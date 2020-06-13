328 Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR

Neighborhoods

There are quite a few neighborhoods in Tualatin. Many apartment buildings are located right on the river, and all neighborhoods offer easy access to a park. This city has everything in such close proximity that you’ll want to walk when it’s sunny out.

Stafford: This is a neighborhood where you can bike to your local grocer and wave at your neighbors along the way, Stafford is a quiet neighborhood with enough charm to make your grandmother blush. Grocery stores are nearby, and parks are down the street, featuring summer movie nights.

Norwood: Norwood is a neighborhood of mostly homeowners. There are a few rental homes and apartments for rent. Parks are nearby, and farmers' markets are closer to this neighborhood than any of the others in Tualatin.

City Center: Great restaurants are within walking distance, and shopping is a hop, skip and a jump away. Grab your dancing shoes and head out to the commons to groove to live bands. The average rent for apartment homes is higher than in other neighborhoods because condos make up the majority of rentals. .

When apartment hunting in Tualatin, Oregon, keep these tips in mind, and you’ll be well on your way to grabbing the keys to your new place. If the process starts to get too stressful, grab a latte and head out to the river to meet your neighbors.