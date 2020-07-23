/
multnomah county
220 Apartments for rent in Multnomah County, OR📍
38 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Storyline
1177 SW Market St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1011 sqft
This community comes equipped with a clubroom, rooftop lounge, fitness center and coffee bar. Apartments include quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances. Delta Park Center and Portland State University are both nearby.
9 Units Available
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
56 Units Available
Buckman
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1331 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
68 Units Available
Buckman
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
20 Units Available
Pearl
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,415
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
4 Units Available
Irvington
Crown Royal
1912 NE Schuyler St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,218
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In historic Irvington, units feature large closets, separate dining rooms and wood-like flooring. Near popular Portland attractions like Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden, the Lloyd Center and Holladay Park. Easy access to Interstates 5 and 84.
29 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 3750 S River Pkwy, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
5 Units Available
Goose Hollow
North Hollow
1551 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,506
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the mountains, major businesses and Portland shops and restaurants. Units feature dishwasher, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community has a gym, 24-hour maintenance and parking.
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,280
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
5 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Westfal
1880 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
Situated across the street from Portland State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments with 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors and claw-foot tubs in a historic brick building. On-site coffee house and laundry.
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,204
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Northeast
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
20 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,344
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1167 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
10 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,184
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
43 Units Available
Nob Hill
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,510
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
19 Units Available
Pearl
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
73 Units Available
Kerns
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,183
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
31 Units Available
Arbor Lodge
ArLo
6015 North Interstate Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,185
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1069 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NOW OPEN! ArLo’s community celebrates all our differences that define Portland life. Express your style, be yourself and live in your moment at ArLo Apartments. Living well is an art form.
8 Units Available
Nob Hill
The Thornton
1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,125
437 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
72 Units Available
Boise
Revere
3309 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
959 sqft
BRAND NEW, modern apartments on Mississippi Ave., now leasing for immediate move-in! Get ready to Live Loud and True at North Portland's most vibrant new community.
61 Units Available
Overlook
Northpointe
1314 North Skidmore Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
953 sqft
WE ARE OPEN! Lease today and get up to TWO MONTHS FREE! Northpointe Apartments offer brand new, modern and spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Portland, OR.
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
24 Units Available
Pearl
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,299
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
4 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
