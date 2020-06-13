Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Winston, OR

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 NW Sherry St
302 Northwest Sherry Street, Winston, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
962 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Winston with Nice Deck - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
383 Darrell Ave.
383 Southeast Darrell Avenue, Winston, OR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 Bedroom Upstairs Apartment - 383 Darrell Ave., Winston OR 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath upstairs apartment. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Laundry hook ups in bathroom. Bathroom has shower only (no bathtub). Electric baseboard heat. Small deck.
Results within 5 miles of Winston

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
192 Umpqua View Dr
192 Umpqua View Dr, Green, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1410 sqft
192 Umpqua View Dr Available 04/10/20 ~Great Home in Green with Beautiful Views~ - This is a great three bedroom two bath home located in the Green District. The home provides a range, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Winston

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
885 NE Sunset St. #30
885 Northeast Sunset Lane, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$800
846 sqft
2 Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Highland Park - 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo located in Highland Park HOA. Apartment includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, wall unit AC, and electric cadet heat.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr
1441 Northeast Four Seasons Drive, Roseburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr Available 06/26/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House! - Fantastic three bedroom two and half bath house! The kitchen provides a range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2026 NE Oswego Ave.
2026 Northeast Oswego Avenue, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
896 sqft
2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd - 2 bed/1 bath Duplex Close to Diamond Lake Blvd 2026 NE Oswego This unit is the downstairs unit of a duplex. 896 sft. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Includes laundry hook ups, stove, and refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2759 W Lorraine Ave
2759 West Lorraine Avenue, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
2759 W Lorraine Ave Available 06/19/20 Cozy Condo on the Westside! - This is a two bedroom one bath duplex located on the westside of Roseburg. The duplex features a range, fridge and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 SE Cass Ave
1205 Southeast Overlook Avenue, Roseburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1434 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3 BD 2 BTH Victorian Home! - Three bedroom two bath home located in Downtown Roseburg area. This is a charming 1907 Victorian home with formal living room and dining room. The kitchen provides a range, fridge and a dishwasher.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1664 SE Douglas Ave.
1664 Southeast Douglas Avenue, Roseburg, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
2 bd Duplex on Douglas - 1978 Duplex (w/ 1666 Douglas). 1772 sq.ft. single level. Tenant pays water/sewer/garbage and electricity. No gas. No shared utilities. Carport w/1 space. Storage room in carport.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
553 NE Meadow Ave
553 Northeast Meadow Avenue, Roseburg North, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom Home Located in Northeast Roseburg - 936 sft. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Close to schools and shopping! Vinyl plank all rooms except carpet in bedrooms. Includes electric stove w/hood vent, dishwasher and refrigerator. Heat pump. Laundry room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1643 SE Giles St
1643 Southeast Giles Street, Roseburg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Cute Three Bedroom Roseburg Home - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-679-0148 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Winston?
The average rent price for Winston rentals listed on Apartment List is $930.
What cities do people live in to commute to Winston?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winston from include Sutherlin, Grants Pass, and Roseburg.

