Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Astoria, OR

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Auburn Ave. - Lower unit
8 Auburn Street, Astoria, OR
Studio
$1,200
8 Auburn Ave - Fully Furnished Studio! - Furnished studio. Pets under 25lbs negotiable with owner prior approval. (Domestic only!) Internet & all utilities included in rent. W/D included - owner will pay for repairs. Off-street parking for 1 car.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
914 Clatsop Ave
914 Clatsop Avenue, Astoria, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bed 1 bath, two story home with single car garage. - RENTER INSURANCE IS REQUIRED PRIOR TO TAKING POSSESSION OF THE UNIT. Features:Two story home 3 bed 1 bath with single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1263 9th Street
1263 9th Street, Astoria, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
- Check out this new listing! This is the perfect little house for those wanting privacy, no frills and a large secluded yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2860 Log Bronc Way
2860 Log Bronc Way, Astoria, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
2860 Log Bronc Way Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN MILL POND -- ONLY MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN!! - Newer home with great views! Craftsman Details w/ wrap around porch! This 2 Bed/2 Bath house has many features.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1523 Jerome Avenue
1523 Jerome Avenue, Astoria, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1523 Jerome Avenue Available 07/01/20 CRAFTSMAN HOME WITH OUTSTANDING RIVER VIEWS! - Classic two story Arts & Crafts home with awesome river view! Kitchen cabinets and counter tops have been updated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
205 West Kensington Avenue
205 West Kensington Avenue, Astoria, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2250 sqft
205 West Kensington Avenue Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE HOME W/ VIEWS OF THE BAY & RIVER!!! - This Ranch style house sits on .75 Acre & provides Expanded Views of the Bay & River! This very private 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
823 Erie Ave.
823 Erie Ave, Astoria, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
823 Erie Ave. Available 05/18/20 823 Erie - Lovely small house located on Erie Ave in Astoria! Walking distance to Tapioca Park and Astoria High School. Application Fee: $45/per occupant over the age of 18.
Results within 5 miles of Astoria

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
187 SW Birch Court
187 SW Birch Ct, Warrenton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
187 SW Birch Court Available 06/19/20 2 bed 1 Bath Warrenton - New carpet, new paint 2 bed duplex. (RLNE5328436)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1990 SE Chokeberry Ave Unit C
1990 SE Chokeberry Ave, Warrenton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
974 sqft
Great Upper Level Unit in Warrenton! - Conveniently located close to Home depot and Fred Meyer. Spacious unit with an open floor plan. All appliances included, including a full size washer and dryer.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91729 Youngs River Road
91729 Youngs River Road, Clatsop County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cozy Ranch Style House 2 Miles East of Miles Crossing - Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Astoria?
The average rent price for Astoria rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,460.
What cities do people live in to commute to Astoria?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Astoria from include Longview.

