters from include Bend, Prineville, Redmond, and Madras.