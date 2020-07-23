/
/
polk county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
115 Apartments for rent in Polk County, OR📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
West Salem
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover where superior quality and outstanding service meet at Willamette Park. As a resident of this upscale community you will experience condominium style finishes in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
43 Units Available
West Salem
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1035 sqft
Welcome to your brand-new upscale home, Acero West Salem. With unbeatable amenities and sleek, spacious floor plans, our gated community is raising the bar for you. At Acero West Salem, we give you the modern amenities and the service you deserve.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
2169 Western Heights Loop Northwest
2169 Western Heights Loop Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1515 sqft
New Flooring & Paint! Well maintained ranch style home with vaulted ceilings, a living room and a family room, a deck, and a 2-car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
1788 Schoolhouse Court Northwest
1788 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1806 sqft
Come enjoy this new construction custom home. Featuring a refreshing modern/industrial finish this home is one of a kind! Mt Hood views from both levels of this home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
1603 Sunrise Circle
1603 Sunrise Circle Northwest, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1144 sqft
Enjoy the privacy and quiet ambiance of SalemTowne 55+ Community in West Salem. This home has been completely remodeled, be the first to enjoy all brand new finishes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
258 N. Grand Street
258 North Grand Street, Independence, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1570 sqft
258 N. Grand Street Available 08/03/20 Newer 4 bedroom House ! - 1,600 Sq ft. Two Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. LVP flooring and New carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Williams Street
202 Williams St, Independence, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Located in Independence - Close to Western Oregon University - 4 Bedroom New Construction - Only one left now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912635)
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
3526 Belvedere St NW
3526 Belvedere Street Northwest, Polk County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2010 sqft
Beautiful West Salem Hills Home with a View - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW
3956 Orchard Heights Road Northwest, Polk County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1816 sqft
Country Home Overlooking Lake in West Salem ~ 3956 Orchard Heights - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1180 SW Forestry Ln.
1180 Southwest Forestry Lane, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
1180 SW Forestry Ln. Available 08/02/20 Two story home in Dallas, -COMING SOON! - Beautiful two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in desirable neighborhood of Dallas! Laminate flooring throughout downstairs, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
727-729 Log Cabin
727 Log Cabin St, Independence, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
New Duplex Located Independence Oregon - Be the First to Move in.and we are offering rent free for JULY 2020 They won't last long... No Pets Allowed (RLNE5161208)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1533 SW Pioneer Dr.
1533 Pioneer Drive Southwest, Willamina, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1073 sqft
1533 SW Pioneer Dr. Available 08/10/20 Wired for fiber network - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Master has large walk in shower Inside laundry closet Large double garage Appliances: refrigerator, DW, disposal, MW Large back yard (not fenced).
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
460 BRENTWOOD ST
460 Northwest Brentwood Avenue, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
3 bedroom single story house - 460 Brentwood Drive. 3 bedroom, 1 bath 1092 square feet. Single car garage, single story. Large fenced backyard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5008405)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1800 Perrydale Road
1800 Perrydale Road, Polk County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1715 sqft
COUNTRY LIVING IN DALLAS! - • 2 PLUS BEDROOM • 2 BATHROOMS • CARPORT • LAUNDRY ROOM AREA • APPROX 1715 SF • TONS OF ROOM – LARGE LIVING ROOM AREA • WELL/SEPTIC SYSTEM • SMALL PET NEGO W/ADD’L DEPOSIT & REFERENCES All of our properties are clean &
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
330 N BROAD ST
330 Broad St N, Monmouth, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
Quaint 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Close to Campus - 1 bed 1 bath -500 plus or minus Sq Ft, Small but quaint house. Close to Western Oregon University, and Main Street. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Tenant pays utilities.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1
309 SW Oregon Trail Dr, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1432 sqft
Be the first to live in this New 2020 built luxurious single level Home in convenient Dallas location. A great room with vaulted ceiling, luxury vinyl floor, a kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances, gas range, side by side refrigerator.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
390 Montgomery St.
390 Montgomery Street, Falls City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom single level home! - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms manufactured home with a single car garage. Fresh new paint and flooring! Tenant is responsible for electric, water, garbage and yard maintenance.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
935 Creek Ct. NW
935 Creek Court Northwest, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1152 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 2008 with approx 1152 sq ft.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW
1757 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1990 sqft
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW Available 04/07/20 Move in Special $200 of First Months Rent!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Ba w/ Lrg Bonus Room! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 13
Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
516 SE Jefferson St
516 Southeast Jefferson Street, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1813 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Two Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Two story home built in 1946 with approx 1813 sq ft. This home features F/A electric heat, and a wood burning fire place. Refinished hard wood floors. Range and dishwasher provided NO FRIDGE.
Results within 1 mile of Polk County
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grant
324 Shipping St Ne
324 Shipping Street Northeast, Salem, OR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2 bedroom condo in Salem - 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. Amazing location in Salem with updated new floors! Kitchen has granite countertops and newer appliances and is light and bright with extra room for storage. Washer and dryer on site.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland
517 Tryon Avenue NE
517 Tryon Avenue Northeast, Salem, OR
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Upstairs, one bedroom one bath unit. Entrance to unit is hotel style. Enter into main door to walk upstairs to enter into unit door. Ceiling fans in dining room and in bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
316 NW Willamina Dr
316 Northwest Willamina Drive, Willamina, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home on Large Lot (Willamina) - 4 Bedroom/2 Bathrooms on a large lot. Living room, family room, deck, garden area. New paint and flooring throughout. No smoking. Garage has been converted to living space.
Results within 5 miles of Polk County
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Hayesville
Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
750 sqft
Nola Place Apartments in Northeast Salem offers newly renovated one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom homes in a central location close to the best shopping and dining options Salem has to offer, as well as public transportation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Polk County area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Oregon State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, ORCorvallis, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORAlbany, ORMcMinnville, ORPhilomath, ORNewberg, ORSilverton, ORSherwood, OR