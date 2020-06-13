140 Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR

Apartment List
Southgate
Lewelling
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lewelling
3 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Milwaukie Heights
6 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,099
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Island Station
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,001
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
60 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,346
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
962 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
1 Unit Available
9634 SE 29th Avenue
9634 Southeast 29th Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1262 sqft
Single-level, Milwaukie Home - - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Large living room with vaulted ceiling - Attached 2-car garage - Laundry room - Great backyard - Easy access to all things Milwaukie and downtown Portland - Utilities: Tenant

1 of 10

Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
Lewelling
1 Unit Available
4613 Southeast Brookside Drive
4613 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
This is a second floor, two bedroom, one bath apartment home with a wonderful view of Johnson Creek off its back deck. It has ample closet and storage space as well as updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Linwood
1 Unit Available
5536 SE Harlow St
5536 Southeast Harlow Street, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
5536 SE Harlow St Available 04/10/20 Delightful and Well-Maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath Linwood Ranch Home - This 1235 sq/ft, super cute, 3bed 1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Historic Milwaukie
1 Unit Available
10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4
10220 Southeast Waverly Court, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
901 sqft
Life is definitely good here at Waverley Greens Apartments. The finest apartment community in the Sellwood/Milwaukie area. Rent includes WiFi, CABLE, WATER, SEWER AND GARAGE. Simplify your life and be a part of our unique community.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Westmoreland
104 Units Available
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
Milwaukie Heights
3 Units Available
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
7437 SE Monroe St. #28
7437 Southeast Monroe Street, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1477 sqft
7437 SE Monroe St. #28 Available 07/06/20 Now Accepting Applications! - **Available After 07/03/2020** SEE IT NOW! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self tour at your convenience! https://homes.rently.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
01873 SW Palatine Hill Road - ADU
01873 Southwest Palatine Hill Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
Glorious territorial views from the property with a serene landscape. Wonderful opportunity in Dunthorpe Riverdale Schools. ADU has a separate exterior entrance to utilize with your own private deck.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
8833 SE 70th Ave
8833 Southeast 70th Avenue, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
980 sqft
8833 SE 70th Ave Available 04/20/20 Charming SE Portland Home- Like New Inside! - Property activated on March 23, 2020 at 10:50 am. Manager will be accepting applications 72 hours post activation date.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
Richmond
3 Units Available
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,110
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Lents
10 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,110
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Richmond
9 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Portland
16 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,059
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified



Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
City GuideMilwaukie
Milwaukie, OR was named for Milwaukee, WI, though nobody is sure why they slightly changed the spelling of the city's name.

Milwaukie may be typically thought of as a suburb of the larger and more infamous Portland, but this town can hold its own. The seven neighborhoods of the town are home to many different and appealing attractions and traditions. Milwaukie's Riverfront Park is currently being rebuilt and revitalized, and the downtown area has numerous amounts of excitement to offer. This multifaceted city in the heart of the Pacific Northwest has much to offer its residents, and it is an appealing place in which to hang your hat.

Having trouble with Craigslist Milwaukie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Milwaukie

Milwaukie may be a suburb, but it has a lot of substance to it. If you want to move here, you need to bring your A-game. Like most of the greater Portland area, competition for rental housing can be steep! Come prepared with good job references, good credit and those all-important security deposits.

There are numerous apartment complexes in Milwaukie, which means your quest to find an apartment is no sweat at all. You can put any worries about a difficult apartment search behind you, because you will easily be able to find an apartment that suits what you want and what you need. There are complexes in all of Milwaukie's different neighborhoods; start your search with the Miramonte Lodge, The Bluffs, King Road Apartments and Heatherbrae Commons Apartments to see if they contain your perfect apartment. With all of these different apartment complexes, you will easily be able to find anything from a cozy studio apartment to a large and spacious three-bedroom apartment.

If you are looking to go bigger, you are by no means limited to apartments in Milwaukie. There are both rental homes and homes for purchase available within the city limits of Milwaukie. Older and newer abodes are available in the majority of Milwaukie's seven neighborhoods, so finding your ideal home for purchase or rental property should be a fairly easy and straightforward task.

