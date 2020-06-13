328 Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR

Apartment List
Sherwood Tualatin South
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
22 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
14 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,162
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
906 sqft
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8560 SW MODOC CT
8560 Southwest Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1473 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089 Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tualatin
1 Unit Available
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.
5080 Southwest Greenwood Circle, Tualatin, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2270 sqft
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill Neighborhood. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
10125 SW 102nd Ct
10125 Southwest 102nd Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2104 sqft
3 bedroom home in fantastic Tualatin neighborhood. Long driveway and natural, low maintenance landscaping lead to this wonderfully maintained 1-level ranch in a highly desirable neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113
8720 Southwest Tualatin Road, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1022 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION: This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub.

1 of 27

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Tualatin
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
18 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rosewood
1 Unit Available
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.
5856 Lakeview Blvd, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
13060 Southwest Dickson Street
13060 Southwest Dickson Street, Washington County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1108 sqft
Graven's Grove is a recently constructed luxury apartment community located in beautiful King City Oregon. Each of our 22 well appointed homes boasts modern features and elegant design details.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Tualatin
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wilsonville
6 Units Available
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Westlake
6 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Murray Hill
9 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Wilsonville
9 Units Available
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,147
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.

Median Rent in Tualatin

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Tualatin is $1,604, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,892.
Studio
$1,441
1 Bed
$1,604
2 Beds
$1,892
3+ Beds
$2,754
City GuideTualatin
Tualatin, Oregon, is a quiet, little town with a river running through it. In fact, Tualatin means lazy in the native Atfalati indian language.

Located just 20 minutes outside of Portland, Oregon, Tualatin is a quiet suburban town that's home to crawfish festivals in the summertime and Christmas tree displays in the winter. The Tualatin River runs through the town, and you can see your neighbors fishing and canoeing on sunny days.

Moving to Tualatin
Make an Appointment

Make appointments to see the rentals you are interested in, and show up early for each one.

Included

Ask what is included in the rent. Are some utilities paid? Is a cable package included in the rent? Also, some apartment complexes have special events for their tenants

The Experience

Tualatin Commons is the hub of Tualatin, offering tables for eating your lunch while you gaze at the man-made lake. Don’t get any ideas, though; there’s no swimming. If the Oregon heat is making you melt like a Popsicle left out in the sun,go to the community splash park. Likewise, make some time for Bridgeport Village, a European-style shopping mall with dozens of dining options.

Neighborhoods

There are quite a few neighborhoods in Tualatin. Many apartment buildings are located right on the river, and all neighborhoods offer easy access to a park. This city has everything in such close proximity that you’ll want to walk when it’s sunny out.

Stafford: This is a neighborhood where you can bike to your local grocer and wave at your neighbors along the way, Stafford is a quiet neighborhood with enough charm to make your grandmother blush. Grocery stores are nearby, and parks are down the street, featuring summer movie nights.

Norwood: Norwood is a neighborhood of mostly homeowners. There are a few rental homes and apartments for rent. Parks are nearby, and farmers' markets are closer to this neighborhood than any of the others in Tualatin.

City Center: Great restaurants are within walking distance, and shopping is a hop, skip and a jump away. Grab your dancing shoes and head out to the commons to groove to live bands. The average rent for apartment homes is higher than in other neighborhoods because condos make up the majority of rentals. .

When apartment hunting in Tualatin, Oregon, keep these tips in mind, and you’ll be well on your way to grabbing the keys to your new place. If the process starts to get too stressful, grab a latte and head out to the river to meet your neighbors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tualatin?
In Tualatin, the median rent is $1,441 for a studio, $1,604 for a 1-bedroom, $1,892 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,754 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tualatin, check out our monthly Tualatin Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Tualatin?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tualatin include Sherwood Tualatin South.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tualatin?
Some of the colleges located in the Tualatin area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tualatin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tualatin from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

