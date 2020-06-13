140 Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR

Life in Milwaukie

Chances are, Milwaukie has an eatery that piques your interests (and appetite). There's a pleasantly wide variety of restaurants and bars to explore. Options include the Woodpecker Pizza Sports Bar, the Breakside Brewery, known for its delicious bear, and Amadeus Manor, a renovated house that's perfect for a night out There are plenty of distinctive options for dining out to take advantage of while you are in Milwaukie.

The strong culture of coffee shops of neighboring Portland has extended to Milwaukie, giving residents multiple destinations in which to enjoy food, drink and socialization. Each has a distinctive and pleasant feel. Options include the Painted Lady Coffee House, Wind Horse Coffee, and Purdy's Pit Stop and Drive Thru Espresso and snacks. Another must visit is The Gameroom, a social gaming caf where you can play board, video and card-based games while you enjoy your food.

Milwaukie also has several distinctive opportunities for shopping. There's a farmers market every Sunday downtown that has over 80 different vendors. Downtown Milwaukie is also home to Enchante, a well-liked chocolate shop and candy store. It's also easy to get your dose of thrift shopping in with places such as Evergreen Thrift and Goodwill. Epic Gaming is a gamer's paradise, but the nearby Clackamas Town Center has all the chain department stores for those whose tastes run toward the more conventional.

Several professional athletes claim Milwaukie as their hometown. This lists includes athletes from a wide variety of sports, including NASCAR driver Mike Bliss, former Oakland A's player Scott Brosius and Dave Husted, a former professional 10-pin bowler. If you're looking to jump start a sports career, you might may have found a good environment to do so. There are many local footsteps to follow in on the path to athletic achievement.

Milwaukie is more than just athletics, though - it also has a strong literary culture. One way in which this is evident is through the city's poetry series. Wednesday evenings from September through June feature readings and lectures by local poets. To get more of your literary fix, the library has many appealing selections. Additionally, Dark Horse Comics, producer of "Hellboy" and other selections, is located in downtown Milwaukie. There's also a significant literary scene in nearby Portland - Powell's City of Books is an entire city block and offers thousands of interesting selections, and numerous readings occur in Portland. If you like books, this is the town for you.

There's a definitive sense of community in Milwaukie, and that's not just a clich. It's practically idyllic. In addition to the strong sense of community found within each neighborhood, the town comes together for various events and activities, including community bike rides through the Bike Milwaukie organization. Another tradition in the Milwaukie is the Milwaukie Daze Parade and Festival. This has been an annual tradition since 1979 and consists of carnival games, fireworks, live music and a beer garden. The event is largely run by volunteers, which is a great way to get involved with this vibrant community.

There's also no need at all to hole up inside in this town. There are many different parks to take advantage of and explore. Milwaukie's parks include both green and grassy acres and riverfront parks. Some options for outdoor time in Milwaukie include Ardenwald Park, Elk Rock Island and North Clackamas Community Park.

Milwaukie's numerous amenities and strong and fun community feel make it a place that is quite hard to resist. There's a different niche for everyone here in Milwaukie and something for practically every special interests. With these factors in mind, if you're looking to move to the beautiful Pacific Northwest, Milwaukie, Oregon might just be the town that pulls at your heartstrings and calls your name.