Neighborhoods

To begin with, it consists of seven different neighborhoods and each one has a different and distinct feel to it, but one common theme is their willingness to organize both community events. Many of the neighborhoods also sponsor park cleanups and creation of new community space. It clearly makes for a pleasant place to live, and one can really get to know their neighbors through these sort of friendly neighborhood activities.

Ardenwald-Johnson Creek: Here you'll find the Ardenwald Johnson summer reading program, in which books were purchased and then given to participating children.

Hector Campbell: Got a green thumb? Hector Campbell's creation community garden is located at the local elementary school.

Historic Milwaukie: Fore! The Waverly Country Club is right in this neighborhood so look out for golf balls -- just kidding.

Island Station: This neighborhood is right next to Kellogg Lake and the Willamette River. If you're looking for outdoor fun, head over to Elk Rock Island to get a little closer to Mother Nature.

Life in Milwaukie

Chances are, Milwaukie has an eatery that piques your interests (and appetite). There's a pleasantly wide variety of restaurants and bars to explore. Options include the Woodpecker Pizza Sports Bar, the Breakside Brewery, known for its delicious bear, and Amadeus Manor, a renovated house that's perfect for a night out There are plenty of distinctive options for dining out to take advantage of while you are in Milwaukie.

The strong culture of coffee shops of neighboring Portland has extended to Milwaukie, giving residents multiple destinations in which to enjoy food, drink and socialization. Each has a distinctive and pleasant feel. Options include the Painted Lady Coffee House, Wind Horse Coffee, and Purdy's Pit Stop and Drive Thru Espresso and snacks. Another must visit is The Gameroom, a social gaming caf where you can play board, video and card-based games while you enjoy your food.

Milwaukie also has several distinctive opportunities for shopping. There's a farmers market every Sunday downtown that has over 80 different vendors. Downtown Milwaukie is also home to Enchante, a well-liked chocolate shop and candy store. It's also easy to get your dose of thrift shopping in with places such as Evergreen Thrift and Goodwill. Epic Gaming is a gamer's paradise, but the nearby Clackamas Town Center has all the chain department stores for those whose tastes run toward the more conventional.

Several professional athletes claim Milwaukie as their hometown. This lists includes athletes from a wide variety of sports, including NASCAR driver Mike Bliss, former Oakland A's player Scott Brosius and Dave Husted, a former professional 10-pin bowler. If you're looking to jump start a sports career, you might may have found a good environment to do so. There are many local footsteps to follow in on the path to athletic achievement.

Milwaukie is more than just athletics, though - it also has a strong literary culture. One way in which this is evident is through the city's poetry series. Wednesday evenings from September through June feature readings and lectures by local poets. To get more of your literary fix, the library has many appealing selections. Additionally, Dark Horse Comics, producer of "Hellboy" and other selections, is located in downtown Milwaukie. There's also a significant literary scene in nearby Portland - Powell's City of Books is an entire city block and offers thousands of interesting selections, and numerous readings occur in Portland. If you like books, this is the town for you.

There's a definitive sense of community in Milwaukie, and that's not just a clich. It's practically idyllic. In addition to the strong sense of community found within each neighborhood, the town comes together for various events and activities, including community bike rides through the Bike Milwaukie organization. Another tradition in the Milwaukie is the Milwaukie Daze Parade and Festival. This has been an annual tradition since 1979 and consists of carnival games, fireworks, live music and a beer garden. The event is largely run by volunteers, which is a great way to get involved with this vibrant community.

There's also no need at all to hole up inside in this town. There are many different parks to take advantage of and explore. Milwaukie's parks include both green and grassy acres and riverfront parks. Some options for outdoor time in Milwaukie include Ardenwald Park, Elk Rock Island and North Clackamas Community Park.

Milwaukie's numerous amenities and strong and fun community feel make it a place that is quite hard to resist. There's a different niche for everyone here in Milwaukie and something for practically every special interests. With these factors in mind, if you're looking to move to the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Milwaukie, Oregon might just be the town that pulls at your heartstrings and calls your name.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Milwaukie?
The average rent price for Milwaukie rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Milwaukie?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Milwaukie include Southgate, and Lewelling.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Milwaukie?
Some of the colleges located in the Milwaukie area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Milwaukie?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Milwaukie from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

