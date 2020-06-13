/
6 Apartments for rent in Sutherlin, OR📍
Falcon Ridge
233 NW Sherman St, Sutherlin, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the apartment homes at Falcon Ridge Estates feature the finest in modern amenities. Our innovatively designed and roomy living spaces are cable-ready, with ample closet space.
210 Crestview St
210 Crestview Street, Sutherlin, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4000 sqft
Near I-5 ramp and Hwy 138 at 210 Crestview Ln in Sutherlin OR. Great 4000 SF building, large doors for large equipment. Lots of storage. Large parking area as well for parking dozens of cars and trucks outside.
Results within 10 miles of Sutherlin
885 NE Sunset St. #30
885 Northeast Sunset Lane, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
846 sqft
2 Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Highland Park - 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo located in Highland Park HOA. Apartment includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, wall unit AC, and electric cadet heat.
207 Fairacres Lane
207 Fair Acres Lane, Roseburg North, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
207 Fairacres Lane Available 06/19/20 Great Remodeled 3 Bedroom House! - Take a look at this newly remodeled three bedroom house! The home has new flooring and new paint. The kitchen features a gas range, fridge and a dishwasher.
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr
1441 Northeast Four Seasons Drive, Roseburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr Available 06/26/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House! - Fantastic three bedroom two and half bath house! The kitchen provides a range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal.
553 NE Meadow Ave
553 Northeast Meadow Avenue, Roseburg North, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom Home Located in Northeast Roseburg - 936 sft. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Close to schools and shopping! Vinyl plank all rooms except carpet in bedrooms. Includes electric stove w/hood vent, dishwasher and refrigerator. Heat pump. Laundry room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sutherlin rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
Some of the colleges located in the Sutherlin area include University of Oregon. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sutherlin from include Eugene, Springfield, Creswell, and Roseburg.