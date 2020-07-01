/
193 Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR📍
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
19 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,210
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
4 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,171
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 03:56pm
1 Unit Available
Ashcreek
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,045
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
3 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
2 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Habitat
5745 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods and carpet, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community pool, gym, courtyard, private pond. Near parks, golfing, local schools. Minutes to Hwy. 217 and Hwy 26.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 03:00pm
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/12/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
4495 SW 96th Avenue #5
4495 Southwest 96th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
782 sqft
Willow Wind Condominium located close to Multnomah Village, Raleigh Hills - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 for more information. Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
7595 SW 80th Place
7595 Southwest 80th Place, Garden Home-Whitford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2328 sqft
7595 SW 80th Place Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Garden Home 3-Bed House w/Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Bonus Rooms, and Dining Room! - This spacious property is nestled in a forested and green area just inside of Garden Home and near Multnomah Village! This
1 of 33
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
3835 SW 91st Avenue
3835 Southwest 91st Avenue, West Slope, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2187 sqft
Garden Home/Raleigh Hills/Hillsdale Charming Cape Cod with Park Like Grounds - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: 1-Pet Possible with Prior Approval Approximate Sq Ft: 2187 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Heating: Gas & Electric
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11
8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, West Slope, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
893 sqft
Available 6/19/2020! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 04:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
Marcella Apartments
2151 Northwest Johnson Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
WELCOME HOME TO MARCELLA\nLocated in the heart of the NW Alphabet District, youll find yourself steps from everything your heart desires.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,310
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
22 Units Available
Pearl
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,597
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,223
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
998 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,108
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1100 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Nob Hill
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,335
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Douglas
2083 SW River Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1002 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
5 Units Available
South Portland
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,381
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1028 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1067 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Raleigh Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the Raleigh Hills area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
